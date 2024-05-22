A Homeowner Added Tons of Storage in This Philadelphia Home for Only $400

Adrienne Breaux
·6 min read
Living room with white fireplace and grey loveseat.
Dwellers pose with a dog in a living room.
Love seat with green blanket and pillow.
View from the staircase of the living room.
Living room with fabric chair next to a gallery wall of art.
Blue fabric ottoman near two chairs.
Living room with wall-mounted shelving.
Shelves filled with books near a green chair.
Living room with built-in shelving and dark wooden table.
Living room with wall-mounted shelving and wooden table.
A blue clock on a gallery wall.
Kitchen with light countertops.
Fridge with decorative magnets and art work.
Blue peg board with kitchen utensils.
Kitchen with white cabinets with glass cutouts.
A gallery wall of items in a white-walled kitchen
Bed with colorful pillows below a goose theme mirror.
Nightstand with books and a colorful large lamp.
Bed with decorative throw pillows and colorful blanket featuring blankets.
Clothing hangs in an exposed closet.
White and corkboard maximalist office.
ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: Townhouse

LOCATION: East Falls, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

STYLE: Eclectic, Maximalist, Vintage

BEDROOMS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 798

Kevin Boyle has owned this 800-square-foot townhouse in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood for seven years, and partner, Mac Francis, moved in a year ago. Together, the couple run A Four Foot Prune, a vintage home goods store in Philadelphia. The store is filled with a selection of delightful secondhand finds … and their home is, too!

Dogs sit in a living room.

“I’d define it as ‘what if Walter Wick and Keith Haring made out in Pee-wee’s Playhouse?’” describes Kevin, when asked what their personal home style is. That style is on display in every room, where collections of nostalgic, themed items line shelves and surfaces.

Dwellers pose with their pets in their living room.

When it came to renovating the home, Kevin says he “exposed some brick and tore down a wall and ripped up some floors,” explaining that he learned how to do those things by watching YouTube. But one of the biggest challenges was budget.

Dog lays on a couch.

“Before opening A Four Foot Prune, I worked for a large organic grocery store chain — so I’ve never had much money,” he begins. “Owning a small business doesn’t pay much. Retail doesn’t pay all that much. All the ‘renovations’ were completed for very little money (nothing more than a couple hundred) and far more audacity than I deserve to possess,” he writes of the house originally purchased for $136K.

Gallery wall with artwork and plants.

The carpet addition on the stairs, for instance, took a month and a half to finish by buying needed tools one at a time and purchasing the materials from an outlet store in Pittsburgh. And tons of storage was added to the home by utilizing affordable pipe shelving.

Maximalist kitchen with dozens of magnets on a fridge.

You’ll notice that all the storage in the home is open, and that’s for a specific reason: “If I can’t see the object I’ll forget it exists and it’ll never be used,” Kevin explains. “So every kitchen tool, every sweater, every book is on display.”

Thanks, Kevin and Mac!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

