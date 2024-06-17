Honor a Cancer Hero online auction returns for fifth year

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 17, 2024) — Returning for the fifth consecutive year, The NASCAR Foundation and Martin Truex Jr. Foundation (MTJF) announced that the Honor a Cancer Hero online auction presented by AdventHealth is now open and on track to raise more than $500,000 in total for cancer initiatives.

“We are so grateful to the fans, AdventHealth, and The NASCAR Foundation for supporting our cancer hero program,” said NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. “I am passionate about honoring these heroes within the cancer community. It‘s been inspiring to see the teams, drivers and fans get behind this program to make it a success every year. We‘re looking forward to seeing how much money we can raise this year and seeing all the names of the cancer heroes riding above the drivers‘ doors!”

The online auction allows NASCAR fans to display their personal cancer hero‘s name on the signature panel of their favorite driver‘s race vehicle during the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series races in September at Kansas Speedway.

Online bidding is live at NASCARfoundation.org/cancerhero and ends Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m. EDT (7 a.m. PDT).

“This program not only celebrates courageous individuals battling cancer but also supports vital cancer care and resources, including the development of the new Sherry Strong Integrative Wellness Clinic at AdventHealth Daytona Beach,” said Audrey Gregory, Ph.D., R.N., executive vice president and CEO for the AdventHealth East Florida Division. “Our commitment to health and wellness extends beyond our hospitals and into the communities we serve, including at the racetrack. It is our fourth year as the presenting sponsor and it is an honor to be a part of this meaningful program, empowering fans to celebrate their heroes and support the fight against cancer.”

Proceeds from the online auction will benefit MTJF and The NASCAR Foundation, two organizations recognized as champions for the health and well-being of others. Since 2020, the auction has raised over $400,000.

“This online auction has become such a special moment in our calendar each year,” said Nichole Krieger, vice president & executive director of The NASCAR Foundation. “To honor these cancer heroes and learn how NASCAR has touched their lives and those who love them is truly both emotional and also inspiring.”

The Honor a Cancer Hero auction is one of many initiatives supported through The NASCAR Foundation‘s online auction program, which features race-used memorabilia and at-track experiences available for fans to bid on online.

For more information, including a complete list of participating drivers, please visit NASCARfoundation.org/cancerhero.