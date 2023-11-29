At Each HOSHINOYA, a Sanctuary of Authentic Experiences Awaits

Long before the phrase “quiet luxury” entered our collective consciousness, HOSHINOYA hotels have served as sanctuaries of unparalleled elegance and authentic experiences at every turn.

Jutting up among a sea of high rises in the heart of Tokyo’s frenetic Ōtemachi financial district, from the moment you pass through the cypress-carved entryway and are escorted by a sleek Kimono-clad guide through the corridors of HOSHINOYA Tokyo, named one of The World’s 50 Best Hotels, you know you’ve arrived somewhere special.

Designed to reflect a traditional Japanese ryokan typically found in the country’s seaside towns, mountains, and countryside, elegantly woven throughout the iconic 17-story urban resort are gentle nods to traditional touches, modern sophistication, and a contemporary design aesthetic.

Just a short stroll from Tokyo Station and the city’s Imperial Garden, the resort comprises 84 generously sized rooms, each of which is outfitted with its very own soaking tub, and every floor has been meticulously crafted into its own private refuge. Embodying the feel and intimacy found within a typical ryokan, the central feature of each floor is the communal lounge, called an ochonoma, which is an ideal setting for enjoying seasonal teas, sakes, snacks, and socializing.

Start the day enjoying a traditional Japanese breakfast in the comfort of your complimentary kimono that has been laid out for you in your room. Come dinnertime and only available to hotel guests, HOSHINOYA’s sumptuous signature restaurant offers a culinary journey from start to finish. Executive Chef Ryosuke Oka’s French culinary techniques, paired with the highest-quality ingredients with an emphasis on locally sourced seafood and seasonality, have made it one of the best living examples of traditional Japanese cuisine with modern twists.

With roots that date back to 1914, Hoshino Resorts’ burgeoning portfolio of HOSHINOYAs now include properties in Karuizawa, Kyoto, Mount Fuji, Okinawa, Taketomi Island, Bali, and Taiwan. The throughline of each property is the Japanese-owned brand’s dedication to providing unique and hyperlocal experiences in some of the world’s most beautiful settings.

A far cry from the bright lights of Tokyo, HOSHINOYA Okinawa offers a unique opportunity for guests to experience this legendary Blue Zone destination like never before. With just 100 ocean-facing rooms set directly along the East China Sea, the Okinawa Blue Zone Stay program includes the chance to interact with local craftsmen, enjoy healthy Okinawan-style dishes using the best local ingredients, and partake in meditations, breathwork exercises, and martial arts in the on-site dojo.

While each property boasts its own unique personality, and laser-focused attention to detail, another property that goes above and beyond when it comes to delivering a one-of-a-kind experience is HOSHINOYA Fuji.

With cabins nestled within a forested mountain enclave directly overlooking sacred Mount Fuji, the country’s first luxury glamping resort offers one of the most memorable stays in the world. No detail has gone unnoticed here, from morning coffee canteens and breakfast delivered straight to your room to food-smoking workshops and a game meat dinner on the property’s sumptuous cloud terrace. Sunrise forest bathing, early morning canoeing on Lake Kawaguchi, and aerial stretching are all a part of the draw here.

First established as a Japanese ryokan along the banks of the Yu River in Karuizawa, HOSHINOYA Tokyo continues to honor the brand’s legacy as the city’s most resplendent luxury outpost. Staying true to its heritage, the abundance of authentic activities and experiences, from practicing a traditional martial art called Kenjutsu overlooking Tokyo Tower to enjoying a traditional tea ceremony, no ryokan is complete without a traditional onsen.

Fed by mineral-rich water that’s drawn from 1,500 meters below the Earth’s surface, the crown jewel at HOSHINOYA Tokyo is the resort’s striking rooftop onsen. One of Japan’s most-time-honored traditions, the feeling of soaking in an open-air bath in the heart of the world’s busiest metropolis will leave you feeling more inspired and invigorated than ever.

