Home & Garden Show begins today at Hall of Fame Village

Mike Thomas

More than 120 home professionals will be at Hall of Fame Village’s Center for Performance in Canton this week to share the latest in landscaping, home renovation and design.

The 73rd annual Home & Garden Show will run Friday and Saturday, and will include a large variety of activities for casual or rabid real estate fans.

Joining us this year is the ever-popular 720 Market Pop Up experience with its lineup of makers, bakers, growers, brewers and artists.

Eight landscape creations will be available to inspire attendees. Landscapers this year include Mersa Landscape & Design, Minards Landscapes, Jscapes Design & Installation, Petrarca Landcare, AMS, Blakes Landscaping, Frontier, The Mulch Butlers and Wolfe’s Lawn & Landscape.

Today, the Health & Wellness Expo will offer a symposium on the pillars of wellness. Presented by Aultman/AultCare, the event will feature expert advice on mental, social and physical living at optimal levels. The expo will provide tips on wellness and preventive maintenance from your teens through retirement.

Expo highlights include basic healthcare education and information, expert speakers, medical screenings, exercise techniques, equipment demonstrations, preventive care advice for common health conditions, nutritional education, financial planning for all ages, chiropractic care suggestions and demonstrations along with alternative wellness.

Maybe the best reason to attend is the door prizes given away by our sponsors. One lucky attendee will win a $1,000 gift certificate to be used with one of the show vendors. So, if you’re looking for a room remodel, windows, roof, garage door, kitchen, gutters, or anything else in the show – you could win a considerable head start in making it happen. We also have a Weber grill courtesy of Mohler Lumber & Hardware, and an air conditioner from Hey Neighbor Heating & Cooling. We will also be presenting several gift certificates to the restaurants in the Hall of Fame Village to attendees.

No matter what you’re craving, our food truck lineup can satisfy everyone in your group. Don’t forget our Beer & Wine Garden in the Landscape section, as well. If the weather cooperates, we hope to have an outdoor environment for eating and drinking, as well.

Mike Thomas is 2024 president of the Building Industry Association of Stark & East Central Ohio.

If you go

WHAT – 2024 Stark County Home & Garden Show

WHERE – The Hall of Fame Village Center for Performance, 1901 Champions Gateway in Canton.

WHEN – Friday and Saturday.

HOURS – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

TICKETS – $5 per person; and children younger than 12 enter for free. Purchase tickets at biatstarkeco.com.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Canton Home & Garden Show begins today at Hall of Fame Village