Hosting for the holidays? Shop early and save up to 25 percent on brand-name kitchen gear and serving essentials

Shop early and save big on your holiday essentials! (Photo: The Home Depot)

If you’re hosting a holiday celebration this year, waiting till the eleventh hour could leave you empty-handed. That’s because we’re experiencing massive global supply chain issues that are culminating in inventory shortages and delivery delays just in time to complicate the holiday season.

The supply chain crisis grew out of Covid-19 lockdowns, when our online shopping habits skyrocketed, and so did the demand for products. Most companies couldn’t keep up, and many are still short on resources. Yet the online shopping stampede shows no signs of slowing down.

So what’s the solution? Shop early. Some e-retailers are even offering amazing discounts to incentivize you to do so. The Home Depot is leading the charge on those early-bird sales, offering up to 25 percent off from now until November 3 on everything you need to serve up the perfect holiday soiree.

Shop early and save big on cookware, tableware, countertop appliances and more holiday hosting essentials — we’ve handpicked the best of the bunch below.

This Cuisinart stainless steel cookware set makes cooking easier and quicker, and the pieces produce delectable results. (Photo: The Home Depot)

Give yourself a break this year and trade in your filthy pots and pans for a brand spankin’ new set of next-level Cuisinart cookware that’s designed to perform.

These 10 pieces come with tapered rims that prevent spills, covers that seal in moisture, easy-to-grip handles that stay cool and best of all, stainless steel construction built to conduct heat evenly, so your recipes cook consistently. It’s the sous chef of cookware sets, and it’s 30 percent off.

$160 $229 at The Home Depot

We're sweet on this Saveur bakeware set. (Photo: The Home Depot)

Pumpkin cupcakes, baked apples, gingerbread cookies, red velvet cake — choose a treat, then pop it in the oven in this bestselling bakeware set on sale for 20 percent off, or just $38 for five pieces.

Baking can be a little tricky for some, but these pans are made of heavy-gauge carbon steel, which ensures even heat distribution. They’re nonstick and oven-safe up to 450 degrees, so be fearless and festive!

$38 $48 at The Home Depot

This Magic Chef multi-cooker will save the day this holiday season. (Photo: The Home Depot)

It’s no longer just a novelty — a multi-cooker is an absolute must for your holiday cooking this year. This top-rated Magic Chef model does the job of nine appliances, including a slow cooker, rice maker, steamer, pressure cooker and sous vide. One countertop appliance for all your dishes, and the results are extraordinary.

“The chicken and ribs were delicious and the meat fell off the bones!” wrote one thrilled reviewer of this space-saving unit that’s 30 percent off.

$70 $100 at The Home Depot

This sophisticated stoneware set will dress up your holiday table. (Photo: The Home Depot)

Set your table beautifully with this this sophisticated stoneware dinner set that comes with salad and dinner plates plus bowls and mugs in a dreamy, smoky gray colorway. It’s almost as chic as fine china, but this set is dishwasher and microwave safe. It’s also 39 percent off.

One fan said the tableware “far exceeded my expectations...The quality is very good, sturdy [and] the colors are beautiful.”

$62 $102 at The Home Depot

Aria is a respected name in air fryers. (Photo: The Home Depot)

“Siri, can I air-fry a turkey?” The answer is yes, and this 30-quart big boy can even tackle a supersized bird. It’ll also take on all your side dishes — and it doubles as a toaster oven, so leftovers are covered, too. Air fryers are a healthy alternative to traditional fryers as they circulate hot air to cook food and use very little oil. This Aria appliance also bakes, roasts, dehydrates, reheats, toasts, and grills.

One reviewer called it “best in class” and said, “it could not be more simple to operate.” Save 30 percent right now and expect a timely delivery.

$150 $210 at The Home Depot

These sizable red wine glasses, which come in a set of four, leave more than enough room to release the bouquet. (Photo: The Home Depot)

What’s a holiday celebration without a toast to the year ahead? These “beautiful well made glasses that are elegant and weighty,” according to one thrilled fan, are on sale for just $20 for a set of four. And yes, they’re 100-percent lead-free crystal and dishwasher safe!

They’re designed specifically for red wine, with a wide, round shape that lets wine swirl and breathe freely.

$40 $50 at The Home Depot

This five-piece Maywood flatware set comes with service for eight. (Photo: The Home Depot)

Got enough forks, spoons and knives for everyone? Be sure you can fit a full crowd at your table this year by stocking up on some fresh new flatware while it's on sale — 20 percent off. These classic teardrop handle utensils never go out of style and are perfect for every day, too.

This set is a customer favorite, with a near-perfect rating. "This collection of flatware is gorgeous!" wrote a fan. "Simply curved, sleek...and tastefully elegant for everyday use or for special occasions and holidays."

$56 $70 at The Home Depot

Get ready for a lot of spill-cleaning and dish-drying! (Photo: The Home Depot)

It's about to get messy in your kitchen, so make sure you have something super cute to clean it up with — like these multi-colored tea towels with a quaint flatware pattern. They're made of absorbent cotton and are machine washable.

"Excellent quality, unique design, very happy with this purchase," one customer wrote. Right now, you get eight of these cuties for 35 percent off.

$24 $38 at The Home Depot

