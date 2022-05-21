10 don't-miss deals for the home — starting at $3, at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Time for a spring refresh — and serious savings. (Photo: Amazon)

Spring is in full swing, and with it all that natural motivation to sort, nest and let the sunshine in. Now's the time to throw open the windows, clean those nooks and crannies, and lighten up the look of your home. We want to help. That's why each week we scout out the best home deals at Amazon, prowling for products to make your living space brighter, calmer and happier.

To help keep everything tidy, we've found a lovely seagrass basket that's more than 50% off and a bamboo shoe bench on sale for under $40. Maybe you want to lighten up your fare too: This No. 1 bestselling Ninja blender is $30 off! And to get that party started, how about this stainless-steel 14-piece bartending kit on sale for $14 (that's more than 50% off)? Before any guests arrive, though, employ these cool cleaning tools — a double-sided mop that's actually fun to use (46% off) and this $7 pair of scrubbers (nearly 60% off).

Here are our 10 picks for the home — all on sale!

Deco 79 Contemporary Seagrass Storage Basket with Metal Handles

A touch of summer. (Photo: Amazon)

Check out this big, beautiful basket on sale for 52% off! The handmade 21x17x19 wicker wonder is great for holding a throws, beach towels, toys, a tree...you name it! Made with eco-friendly materials (sustainable water hyacinth!) it's got a coastal air to it, but the round metal handles add a contemporary touch and make it a breeze to tote around.

"Love it," raved a five-star fan. "The seagrass is strong and looks great with all my blankets spilling out. Very deep!!"

$56 $117 at Amazon

Songmics Bamboo Shoe Rack Bench

Make an entrance! (Photo: Amazon)

Brighten up your entryway this spring and summer with this bamboo shoe organizer — Amazon's No. 1 bestselling storage bench. Simple and utilitarian, it is an easy way to lighten the vibe of your busy command center. This sweet natural wood tone is on sale for just $37, and the white and the gray are also both on sale ($39, down from $46).

One of the 12,800-plus five-star reviewers wrote: "My life has improved 900% because of this shoe bench. I live in a small apartment where space is of the essence and this shoe bench fit exactly where it was supposed to...Shoes are no longer flung about but are organized and the extra space on top of the bench is awesome."

$37 $40 at Amazon

Ninja Professional Blender

Drink your vitamins! (Photo: Amazon)

Smoothie season is here, and so is a great deal on Amazon's No. 1 bestselling blender. Make shakes, juice drinks, frozen daiquiris and so much more in this 1,000 watt, 72-oz capacity blender from Ninja. It's an expert at making delish dips and sauces too, and cleanup is easy as it's dishwasher safe!

"Powerful blender at an amazing price," wrote one of the 31,500 fans. "I have a much more expensive blender that I've had for years and decided to give this a try. I make green shake smoothies every morning for my family and I am blown away at the power of this machine. It crushes ice incredibly well and purees everything into a nice smooth consistency."

$70 $100 at Amazon

O-Cedar ProMist Max Spray Mop

This spray mop has a trick up its sleeve — and it's nearly 50% off! (Photo: Amazon)

Clean floors in a snap with this easy, spray-and-swipe mop — no harsh chemicals required! When the head gets dirty, the No. 1 bestselling O-Cedar ProMist Max has a slick trick that regular spray mops don't: With a flick of the wrist — presto! — a clean side is revealed. The Pro-Mist Max even comes with two extra heads.

"I am in love with this mop!" raved one of the 26,300-plus fans. "So easy to pop on and off and throw in the washer when needed. I also love the fact that you can use your own cleaning solution from plain vinegar to whatever commercial products...It is a godsend for wood floors! Also works perfectly on most any type floor that you'd use a mop on. This is way better than the other commercial floor mops, including the disposable wipe types. You can reuse these and they hold up great in the wash! It is also very lightweight and swivels so it goes most anywhere and against walls nicely."

$24 $45 at Amazon

FineDine 14-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set Bartender Kit

Martini, anyone? (Photo: Amazon)

You needn't schlep across town for fancy cocktails. Mix them right at home and save a pretty penny! This 14-piece stainless steel set — now 50% off with on-page coupon — has everything you need for a patio soiree or an intimate night in: a set of shaker tins, a double bar jigger for measuring, a bar spoon for careful stirring, a Hawthorne strainer for chilled up drinks, a bottle opener, six pour spouts for easy liquor/liqueur pours and two shot glasses, and an illustrated cocktails how-to guide.

Some 9,000 five-star fans applaud this bartending kit, experts included! "I'm a bartender but I wanted to have some bar tools for when I'm entertaining at my house or when I'm working a private gig," writes one pro. "This set was not only reasonably priced but it has pretty much everything you need...This is a solid group of pieces — it has a nicer 4 prong strainer (the two-prong ones are just a pain), the pour spouts are of good quality and better than some I've had in the past (aka liquor store variants), and everything else included is perfectly functional and appropriate for the set....I recommend it to anyone who makes cocktails."

$14 with on-page coupon $29 at Amazon

Command Picture Hanging Strips

These $3 strips can hang frames up to 16 pounds on command. (Photo: Amazon)

Ooo! This four-pack heavy-duty Command strips is down to just $3. For the unfamiliar: These little strips are an easy, tool-free way to hang almost anything (within reason) on your wall, damage-free. They're a household name and, unsurprisingly, a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, with 81,600-plus perfect ratings.

“Household secret weapon,” writes a five-star fan. “I have these things all over my house. I use them to keep the blackout curtains closed, to attach blackout curtains to the wall, to hang picture frames, canvas posters, random wall art, keep statue/ trinket things affixed to the desk... pretty much everywhere...They were definitely well worth the money when I moved apartments and did not have 1 nail hole to remove; they pulled off just as expected.”

$3 $6 at Amazon

Danjor Linens Queen-Size Sheets Set

Enjoy cool comfort at over 50% off. (Photo: Amazon)

Sleep hot? These breathable, cooling sheets loved by over 91,600 Amazon shoppers are down to $20 for queen size with the on-page coupon (was $50)! Danjor sheets are made from moisture-wicking microfiber to keep you comfortable all year long. You'll get a flat sheet, a fitted sheet with pockets deep enough to accommodate 16 inches of mattress and four pillowcases.

They are super soft thanks to the 1,800-thread-count fabric, plus they're moisture-resistant, cooling and fade-resistant. Check out all six colors!

One fan applauded the look and feel: "Wrinkle-resistant? More like wrinkle-proof," they wrote. "They cost one-third of what I paid for the 'high quality' sheets I bought that wrinkle like hell. The first time I pulled them out of the dryer and put them on the bed, I was completely stunned. You would have thought I had ironed them, they were so smooth and crisp-looking...They are ridiculously soft and have a luxurious hotel feel to them. I like them so much, I bought two more sets."

$20 with on-page coupon $50 at Amazon

Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player

For the record, we think every home needs a bluetooth record player like this. (Photo: Amazon)

Vinyl goes in and out of style, but music never dies. And the sound of the needle on the record just hits different. Better! Luckily record players have evolved over time. This portable, bluetooth beauty will play all your fave 45s and inspire you to pick some up at the next dusty garage sale or hipster record store you pass. It's down to just $47 (was $60) and has some 32,000 five-star fans. Choose from 30 colors.

"Everything I hoped for. So happy," writes a reviewer, who shared a clip of the turntable in action. "I'm including a 36-second video. Listen to that audio quality!"

$47 $60 at Amazon

First Alert Home1 Rechargeable Standard Home Fire Extinguisher

A home essential — on sale for $22! (Photo: Amazon)

Have you checked your fire extinguishers lately? Do they need to be recharged or replaced? The National Fire Protection Association recommends one extinguisher for each floor, no more than 40 feet apart and in any high-risk area. If you need another one, you're in luck: Right now, the No. 1 bestselling fire extinguisher on Amazon is on sale for just $22 down from $40 — that's 45% off! The First Alert Home 1 Rechargeable Standard Home Fire Extinguisher is UL Rated 1-A:10-B:C, and shoppers say, it's the one to get.

One grateful reviewer who had a kitchen fire said, "Luckily I had this under the sink ready to go...I had this blaze under control in less than 30 seconds with no map functions from this fire extinguisher... SAVED MY HOME! My family and I are very grateful." Another said: "Had a minor fire in the backyard. Extinguished fire without an issue. Loved that this comes with mounting brackets!"

Note: Let this also serve as a reminder to check your smoke detectors (Amazon's No. 1 bestselling First Alert alarms are nearly 50% off right now) and to review your fire plan with your family members.

$22 $40 at Amazon

Skoy Scrubs

Scrub anything better with a pair of Skoys — now just $7. (Photo: Amazon)

A workhorse tool that's sustainable too? Yep! This adorable, reusable 6-by-5-inch Skoy Scrub, made from remnants from the toweling industry, outlasts other scrubbers and it's safe for all sorts of kitchen items — from nonstick pans and cast iron to cooktops and tiles! Also cool, you can just toss it in the dishwasher as needed.

"Appreciating this little scrubber much more than I thought I would," wrote a fan. "It's got the textile advantages of a scrub-brush/sponge with the ability to use it like a scraper...It can reach corners better than a brush, and can be used inside of bottles, glasses, etc. It has not scratched any of the surfaces I have used it on so far (enamel, glass, porcelain, nonstick, stainless).... It has not retained smells or odors, unlike a sponge."

Don't stop at the kitchen. You can use this to clean floors, tubs, cars and more. Right now a two-pack is on sale for just $7 (was $17). That's nearly 60% off.

$7 for two $17 at Amazon

