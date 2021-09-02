Score so many unbelievable deals on home goodies with these Labor Day sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Spruce up your space for a steal. (Photo: Amazon)

You’ve heard it before: Home is where the heart is. And over the past year-plus you've likely been spending a heck of a lot of time there lately. That leads to looking around and noticing all the things you want to change.

Thankfully, there are tons of incredible items, from fire pits that extend the summer to vacuums to clean up after you—on sale to help you feather your nest. And the savings are better than ever. So go on, buy yourself something nice. You deserve a little treat.

Labor Day is the perfect time to snag those things you’ve been considering replacing for longer than you’d like to admit. Want to create an outdoor oasis? You can score 65 percent off a new patio set and snag a portable grill for just $30 — it’s still warm out, so get those burgers going!

Check out the best Labor Day sales on everything you need to spruce up your space:

Grills

Want to ramp up your grill game without spending a ton? This Master Cook version is just $190! It features three stainless steel burners, two tiers and fold-out sides for prep. The cast iron grills cook food evenly and thoroughly, and you’ll love how gorgeous it looks on your deck. It uses gas for a clean burn.

This BBQ is beloved. "I’ve been using the grill for several weeks now and I’ve enjoyed every second of it. Being a huge fan of ribs, finishing my oven baked ribs on the grill has never been easier!" one fan wrote in the reviews. "Really happy with this grill!" another said. "The side table arms folding down is an amazing feature for people who don't want to surrender a huge chunk of their patio or deck space to a giant metal monstrosity that is only regularly used during the summer."

Shop it: Master Cook 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill, $190 (was $230), amazon.com

More grill deals:

Vacuums

Save $201 on this powerhouse vacuum. (Photo: Amazon)

The iRobot Roomba i7 7150 is absolutely brilliant — it maps out your entire home, carefully maneuvers around even tight spaces and is a must for homes with pets (or kids that like to leave food or remnants of crafting projects on the floor).

“We bought this for the main floor of the house because we have three kids, a cat and a dog and there is not enough time in the day to vacuum as much as I should,” one shopper wrote. “We have loved it for the past two months and have had no problems. With the kids out of the house, ‘Momma’s Helper’ was able to map our second floor so that in the future when we will be gone for the day I can take him up there to do a little cleaning while we are gone. I am amazed with how well it cleans, how good the mapping and app are and how much time it has saved me in the long run.”

Shop it: iRobot Roomba i7 7150, $449 (was $700), amazon.com

More vacuum deals:

Outdoor furniture

Save $90 off this seating set! (Photo: Walmart)

There are plenty of sunny days left in the year, so why not enjoy them on this spectacular sectional? Made from woven rattan wrapped around a sturdy steel frame, the set includes a coffee table with a glass top that’s a cinch to clean.

"I LOVE this set up! I've been looking for a patio set that wasn't going to break my budget, that is good quality and will withstand the elements while also looking great. Very happy to say this set hit all of those marks!" one fan said.

Shop it: MF Studio 3 Piece Outdoor Rattan Sectional Sofa- Small Patio Wicker Furniture Set, $370 (was $460), walmart.com

More outdoor furniture deals:

Kitchen

Snag 33 percent off the 8-in-1 kitchen gizmo. (Photo: Amazon)

If you still don’t have an Instant Pot — well, what are you waiting for? This multi-purpose Instant Pot wonder does the work of seven appliances: An electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer, so you can do everything from cook rice to whip up hearty soups and chilis. Enjoy 13 built-in programs to get your food in a jiffy.

“I use this for everything! How did I live without this before???” one shopper gleefully shared. “This is so easy to use, and it's the perfect size for one or two people. ...I'll often make dinner right after I reheat my lunch, and make sure the keep warm function is on. I've even baked banana bread in it!!! So exciting, because I don't have an oven. It turned out SO good!"

Shop it: Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1, $70 (was $90), amazon.com

More kitchen deals:

