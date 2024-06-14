At Home With Tyler and Lauren Thomas ... creating a new vision for a home with a past

A home is built. A home is lived in. A home is sold. Sellers leave with old memories. Buyers bring hopes of new memories. The cycle repeats.

This is what happened to a classic white home on McDaniel Avenue, built in 1936. After having different owners over the years, Tyler and Lauren Thomas purchased the home in 2019. They were expecting their first child at the time and immediately hired local interior designer Whitney McGregor to help them create a vision for their young family.

McGregor is known for preserving the originality of a home while infusing the homeowners’ taste and personal style. She welcomed collaborating with the modern and stylish couple, who she says stretched her beyond her normal design aesthetic. The goal was to infuse chic, metropolitan yet comfortable elements into the home to complement the couple, successful professionals who met at Vanderbilt University, lived in cosmopolitan cities, and traveled extensively before returning to Greenville, South Carolina.

Designer Whitney McGregor collaborated with homeowners Tyler and Lauren Thomas to make the couple's home on McDaniel Aveue reflect their personal taste and style.

Lauren’s main request was to use her favorite color, blue, because of the variety of shades embodying feelings from boldness to serenity. This led to the selection of the dramatic blue and white wallpaper in the foyer, which allowed the other rooms to take on different personalities.

The original hardwood floors were lightened, which modernized the interior. Interior doors were painted in contrasting colors, one of Whitney’s signature design approaches, along with layering of different textures, mixing patterns and merging styles from different eras.

The main room off the foyer has been dubbed the “Sexy Cocktail Room.” The couple enjoys hosting game nights and cocktail parties in the room, painted a deep purple.

The dining room named the “Marie Antoinette Room,” includes a blue French armoire and bright yellow dining chairs that tie in a painting Lauren bought at Artisphere. The den is the “English Cottage Room,” painted blue, with kid-friendly textiles and furnishings.

The Thomases say they look forward to raising their children in a home filled with personality, color, style and creativity.

