Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale is packed with steals — LG, Hamilton Beach, GE and more

Kristine Gill
·1 min read
Yup, all this —and much more — is on sale right now at Home Depot. Save hundreds!
You probably think you know what Home Depot is all about, but this Presidents' Day weekend, we invite you to open your mind and discover a different side of the store. Sure, you can save on big ticket items like washers and dryers — the price drops are off the hook. But you can also find discounts on decorative upgrades like a stunning statement mirror (down $60) and kitchen tools like the ceramic cooking set above ($100 off). Who knew? To make it easy, we shopped the sale for you and pulled up the best deals. Use the promo code PRESIDENTS23 at checkout to save an additional 10%! Now, get scrolling!

Home appliances

Home Depot

LG Electronics 4.5 cu. ft. Stackable Smart Front Load Washer

$798$1,149Save $351
This front-loader takes laundry to the next level. Using AI it detects the texture of your fabric as well as the load size to automatically activate the right setting for each wash. Save $350 today!
$798 at Home Depot

Cooking appliances

Home Depot

Aria 10 qt. Black Air Fryer with Recipe Book

$129$169Save $40
This 10-quart air fryer is a life-changer, with room to handle a whole meal for your whole crew. Built-in settings on the LED screen mean you can hit a single button and let this little appliance do the rest!
$129 at Home Depot

  • Hamilton Beach 2 lb. White Artisan Dough & Bread Maker

    $60$110Save $50
    See at Home Depot

  • Ovente 7.2-Cup Stainless Steel Electric Glass Kettle

    $50$70Save $20
    See at Home Depot

  • Kalorik Bartista 3-Cup Stainless Steel Electric French Press Coffee Maker

    $70$100Save $30
    See at Home Depot

Kitchenware

Home Depot

StyleWell Brea 16-Piece Solid Stoneware Dinnerware Set (Service for 4)

$27$40Save $13
Revamp your table for $27! This gorgeous 16-piece stoneware set is durable, dishwasher safe, and on sale in both charcoal matte (shown) and glossy white (a few bucks more). The 16-piece set also makes an amazing gift for new homeowners.
$27 at Home Depot

  • GreenPan Reserve 10-Piece Hard Anodized Aluminum Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set

    $300$400Save $100
    See at Home Depot

  • Granitestone 20-Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Diamond Infused Cookware and Bakeware Set

    $172$230Save $58
    See at Home Depot

Furniture

Home Depot

StyleWell Dorley Farmhouse Metal Queen Bed

$279$399Save $120
More than $100 off, this charming metal bed is ready to transform your bedroom — or anchor the space you've been meaning to make over forever. "We've had this bed for one year now in our guest room," says a happy reviewer. "It's lovely, sturdy, and easy to put together. Great choice for a Shabby Chic/French Country look!"
$279 at Home Depot

  • Lucid Comfort Collection 10in. Firm Gel Memory Foam Tight Top Queen Mattress

    $288$389Save $101
    See at Home Depot

  • Home Decorators Collection Bellmore White 9-Drawer Dresser

    $622$829Save $207
    See at Home Depot

  • StyleWell Braxten White Storage Cabinet with Panel Doors

    $199$249Save $50
    See at Home Depot

Wall decor

Home Depot

Home Decorators Collection Medium Arched Black Classic Accent Mirror (35 in. H x 24 in. W) (127)

$139$199Save $60
Nearly three feet tall, this elegant mirror works with any decor. Hanging hardware is included. Says one reviewer, who purchase a pair: "...They look amazing in our master bathroom and change the whole feel in there! Cannot beat that price compared to other arched mirrors I have been considering. So happy to have found these!!"
$139 at Home Depot

  • Home Decorators Collection Medium Sunburst Gold Modern Accent Mirror (31 in. Diameter)

    $104$149Save $45
    See at Home Depot

  • Home Decorators Collection Windowpane Classic Floor Mirror

    $237$339Save $102
    See at Home Depot

Luggage

Home Depot

Hikolayae Port Victoria Nested Hardside Luggage Set, 3 Piece

$138$275Save $138
This three-piece luggage set is 50% off right now! "Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine finding an amazing set of luggage at Home Depot!" says one reviewer. "Lightweight, different color...one you can easily find among lots of other luggage. The wheels roll like a hot knife through butter...."
$138 at Home Depot

  • Hikolayae Marathon Lakeside Nested Hardside Luggage Set, 3 Piece

    $138$275Save $138
    See at Home Depot

  • Dukap Rodez 20 in. Lightweight Hardside Spinner Carry-on

    $47$79Save $31
    See at Home Depot

