Home Sweet Home: Meet Elliot

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Elliot, a ten-year-old German Shepherd mix that came to HSPPR as a stray.

Elliot is a sweet dog with a calm personality. HSPPR said he loves getting pets, ear scratches, and hugs. He may be older but he is also wiser and already knows “sit” and “shake.” He’s also willing to learn new tricks for a treat. Elliot is great on a leash and loves his people, however, other dogs make him uncomfortable so he may do best in an only dog home.

His adoption fee is $95, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and a microchip, and he is already neutered. He is available for adoption immediately.

Learn more about Elliot and all the happenings at HSPPR in the video player above.

