How to get your home on the Statesman Journal's 2023 holiday light display

Some of the "millions of lights" in the displays at the Silverton Christmas Market's annual event at the Oregon Garden Resort.

With holiday decorating well underway in and around Salem, a fun way to get in the holiday spirit is walking or driving through neighborhoods to see decorations and light displays.

To help Statesman Journal readers find the best displays in the Mid-Valley, we're asking homeowners who want to show off their displays to tell us about them. We'll create a Google map from submissions and share it online at StatesmanJournal.com

Suggest your light display: To have your display included, please fill in the information at statesmanjournal.com/holidaylights Your name will not be included on the map.

Please only suggest your home. If you see a great light display you think should be included, let the homeowner know about this list.

