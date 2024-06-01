Horry County residents can get free access to South Carolina state parks. Here’s how

If you live in Horry County, you’re eligible to borrow a state parks pass from the library, giving you access to all South Carolina State Parks, through this program.

The Horry County Memorial Library, which has 10 locations across the county, offers those with a library card the opportunity to check out a state park pass. According to the library website, it has 274 park passes. Currently all passes are checked out and it has over 100 holds.

People can place holds on the library pass and can choose to pick it up at any library. Along with entry to the state parks, it also gives free entry for up to four people to the Atalaya Arts & Crafts Festival, the Atalaya Castle, Hunting Island lighthouse, historic home tours at Redcliffe, Rose Hill and Hampton plantations.

In the Myrtle Beach area, there are two state parks: Myrtle Beach State Park and Huntington State Park. Huntington State Park is known for its Spanish-style castle and the many alligators that enjoy sunbathing while Myrtle Beach State Park is loved for its beach.