Hometown History: The Ridge Peach Festival

Trenton, S.C. (WJBF)- For half a century the small town of Trenton has celebrated its annual ridge peach festival.

It all began when community leaders decided to start promoting the area’s thriving peach industry.

Trenton, South Carolina was established in the late 1860’s with the coming of the Charlotte, Columbia and Augusta Railroads. Longtime Trenton resident, Shari Huiet said before then it was known by a different name.

“And the reason why it was known as the Pine House community is due to the Piney House Tavern, which was located nearby, and that was a stagecoach stop. And in fact, in 1791, George Washington even stopped by and they believe he had maybe a meal and watered his horses right here in Trenton.”

James Monroe Wise built the first store and home in Trenton and is credited as the founder of the town. Huiet said it’s a small town and the community is very proud of it, meaning you better pronounce the name right. It’s not “TREN ton.” It’s “Trenin.”

“It was later named Trenton, and no one really knows how that name was derived, but that’s what we call it today,” she said.

Benjamin Tillman, a former US Senator and Governor of South Carolina, is from Trenton.

So is David E. Harris, the first African American commercial airline pilot for a major airline.

Betty Sexton was born in Trenton. She said the town is well known for its rich soil and contributions to the peach industry.

“The young people, that was their job in the summertime. They all worked and they would work to 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning, and everything, packing peaches and all,” Sexton explained.

In the 70’s Verdie and Eleanor Blackwell thought Trenton peaches were the best around and wanted everyone to know it.

“And so they came up with the idea of having a festival. So in 1971, we held our first festival on the third Saturday in June,” explained Huiet. “The community came together and everyone was very excited about showcasing the town of Trenton and having visitors come in and celebrate the peach industry with us.”

Huiet said that in the early days of the festival there were many events that eventually fizzled out.

“We had Iron Man contests, tug of wars. We had, you know, all kinds of entertainment.”

Joyce Reynolds has lived in Trenton most of her life, and she and Sexton have been involved in the festival since the beginning. One of the more popular early events was the Miss Peach pageant, though it only lasted a few years.

“We just had it, oh, in front of the gym and they just dressed casual. And then we had it the second year, and then we got to elaborate so we just couldn’t have an it,” said Reynolds.

“Contestants would parade across the front of the gym outside and they were selected as the Peach Queen. We had a Little Miss and then Miss Peach Festival. That was another one of those things that just kind of fizzled out a little bit, but not sure if we’ll bring it back, but maybe one day,” Huiet added.

Huiet said a parade kicks off the day and is one of the most popular parts of the Peach Festival.

“And so that is a long standing tradition. Our parade kicks off at 10:30 with the military band leading the way. Candy for kids and lots of participants who come in to Trenton.”

Both Sexton and Reynolds were chosen as Grand Marshalls of the Peach Festival Parade in the past.

“To me, it was one of the most humble things I think I’ve ever done. But it just made you feel like you, you know, I don’t I don’t know. It’s just the feeling that is something that will be with me my next few years,” said Sexton.

“Well, I said I wasn’t going to do it, really. I was really honored that they you know, that they chose us, really,” Reynolds said.

Sexton and Reynolds reminisced, recalling some of the fun times they had while putting together the Ridge Peach Festival each year.

One of Sexton’s favorites is the time they made homemade peach ice cream.

“And we had about 10 or 12 ice cream churns going down there. Well, about 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning and we didn’t know who put the- who put the eggs and who put the milk in, who put the sugar in. So we just put the ice cream in little cups and froze it. And that was the first and last time we ever did that. And why somebody didn’t get electrocuted, we haven’t figured it out yet,” she laughed.

Both Reynolds and Huiet enjoy the story on the “Famous Blount Sisters.”

The Famous Blount Sisters.

“Oh they were famous around here. They were guys who dressed up and they did “It’s Raining Men.” It was great. And they won a lot of contests. But they were they were one of the favorites,” smiled Huiet.

“I think it was one night at the beauty contest. Yeah, they decided to make their entrance. Okay. Well, it brought the house down,” Reynolds remembered.

Sexton had her share of mischievous fun too.

“I did the drinks one year and we did not allow any alcoholic beverages. So I fixed the sign up and I said wine and beer. They saw my sign. And they said, ‘Betty, what are you going to have this year?’ I said, ‘Exactly what’s on that sign.’ I had cherry wine and root beer.”

The festival was cancelled a few times, mostly during the pandemic. Last year organizers had to cancel because they didn’t have enough help to put it together. Huiet said after that, a local business stepped in top make sure that didn’t happen again.

“Titan reached out and said, How can we help? And they have provided us with some manpower to enable us to put together the festival for 2024.

Despite those challenges, all three women agree that there is one main reason why the Ridge Peach Festival is still going strong after more than 5 decades– the Trenton community.

“Trenton is so special because of the people. You know, we are a tight knit community. A lot of people have lived here for decades or their families has lived here for decades,” said Huiet.

“As I said, sometimes we got discouraged, but then we would think of something that was funny. You know, the fun part. And we’ve had some good times getting it together. Really, we have,” said Reynolds.

“It’s a family affair. It’s really a family affair,” Sexton smiled.

