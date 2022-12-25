Home Depot for the holidays: Score KitchenAid, Samsung and more, up to 50% off
Maybe Home Depot isn't the first retailer you'd think of for end-of-year shopping...but it should be right up there. The site is filled with wild discounts across a veritable plethora of categories. (That's right; we're so impressed we're breaking out words like veritable and plethora.) Sure, it's stunning but not surprising that you can get a Milwaukee impact driver set for just $99 (it's $100 off) and a patio heater for $190 (from $229), but who knew you could score top-rated earbuds for only $30 and a KitchenAid stand mixer for $50 off? Get these treasures (and more, below) in your cart now, before they sell out!
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Qt. 10-Speed White Stand Mixer with Tilt-Head$280$330Save $50
Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill in Bronze$600$650Save $50
Milwaukee 18V Compact Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Impact Driver Kit$99$199Save $100
Samsung Bespoke 4.6 Cubic ft. Front Load Washer$778$1,299Save $521
Home Decorator's Collection Arched Black Classic Accent Mirror$107$179Save $72
46000 BTU Standing Propane Patio Heater with Wheels in Brown$190$229Save $39
Hampton Bay 4-Piece Steel Outdoor Patio Conversation Seating Set$781$976Save $195
AZ Patio Heater 38 in. Steel Propane Firepit$249$436Save $188
M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless Jig Saw with M12 2.0Ah Battery$99$149Save $50
Dewalt 20-Volt MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0Ah and 4.0Ah Starter Kit$199$234Save $35
Makita Cordless 6-Piece Kit$299$419Save $120
Gotham Steel 20-Piece Aluminum Ti-Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set$200$230Save $30
4.2 Qt. Black Air Fryer with Rapid Air Technology$41$59Save $18
KitchenAid 9-Speed Onyx Black Hand Mixer$85$110Save $25
Electrolux Front Load Perfect Steam Electric Dryer$998$1,249Save $251
Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerator$1,598$2,199Save $601
Frigidaire Stainless Steel Front Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher$398$559Save $161
Noble House Light Gray Fully Upholstered Fabric Queen Bed Set$379$469Save $89
Roku Streaming Stick 4K Media Streaming Device$40$50Save $10
Tzumi Soundmates PRO$30$40Save $10
StyleWell 6-Piece HygroCotton Bath Towel Set$23$40Save $17
Home Decorator's Collection Decorative Poppy Basket$59$79Save $20
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.