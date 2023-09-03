Your Horoscope for the Week of September 3

Overview: Get grounded! Jupiter turns retrograde in earthy Taurus on Monday and continues moving backwards until New Year’s Eve, helping us integrate the big lessons we’ve learned. Wednesday’s Sun-Mercury Retrograde conjunction in Virgo helps us make a small change for a big result. The Moon enters cozy Cancer this weekend, connecting us to our hearts and homes, whatever that means for you.

Read your Sun/Rising horoscope:

Aries

Listen to your body, Aries! Jupiter Retrograde begins on Monday, helping you cultivate embodiment and a sense of financial safety by living into your values. Wednesday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction Virgo inspires you to tweak your habits for a big gift. This weekend’s Cancer Moon motivates you to name what you’re feeling faster for empathy and connection.

Taurus

Pause for the cause, Taurus! Jupiter Retrograde (in your sign!) starts on Monday and helps you take a beat to identify and integrate all the key learnings since last May. Wednesday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction in Virgo inspires you to share what’s on your heart with the people who genuinely need to know. This weekend’s Cancer Moon helps you find the right words at the right time(s).

Gemini

Slower, Gemini. Jupiter turns retrograde on Monday and helps you pace yourself by slowing you down so you can move forward for healing. Wednesday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction in Virgo reframes your approach to belonging and family in a way that helps you experience "home." This weekend’s Cancer Moon is a sensual one, so follow pleasure for pleasure’s sake!

Cancer

What does “community” actually mean, Cancer? Jupiter Retrograde begins on Monday and inspires you to rethink friendships, community, and what those words mean in practice. Wednesday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction in Virgo clears a fog that’s clouded your thinking and helps you problem-solve. This weekend’s Cancer Moon beams just for you, so let your strengths shine!

Leo

Align your values with your vocation, Leo! Jupiter Retrograde begins on Monday and helps you strengthen your professional success by identifying and implementing your values in clear, grounded ways. Wednesday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction in Virgo reframes your thinking on a financial question and helps you find the answer. This weekend’s Cancer Moon wants to give you the rest you deserve, so enjoy it!

Virgo

Happy birthday, Virgo! Jupiter Retrograde begins on Monday and helps you explore new horizons through both travel and education, which inspires you to “see” life differently. Wednesday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction in your sign gives you a powerful breakthrough on your identity that ought to be applied quickly. This weekend’s Cancer Moon is a social one, so reunite with your friends!

Libra

Go *THERE*, Libra! Jupiter Retrograde begins on Monday and helps you take conversations and connections even deeper based on how you initiate vulnerable conversations. Wednesday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction in Virgo liberates you from a disempowering holding pattern. This weekend’s Cancer Moon is a productive one, so approach the tasks you’ve been avoiding.

Scorpio

Opposites really do attract, Scorpio. Jupiter Retrograde begins on Monday and reminds you that chemistry and meaningful connection are found with contrasting personalities. Wednesday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction in Virgo reunites you with the friends you’ve been missing. This weekend’s Cancer Moon is an adventurous one, so take the mini getaway and have fun!

Sagittarius

Zoom in, Sag! Jupiter Retrograde begins on Monday, helping you notice the small things and inspiring you to strengthen your mindfulness to see your life differently. Wednesday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction in Virgo helps you advance professionally through a conversation and/or a new idea. This weekend’s Cancer Moon is a hot one, so stay curious about your erotic and sexual desires.

Capricorn

You’re worthy, Capricorn! Jupiter Retrograde begins on Monday and reminds you that you’re fundamentally worthy of joy and love exactly as you are; you don’t have to prove or earn a thing! Wednesday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction in Virgo generates an exciting new vision and helps you apply optimism in a way that problem solves. This weekend’s Cancer Moon is a romantic one, so stay open to love!

Aquarius

Share your feels, Aquarius. Jupiter Retrograde begins on Monday and helps you communicate your emotions in a way that strengthens your wellbeing. Wednesday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction in Virgo inspires you to talk to yourself a bit more gently and with self-compassion. This weekend’s Cancer Moon wants you to align with a helpful routine for success.

Pisces

You’re a smooth talker, Pisces! Jupiter Retrograde begins on Monday and improves your communication, active listening, and concentration. Wednesday’s Sun-Mercury conjunction in Virgo motivates you to find the win/win across a gridlock and negotiate carefully. This weekend’s Cancer Moon grounds you down in your self-esteem so you can make the positive changes you dream of.

