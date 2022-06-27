This weekend only: Prepare your home for the summer heat with nearly 30% off this air conditioner

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

Keep cool this summer with this discounted air conditioner. (Source: Amazon)

Summer is here, and that means time by the pool, at the beach, hiking and all other kinds of outdoor fun. However, with summer’s scorching heat, you’ll probably be inside quite a bit enjoying the air conditioning.

Even though most modern homes have central air conditioning, not every part of a house will have the airflow needed to keep out the summer heat. Fortunately, we went searching and found that one of Amazon’s most popular portable AC units is now almost 30% off. If you need to beat the heat, check out this portable window-mounted air conditioner for only $144.97.

Cool down rooms in as quick as 15 minutes with this hOmeLabs unit. (Source: Amazon)

$144.97 $199.99 at Amazon

Window-mounted air conditioners are one of the most reliable and affordable methods for keeping a room cool. HOmeLab’s best-selling 5000 BTU Window Mounted Air Conditioner comes with a variety of settings and speeds to get the right airflow and temperature for any room. It’s also easy to set up in most windows with its included brackets, sealing foam, and extra-long cord.

Well-reviewed on Amazon, this Amazon’s Choice window-mounted air conditioner has over 1,600 positive five-star reviews. One verified Amazon shopper said, “It's a slightly modern design, it's powerful … and the instructions for installation were clear.”

Cooler Air For A Cooler Price

If you’ve got a space in your home that the central air can’t handle, or you just want a little extra cooling power, the hOmeLabs 5000 BTU window-mounted air conditioner is just what you need. Check out this weekend deal for almost 30% off while it lasts.

