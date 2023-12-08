Homeowner reveals how to get paid to make your home more energy-efficient: ‘I’m definitely checking this out’

You don’t have to break the bank to make your house more energy efficient. In fact, many utility companies make it cheap or even free, as one TikToker recently demonstrated.

The scoop

“Did you know your utility (company) will often pay you to make your home or apartment more energy-efficient?” asks a TikToker with the fun nickname Potential Roadkill (@type2fun). “They’ll give you discounts on lightbulbs, small appliances, smart thermostats, all sorts of stuff.”

She showed users how they can take advantage of the savings, and it’s as easy as can be — simply go to your web browser and type in the name of your utility company along with the word “rebates.” Her example company, Duke Energy, offered up to $1,450 in rebates to offset purchases of energy-efficient home items.

Some utility companies like Xcel Energy, which serves states like Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, and New Mexico, even have stores where you can get discounted products like humidifiers, insulators, fans, and free shower heads.

How it’s helping

Investing in energy-efficient appliances will save you money on utility costs in the long run. Normally, you’d have to invest a bit of money up-front to make the switch, but rebates and discounts help to offset that cost.

According to ENERGY STAR, the U.S. government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, a typical household can save about $450 on its annual energy bills by choosing an ENERGY STAR-certified product. Depending on the number and type of appliances you purchase, you can save 20-50% on utility bills.

This isn’t the only way you can save on your energy bills. You can also unplug “energy vampires” like coffee makers and TVs when they are not in use and weatherize your house.

One Texas mom announced that she was saving $100 a month on energy bills each month by simply opening her blinds to utilize natural lighting, adjusting her thermostat, using cold water to wash clothing (and washing less frequently), and unplugging the vampires.

Plus, energy-efficient appliances are better for the environment. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, they use 10-50% less energy and water than standard models. This decreases the amount of harmful planet-warming pollution that is released into the atmosphere, as many homes are still powered by dirty energy sources like coal and natural gas.

What everyone’s saying

TikTokers were pretty psyched about the hack.

“I’m definitely checking this out,” one person commented. “My HVAC is over 10 years old and last time it broke down, I was advised to look into replacing (it). Thank you!”

“Thank you,” another person said. I just got (myself) a new shower head for free!”

