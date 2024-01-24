Home of the Week: This $39 Million Hawaiian Compound Has Four Homes and 150 Feet of Pristine Coastline

This grand Hawaiian estate on Maui was certainly designed for entertaining.

The sprawling property, located along a spectacular stretch of coastline, had long been owned by Jerry Moss, the late record producer and co-founder of A&M Records. Moss, who passed away in August 2023 at the age of 88, acquired the first part of the compound in 1995 for $2.5 million, according to the WSJ. In 2000, he purchased an adjoining parcel and later acquired another. Together, he amassed 1.4 acres. During this time, Old Makena Road was known for its rustic dirt lanes and secluded beaches. Today, the area has several mansions and beachfront properties.

The open-plan living areas spread out over multiple levels.

On the market for $39 million, it’s currently the most expensive active listing in the state of Hawaii. The gated property has 148 feet of beach frontage along Po’olenalena Beach and comprises four houses, which Moss and his family built over the years. Together, there are a collective seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms in 6,352 square feet of living space. Unlike many modern-day multi-million-dollar Hawaiian compounds, the four residences are all modest in size, and each bungalow boasts an intimate vibe and indoor-outdoor living.

Moss and his wife, Tina, whom he married in 2019, replaced the wood siding of the four homes with smooth stucco and weather-resistant ipe wood. Inside, the homes feature teak detailing and local materials, such as the stone fireplace in the main residence. Throughout the homes, there is quintessential island-style decor, like wooden paddles, tiki heads, surfboards, and ukuleles hanging along the walls.

The covered lanai of the main residence has a particularly appealing view.

The main residence features an open, airy layout with vaulted, wood-beamed ceilings. There is a chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and a nearby large dining area. Down a few steps is the cozy living room with panoramic windows and perfectly framed views of the beach and Pacific Ocean. Sliding glass pocket doors open to the covered lanai with a fire pit. Upstairs is the home’s primary bedroom, which connects to a covered terrace.

There’s also an outdoor kitchen with a barbecue off to the side of the home and a nearby outdoor dining table. A manicured lawn, sprinkled with tropical foliage and swaying palm trees, is the only thing that separates the house from a pristine stretch of beach. The lawn features sun loungers and a hammock to enjoy the postcard views on breezy Hawaiian afternoons.

The homes are clustered together. However, each is surrounded by lush landscaping that gives it a sense of privacy. Bright flowers and native plants line the walkway between the homes. The property also features a large swimming pool with stunning ocean views, as well as an outdoor lava rock shower with a bright mosaic wall. Tiki torches illuminate the grounds at night.

The pool overlooking the ocean.

According to the WSJ, Moss and his family moved to Hawaii full-time during the COVID pandemic; the family has decided to sell and create new memories elsewhere. The property is co-listed by Nancy Callahan of Coldwell Banker Island Properties and Paul Stukin of Deep Blue HI.

Moss, who founded A&M Records alongside Herb Alpert, oversaw an impressive roster of musicians, including Liza Minelli, Sting, Janet Jackson, Carole King, and many others. Shortly after the music industry mandarin died last year, the family also listed a Bel-Air mansion for $53 million. The home was built in 1937 and has five bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

Click here for more photos of 4610 Makena Road.

