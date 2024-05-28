At Home with Stacey and David Wheeler -- touched by creativity

Stacey and David Wheeler’s marriage has been defined by a love of creativity. Their creativity went into high gear when they decided to downsize from a large English Tudor home on E Prentiss and bought a nondescript little home situated on a beautiful corner lot near Greenville Country Club.

Stacey’s well thought-out ideas for the home’s layout were combined with David’s expertise from his career as an architect. Changes included aligning the front door with the back door, which provides visibility and connectivity from all living spaces. The dining room was bumped out four feet to accommodate their Knoll tulip table. Nooks in the hallway were turned into a piano studio and tiny library. A back porch and pool were added for outdoor living and a small attic was converted into a playroom for their grandchildren.

The couple’s curated art collection fills the walls. The Wheelers say their interest in art began when they lived in Austin, Texas. Their education in art continued while they lived in Raleigh, N.C. as they learned to identify the difference of originals versus prints and about different art mediums.

Much of the art throughout the home is from local Greenville artists. Stacey says that she appreciates the growth in the local art scene. “Layers have been added through the years. There is now more art and more creativity. It’s been fun to watch the growth.”

Stacey and David Wheeler at their home near Greenville Country Club.

Art & Light Gallery is one of the couple’s favorite local galleries and attending Artisphere is a must. To anybody interested in becoming an art collector, Stacey advises, “Buy something you love. Don’t overthink it.”

The couple’s biggest art dilemma now is that they’ve run out of wall space. Their solution is passing along art to their grown children, all of whom have developed a love of the arts and have their own personal styles.

The Wheelers’ vision for their retirement home has come to pass as a little home with no personality has been turned into an adorable cottage filled with art, memories, and love.

Contributor Marci Masitto is a realtor with Coldwell Banker Caine. Online at marcimasitto.com.

This article originally appeared on Upstate Parent: At Home with Stacey and David Wheeler -- touched by creativity