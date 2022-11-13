Ready for winter? This smart thermostat is 40% with Amazon's early Black Friday deals

The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are dropping fast. We’ll be up against hostile weather for the next few months, relying on artificial heat to stay warm. Sure, a good space heater can reduce the indoor chills, but to keep your atmosphere, shall we say, cordial, you might want to make a bigger move on your home heating system. With Black Friday deals coming in hot, you can bet there’s a smart thermostat on sale to suit your wallet now and save you some money in the long run. We’ve found one in the discount bin that we think you’ll like: The Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat and it’s just $100, down from $170 — that’s more than 40% off!

This gadget is not like the thermostat your parents wouldn’t let you touch. In fact, you don’t even have to touch this one — you can monitor it and control the temperature with the app even when you’re half-way around the world.. That’s a feature Amazon shoppers love.

“Just had our new thermostat installed this week and good so far,” shared one of 10,000+ five-star fans. “Love how we can program it from our phones or iPads to set the temp at what we want it to be when awake and sleeping.”

“Being cost conscience, I like the idea of turning the heat down when I'm away from the house,” reported another rave reviewer. “No need to waste money heating an empty house. Prior to returning home, I just open the app and raise the temp. For scheduling, it will start 30-40 minutes prior to the scheduled time to slowly bring the temp up instead of blasting the furnace until the temp is up to the desired setting.”

It's time to get smart with your heating system. (Photo: Amazon)

And it’s through the app that Honeywell is able to send you reports on your energy usage including month-over-month averages.

Wrote one five-star fan: “I even get a usage report in my email each month showing me how much energy I'm using which lets me fine tune my scheduled AC usage so I can lower my energy bill.”

It’s compatible with most heating and cooling systems like forced air and heat pumps with electric backup. It also has a sleek design and if you’re really into aesthetics, you can change the color of the easy-to-read touchscreen to match your decor.

“I bought not not only for its looks, which are cool and color changeable, but because it was the first WiFi unit I found that provided a "heat pump" control setting,” another happy shopper reported. “Some others I looked at did not. Plenty of useful features and easy-to-read control face.”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

