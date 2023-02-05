We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These 10 Amazon home deals are perfect for winter — save up to 70%

Rebecca Carhart
·4 min read
Imagining a cleaner, cozier, happier home to start the year? Amazon has some awesome items on sale to make those dreams come true. (Photos: Amazon)
Imagining a cleaner, cozier, happier home to start the year? Amazon has some awesome items on sale to make those dreams come true.

If turning your home into a clean and cozy oasis is one of your New Year's resolutions, you've come to the right place. We are always looking for new ways to enjoy (and improve!) the Great Indoors. To achieve that, we comb Amazon each week for the hot home deals of the moment and deliver a list directly to you. Amazon's current deals make shopping for home even more appealing.

Get your meal prep in order with this popular Henckels knife set that's over 60% off. Get your home in tip-top shape with this $120 stick vacuum (was $400), and clean out your dryer with this handy kit that's less than $15. There's also a digital meat thermometer for $11 to help you prep all your favorite healthy meals and a cozy fleece blanket to snuggle up in. Let's get down to the business of shopping, shall we?

XINZOKYC

Xinzokyc Electric Lunch Box

$29$34Save $5
This portable, leak-proof carrier uses 60W of power to heat food when you need to eat on the go. It even comes with a cord that lets you heat up your lunch while driving.
$29 at Amazon

This gadget is basically a lunch box but it's built like a slow cooker. There's an inner aluminum food container with a panel underneath that heats up using 60W of power to warm your food gradually without overcooking or burning it. It is lightweight and compact, so it's a snap to transport. Even easier: It comes with two detachable power cords: one for a wall outlet and the other for your car for on-the-go meal time.

BEDSURE

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket

$15$26
Save $11 with coupon
It's practically impossible not to relax when you're wrapped up in this cozy throw.
$15 at Amazon

The Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket has a smooth fleece face and plush sherpa reverse for two different soft sensations. Choose between a huge range of colors, including gray (pictured), navy, orange, teal, white and black. This blanket is fade- and stain-resistant, so you can enjoy a pristine look for ages. Plus, it's available in several sizes, from this throw size up to a king-size bed cover.

Zulay Kitchen

Zulay Original Milk Frother

$15$22Save $7
Make barista-level lattes and cappuccinos at home with this affordable gadget.
$15 at Amazon

In just seconds, you can transform any type of milk into the thick and creamy foam needed for morning lattes and cappuccinos. Shoppers say the frother is also great for matcha tea, protein drinks and pre-workout beverages as it combines the powder and liquids much better than stirring or shaker bottles do.

HENCKELS

Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

$130$345Save $215
Each set comes with an 8-inch chef knife, a bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 3-inch paring knife, and six steak knives. Plus, you'll also get a sharpening steel, a pair of kitchen shears and a stylish wooden block to store everything in.
$130 at Amazon

The handles are perfectly curved to fit comfortably in your hand, while their exquisitely honed stainless steel blades let you precisely make even paper-thin cuts with ease. The best-selling knives are incredibly lightweight and easy to clean. Plus, the blades are both stain- and rust-free so you can wash them by hand or throw them in the dishwasher without worry.

Sealegend

Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit

$12$17Save $5
This kit + your vacuum cleaner = gobs of nasty lint removed and untold dollars saved on electricity.
$12 at Amazon

Each kit comes with a hose, an adaptor and a long, wire brush. The hose is 33 inches long and is very narrow so you can get deep inside your dryer to give it a good cleaning. The adapter lets you attach the hose to your vacuum, while the brush picks up every last bit of lint stuck in crevices.

Amazon

Budding Joy Large Storage Bags, 6 Pack

$15$45
Save $30 with coupon
These storage containers allow you to keep your things stored tightly and cleanly. Thanks to a 60-liter capacity, you won’t be hurting for extra space.
$15 at Amazon

Made with durable fabric to keep your clothes safe from the elements, these storage bags boast a transparent window so you can quickly find what you need. If you need more storage, or not quite as much, these containers come in packs of two, four, six and eight.

TEMOLA

Temola Meat Thermometer

$11$28Save $17
You’ll never serve overcooked or undercooked meat again with this handy gadget.
$11 at Amazon

Along with an easy-to-read LED screen, this meat thermometer is also waterproof and can easily read temperatures ranging from -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. Each one comes with two batteries, a meat temperature guide and a drawstring bag to store everything in. This is the gadget's lowest price in a month, so now is the time to pick it up.

Amazon

Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6 Pack

$19$30
Save $11 with coupon
These doodads — which you toss in the dryer with wet clothes — promise to make clothes soft and shorten drying time.
$19 at Amazon

Not only do these dryer balls leave your clothes completely dry and static-free, but they make them incredibly soft. Plus, they shorten the drying time — which saves you money on electricity and prevents your clothes from wearing out faster.

Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$120$400
Save $280 with coupon
This 4-in-1 stick vacuum will get your floors in pristine condition.
$120 at Amazon

Along with a suction power of 25 kPa, this popular stick vacuum comes with multiple attachments to help you clean hard-to-reach places with ease. The cordless device uses a rechargeable battery that can last up to 55 minutes at a time — plenty of time to clean the house. Plus, it has three cleaning modes to choose from and works on both carpet and hardwood floors. Be sure to score one for yourself while it's 60% off.

Utopia Bedding

Utopia Bedding Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows, 2 Pack

$22$32
Save $10 with coupon
These pillows are made with super-plush poly fiber, making them soft yet firm for the right support for sleeping. This is a set of two, which makes them $11 a pop when you click the on-page coupon for double discounts.
$22 at Amazon

Time for a pillow refresh? You can't beat the deal on this super-comfy, super-popular pillow. The gusseted. pillows provide added height and structure to the pillow — to make it more three-dimensional, so you don't have to worry about them falling flat. No wonder over 36,000 verified shoppers give this pillow a perfect five-star rating.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

