Horoscope: The top trait of each Zodiac sign

Zodiac Traits

What makes you YOU can often be a winding assortment of personality traits that range from “romantic” to “outgoing to “stubborn.”

And the overall mix has a lot to do with your Zodiac sign, including what shines the brightest among each.

With that in mind, let’s look at the top trait based on each month on the calendar.

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Top Aries trait: Courage

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Top Taurus trait: Stability

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Top Gemini trait: Extrovert/friendly

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Top Cancer trait: Faithful

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Top Leo trait: Self-confidence

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Top Virgo trait: Meticulousness

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Top Libra trait: Impartiality

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

Top Scorpio trait: Passionate

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Top Sagittarius trait: Spontaneous

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

Top Capricorn trait: Reliable

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

Top Aquarius trait: Rationality

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

Top Pisces trait: Romantic

