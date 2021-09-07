Good news! You can still score so many unbelievable deals on home goodies with these extended Labor Day sales

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Spruce up your space for a steal. (Photo: Amazon)

You’ve heard it before: Home is where the heart is. And it’s also where we’ve been spending a heck of a lot of time lately. That leads to looking around and noticing all the things we want to change.

Thankfully, there are tons of incredible items, from fire pits that extend the summer to new sheets to snuggle up in — on sale to help us feather our nests. And the savings are better than ever. So go on, buy yourself something nice. You deserve a little treat, and besides, your pillows have probably seen better days.

And fear not, you didn't miss out on Labor Day savings. Shop these lingering sales and snag those items you’ve been considering replacing for longer than you’d like to admit. Want to create an outdoor oasis? You can score 55 percent off a new patio set and snag a killer grill just $39 — it’s still warm out, so get those burgers going!

Check out the best Labor Day sales on everything you need to spruce up your space.

Grills

Save 45 percent off this Royal Gourmet grill. (Photo: Wayfair)

Considered by many to be the Rolls Royce of backyard barbecues, the heavy-duty Royal Gourmet grill has three stainless steel burners, two tiers and extra room for prep. The cast iron grills cook food evenly and thoroughly, and you’ll love how gorgeous it looks on your deck. It uses both gas and charcoal—the choice is yours.

With more than 1,000 perfect five-star ratings, this BBQ is beloved: “This grill is superb! You get so many features for your money. Grilling is so easy with even temperature propane gas for cooking and spacious grids. The side tables are so convenient! Storage cabinet and casters for mobility. I love it!!!“

$369 $450 at Wayfair

More grill deals:

Vacuums

Save $201 on this powerhouse vacuum. (Photo: Amazon)

The iRobot Roomba i7 7150 is absolutely brilliant — it maps out your entire home, carefully maneuvers around even tight spaces and is a must for homes with pets (or kids that like to leave food or remnants of crafting projects on the floor).

“We bought this for the main floor of the house because we have three kids, a cat and a dog and there is not enough time in the day to vacuum as much as I should,” one shopper wrote. “We have loved it for the past two months and have had no problems. With the kids out of the house, ‘Momma’s Helper’ was able to map our second floor so that in the future when we will be gone for the day I can take him up there to do a little cleaning while we are gone. I am amazed with how well it cleans, how good the mapping and app are and how much time it has saved me in the long run.”

$449 $700 at Amazon

More vacuum deals:

Outdoor furniture

sectional (Photo: Wayfair)

Sunny days aren't over yet. Enjoy them in style. This circular patio sectional will class up your patio for just $540 (marked majorly down from $1,549). Combining dark wicker and a contemporary sensibility, this lovely design seats up to six.

Shoppers love the versatility of the three-piece set, and we love that it's nearly 60 percent off.

“Love my little oasis!" said one pleased reviewer. "This patio sectional is perfect. You can adjust by separating the sectionals or putting them together.”

More outdoor furniture deals:

Kitchen

Cuisinart set (Photo: Wayfair)

Ready for a fresh start in the kitchen? Jazz up the scene with this bright-red 11-piece Aluminum Nonstick Cuisinart Cookware Set. Included are two skillets (8- and 10-inch), two saucepans with lids, a 3 qt. saute pan with lid, and a 6qt stockpot and lid complete with a steamer insert. These nonstick pieces are compatible with gas and electric stoves and oven safe! Can't beat the 66 percent discount.

"I love this set!" said one grateful shopper. "I burned my beans last night, the entire bottom was covered. I was worried but the pot is still perfect! I didn't even have to scrape the bottom, i just used my wooden spoon and gently pushed the burn away."

$110 $320 at Wayfair

More kitchen deals:

Bedding and mattresses

Now's your chance to get a Casper mattress at a great price. (Photo: Casper)

Casper mattresses are renowned for excellent support, pressure relief and cooling. They’re so luxurious, they’re as close as you can get to sleeping on a cloud!

And right now, the beloved brand is offering 15 percent off mattresses and 10 percent off everything else (think: down pillows, stylish bed frames and super-soft bedding). It’s a great opportunity to save big on a dreamy mattress: Score up to $194 off the Original mattress, $344 off the Casper Nova mattress and $449 off the Casper Wave Hybrid mattress.

Hot sleeper? One shopper shared: “This mattress has been the best purchase that we have made! I love the temperature regulation that helps me to stay cool throughout the night and remain asleep. No more tossing and turning and pushing covers off!”

$931 $1,095 at Casper

More bedding and mattress deals:

