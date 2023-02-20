New deals added! Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale rocks — save up to 50%
You probably think you know what Home Depot is all about, but this Presidents' Day weekend, we invite you to open your mind and discover a different side of the store. Sure, you can save on big ticket items like washers and dryers — the price drops are off the hook. But you can also find discounts on decorative upgrades like a stunning statement mirror (down $60) and kitchen tools like the ceramic cooking set above ($130 off). Who knew? To make it easy, we perused the sale for you and curated the best deals. Use the promo code PRESIDENTS23 at checkout to save an additional 10%! Now, get scrolling!
LG Electronics 4.5 cu. ft. Stackable Smart Front Load Washer$798$1,149Save $351
Aria 10 qt. Black Air Fryer with Recipe Book$152$169Save $17
22 qt. Aluminum Stovetop Pressure Cooker With Built-in Pressure Dial Gauge$77$115Save $37
Ovente 7.2-Cup Stainless Steel Electric Glass Kettle$45$70Save $25
Kalorik Bartista 3-Cup Stainless Steel Electric French Press Coffee Maker$63$100Save $37
StyleWell Brea 16-Piece Solid Stoneware Dinnerware Set (Service for 4)$24$40Save $16
GreenPan Reserve 10-Piece Hard Anodized Aluminum Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set$270$400Save $130
Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Block Set$117$150Save $33
Granitestone 20-Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Diamond Infused Cookware and Bakeware Set$155$230Save $75
StyleWell Dorley Farmhouse Metal Queen Bed$251$399Save $148
Calluna 31 in. Gold Medium Round Metal Coffee Table with Lift Top$237$329Save $92
Lucid Comfort Collection 10in. Firm Gel Memory Foam Tight Top Queen Mattress$259$389Save $130
Home Decorators Collection Bellmore White 9-Drawer Dresser$560$829Save $269
StyleWell Braxten White Storage Cabinet with Panel Doors$179$249Save $70
Turkish Cotton Ultra Soft Charcoal Gray 6-Piece Bath Sheet Towel Set$54$100Save $46
Legends Sterling Aqua Haze Solid Supima Cotton Wash Cloth (Set of 2)$19$30Save $11
Stanhope Reclaimed Oak Single Vanity with Crystal White Engineered Stone Vanity Top and Undermount Sink$650$1,299Save $649
Home Decorators Collection Medium Arched Black Classic Accent Mirror (35 in. H x 24 in. W) (127)$125$199Save $74
Home Decorators Collection Medium Sunburst Gold Modern Accent Mirror (31 in. Diameter)$94$149Save $55
Home Decorators Collection Windowpane Classic Floor Mirror$214$339Save $125
Home Decorators Collection accent mirror$125$199Save $74
Hikolayae Marathon Lakeside Nested Hardside Luggage Set, 3 Piece$124$275Save $151
Dukap Rodez 20 in. Lightweight Hardside Spinner Carry-on$42$79Save $36
Home appliances
LG Electronics 4.5 cu. ft. Stackable Smart Front Load Washer
Cooking appliances
Aria 10 qt. Black Air Fryer with Recipe Book
Barton 22 qt. Aluminum Stovetop Pressure Cooker With Built-in Pressure Dial Gauge
Ovente 7.2-Cup Stainless Steel Electric Glass Kettle$45$70Save $25 with code
Kalorik Bartista 3-Cup Stainless Steel Electric French Press Coffee Maker$63$100Save $37 with code
Kitchenware
StyleWell Brea 16-Piece Solid Stoneware Dinnerware Set (Service for 4)
GreenPan Reserve 10-Piece Hard Anodized Aluminum Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set$270$400Save $130 with code
Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Block Set$117$150Save $33 with code
Granitestone 20-Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Diamond Infused Cookware and Bakeware Set$155$230Save $75 with code
Furniture
StyleWell Dorley Farmhouse Metal Queen Bed
Home Decorators Collection Calluna 31 in. Gold Medium Round Metal Coffee Table with Lift Top$237$329Save $92 with code
Lucid Comfort Collection 10in. Firm Gel Memory Foam Tight Top Queen Mattress$259$389Save $130 with code
Home Decorators Collection Bellmore White 9-Drawer Dresser$560$829Save $269 with code
StyleWell Braxten White Storage Cabinet with Panel Doors$179$249Save $70 with code
Bath
The Company Store Legends Sterling Aqua Haze Solid Supima Cotton Wash Cloth (Set of 2)$19$30Save $11 with code
Home Decorators Collection Stanhope Reclaimed Oak Single Vanity with Crystal White Engineered Stone Vanity Top and Undermount Sink$650$1,299Save $649
Wall decor
Home Decorators Collection Medium Arched Black Classic Accent Mirror (35 in. H x 24 in. W) (127)
Home Decorators Collection Medium Sunburst Gold Modern Accent Mirror (31 in. Diameter)$94$149Save $55 with code
Home Decorators Collection Windowpane Classic Floor Mirror$214$339Save $125 with code
Home Decorators Collection accent mirror$125$199Save $74 with code
Luggage
Hikolayae Marathon Lakeside Nested Hardside Luggage Set, 3 Piece$124$275Save $151 with code
Dukap Rodez 20 in. Lightweight Hardside Spinner Carry-on$42$79Save $36 with code