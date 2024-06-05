Honda offering free safe driver training

Jun. 5—GREENSBURG — The Honda manufacturing facility on Greensburg's west side is hosting a program being promoted as START: Safety Training Awareness and Responsibility for Teens.

The Honda-sponsored safe driver training classes are now open.

According to promotional material about this program, Honda is hosting this young driver safety education program to help realize its goal of a collision-free and zero-fatality future for society.

Classes are conducted at the Indiana Auto Plant. Attendees enter through Gate E (south of the traffic light on Michigan Avenue).

This free program is open to all drivers with at least a legal state-issued driver's permit.

Classes are offered from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday mornings and will continue to October.

For more information and/or to register, visit indiana.honda.com/driver-training or email STARTDriving@na.honda.com.