New deals added! Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale rocks — save up to 50%

Yup, all this &#x002014;and much more &#x002014; is on sale right now at Home Depot. Save hundreds!
Yup, all this —and much more — is on sale right now at Home Depot. Save hundreds!

You probably think you know what Home Depot is all about, but this Presidents' Day weekend, we invite you to open your mind and discover a different side of the store. Sure, you can save on big ticket items like washers and dryers — the price drops are off the hook. But you can also find discounts on decorative upgrades like a stunning statement mirror (down $60) and kitchen tools like the ceramic cooking set above ($130 off). Who knew? To make it easy, we perused the sale for you and curated the best deals. Use the promo code PRESIDENTS23 at checkout to save an additional 10%! Now, get scrolling!

Home appliances

Home Depot

LG Electronics 4.5 cu. ft. Stackable Smart Front Load Washer

$798$1,149Save $351
This front-loader takes laundry to the next level. Using AI, it detects the texture of your fabric as well as the load size to automatically activate the right setting for each wash. Save $350 today!
$798 at Home Depot

  • GE 27.0 cu. ft. French Door Stainless Steel Refrigerator

    $1,598$2,399Save $801
    See at Home Depot

  • GE 1.6 cu. ft. Over the Range Stainless Steel Microwave

    $208$349Save $141
    See at Home Depot

Cooking appliances

Home Depot

Aria 10 qt. Black Air Fryer with Recipe Book

$152$169
Save $17 with code
This 10-quart air fryer is a life-changer, with room to handle a whole meal for your whole crew. Built-in settings on the LED screen mean you can hit a single button and let this little appliance do the rest!
$152 at Home Depot

  • Hamilton Beach 2 lb. White Artisan Dough & Bread Maker

    $60$110Save $50
    See at Home Depot
Home Depot

Barton 22 qt. Aluminum Stovetop Pressure Cooker With Built-in Pressure Dial Gauge

$77$115
Save $37 with code
Preserve your preserves! Get canning with this best selling pressure cooker so you can enjoy those fruits and veggies all winter long.
$77 at Home Depot

  • Ovente 7.2-Cup Stainless Steel Electric Glass Kettle

    $45$70
    Save $25 with code
    See at Home Depot

  • Kalorik Bartista 3-Cup Stainless Steel Electric French Press Coffee Maker

    $63$100
    Save $37 with code
    See at Home Depot

Kitchenware

Home Depot

StyleWell Brea 16-Piece Solid Stoneware Dinnerware Set (Service for 4)

$24$40
Save $16 with code
Revamp your table for $27! This gorgeous set is durable, dishwasher-safe and on sale in both charcoal matte (shown) and glossy white (a few bucks more). An amazing gift for new homeowners or that young'un about to move into their first apartment.
$24 at Home Depot

  • GreenPan Reserve 10-Piece Hard Anodized Aluminum Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set

    $270$400
    Save $130 with code
    See at Home Depot

  • Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Block Set

    $117$150
    Save $33 with code
    See at Home Depot

  • Granitestone 20-Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Diamond Infused Cookware and Bakeware Set

    $155$230
    Save $75 with code
    See at Home Depot

Furniture

Home Depot

StyleWell Dorley Farmhouse Metal Queen Bed

$251$399
Save $148 with code
More than $140 off, this charming metal bed is ready to transform your bedroom — or anchor the space you've been meaning to make over forever. "We've had this bed for one year now in our guest room," says a happy reviewer. "It's lovely, sturdy, and easy to put together. Great choice for a shabby chic/French country look!"
$251 at Home Depot

  • Home Decorators Collection Calluna 31 in. Gold Medium Round Metal Coffee Table with Lift Top

    $237$329
    Save $92 with code
    See at Home Depot

  • Lucid Comfort Collection 10in. Firm Gel Memory Foam Tight Top Queen Mattress

    $259$389
    Save $130 with code
    See at Home Depot

  • Home Decorators Collection Bellmore White 9-Drawer Dresser

    $560$829
    Save $269 with code
    See at Home Depot

  • StyleWell Braxten White Storage Cabinet with Panel Doors

    $179$249
    Save $70 with code
    See at Home Depot

Bath

Home Depot

Home Decorators Collection Turkish Cotton Ultra Soft Charcoal Gray 6-Piece Bath Sheet Towel Set

$54$100
Save $46 with code
$54 at Home Depot

  • The Company Store Legends Sterling Aqua Haze Solid Supima Cotton Wash Cloth (Set of 2)

    $19$30
    Save $11 with code
    See at Home Depot

  • Home Decorators Collection Stanhope Reclaimed Oak Single Vanity with Crystal White Engineered Stone Vanity Top and Undermount Sink

    $650$1,299Save $649
    See at Home Depot

Wall decor

Home Depot

Home Decorators Collection Medium Arched Black Classic Accent Mirror (35 in. H x 24 in. W) (127)

$125$199
Save $74 with code
Nearly three feet tall, this elegant mirror works with any decor. Hanging hardware is included. Says one reviewer, who purchase a pair: "They look amazing in our master bathroom and change the whole feel in there! Cannot beat that price compared to other arched mirrors I have been considering. So happy to have found these!!"
$125 at Home Depot

  • Home Decorators Collection Medium Sunburst Gold Modern Accent Mirror (31 in. Diameter)

    $94$149
    Save $55 with code
    See at Home Depot

  • Home Decorators Collection Windowpane Classic Floor Mirror

    $214$339
    Save $125 with code
    See at Home Depot

  • Home Decorators Collection accent mirror

    $125$199
    Save $74 with code
    See at Home Depot

Luggage

  • Hikolayae Marathon Lakeside Nested Hardside Luggage Set, 3 Piece

    $124$275
    Save $151 with code
    See at Home Depot

  • Dukap Rodez 20 in. Lightweight Hardside Spinner Carry-on

    $42$79
    Save $36 with code
    See at Home Depot

