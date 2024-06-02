Hoof Beats: Your smartphone and your horse

Smartphones have changed the world. They enable you to bank and buy things online without ever talking to a human. If you’re in the market for a new horse, you can see what’s available throughout the country from private parties — the horse’s owner or trainer — as well as rescues. You can Google just about anything — like how many large-animal veterinarians in your area are walking away from horses. Those “on call” emergencies in the middle of the night take their toll, especially if they’re the only veterinarian in the practice.

If you’re a serious trail rider, you already know how to use your phone to map out the route to your destination, and see ahead of time if part of it has washed out, or it’s currently snowing there. But one thing I doubt your phone will tell you — and that’s where on your trail dozens of rattlesnakes have slithered out of their den in the first warm days of spring to lie on a flat rock and bask in the sunshine. John and I had decided to spend time in California’s Sierra Nevada, where we had a cabin, and after breakfast I took a hike with Leah, my dog. Because I was looking at the view, I didn’t notice the rattlers until I almost stepped on them. I’ve never seen so many pale snake bellies in my life — they looked like somebody had dumped a platter of supersized spaghetti on the rock. It was a sight I’ll never forget, and I’m very grateful I wasn’t riding Prim — or any horse — when I stumbled on them.

Something less dramatic but just as important to keep in mind. Because of the terrain, you might not be able to use your phone. There’s very limited coverage in most sparsely-populated rural areas. Our full-time home was in a small town near the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. But by the time Prim and I reached the foothills, I no longer had cell service. If you know that will be a problem, tell somebody — or leave a short note for the barn manager — where you’re going and when you’ll be back.

Cell phones can be a godsend, especially in the medical field. Dermatologist used to get calls from patients with a mystery rash. But by the time the doctor saw the person in person, the rash had either gone away or gotten worse. If something happens on your trail ride — say your horse gets tangled up in some old barbed wire — call your veterinarian immediately and send pictures. Rusty barbed wire fencing half buried in the dirt is one of the worst hazards of trail riding, especially if you’re off-roading. Until you know the area, stay on established trails.

I’ve haven’t done much trail riding here in Colorado — either Boo was out of commission or I was. But when I do start riding again, I intend to put my phone in a water-proof fanny pack that fastens around my waist in case Boo and I part company. I want the fanny pack on my body, not fastened to the saddle. But because SOCO weather can turn on a dime, I wouldn’t go very far. I’ve been through two rain storms that turned intro hail storms when the temperature dropped 50 degrees in 10 minutes. If you get caught in one, seek shelter immediately. And stay far away from culverts that channel runoff downhill. The current can be strong enough to knock your horse off his feet. I would pack a wind-proof, water-proof jacket, also tied around my waist. I would even consider buying a helmet that looks like a cowboy’s Stetson. Ordinarily I wear an English-helmet. But after being pelted by hailstones pinging off my helmet, by the time I reached the barn I would have the mother of all headaches.

Your smart phone isn’t going to do you much good during a hail storm, and it might not work at all if it gets wet. After the hail lets up, call somebody at the barn to let them know you’re okay and on your way home. And if you need help, your phone can tell them exactly where to look for you.

More Hoof Beats: Books for horse lovers

Joan Fry

Joan Fry is a lifelong horse lover and the author of “Backyard Horsekeeping: The Only Guide You’ll Ever Need” (The Lyons Press, Revised Edition, 2007). She can be reached via email at joan@joanfry.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Hoof Beats: Your smartphone and your horse