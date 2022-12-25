Home Depot for the holidays: Score KitchenAid, Samsung and more, up to 50% off

Who would have thought Home Depot would have some of the best Christmas deals around, some in categories you'd never expect? Us, that's who! (Photo: Home Depot)

Maybe Home Depot isn't the first retailer you'd think of for end-of-year shopping...but it should be right up there. The site is filled with wild discounts across a veritable plethora of categories. (That's right; we're so impressed we're breaking out words like veritable and plethora.) Sure, it's stunning but not surprising that you can get a Milwaukee impact driver set for just $99 (it's $100 off) and a patio heater for $190 (from $229), but who knew you could score top-rated earbuds for only $30 and a KitchenAid stand mixer for $50 off? Get these treasures (and more, below) in your cart now, before they sell out!

Best Home Depot After-Christmas Deals

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Qt. 10-Speed White Stand Mixer with Tilt-Head $280 $330 Save $50 Home Depot

Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill in Bronze $600 $650 Save $50 Home Depot

Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Compact Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Impact Driver Kit $99 $199 Save $100 Home Depot

Samsung Samsung Bespoke Front Load Washer. 4.6 cu ft $778 $1,299 Save $521 The Home Depot

Home Decorator's Collection Medium Arched Black Classic Accent Mirror $107 $179 Save $72 Home Depot

Best Outdoor Deals

Home Depot Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill in Bronze $600 $650 Save $50 Fueled by all-natural hardwood pellets and operated with a digital controller, this beauty has easy to clean porcelain grill grates with 572 square inches of grilling area. It's still BBQ turkey season, you know.... $600 at Home Depot

Said one true believer and eclectic carnivore: "This is hands-down the best smoker/grill you’ll ever find. I’ve had mine since 2010, about 12 years now, and we use it weekly, if not daily. We have smoked turkeys, ham, pork loins, pork chops, briskets, steaks, deer steaks/roast to elk on it. You name it and we’ve grilled or smoked it on there. It does the work for you; no need to be a master. My wife uses it more than I do, and she hated smoking meat before this. It’s worth every penny and more."

46000 BTU Standing Propane Patio Heater with Wheels in Brown $190 $229 Save $39 Home Depot

Hampton Bay 4-Piece Steel Outdoor Patio Conversation Seating Set $781 $976 Save $195 Home Depot

AZ Patio Heater 38 in. Steel Propane Firepit $249 $436 Save $188 Home Depot

Best Deals on Tools

"Another excellent tool from Milwaukee," said a longtime fan. "I have been a fan of their tools for years and have their impact driver that I love, and it never disappoints This is an update to that tool. It is well constructed of the same high-quality materials that I have come to expect. The tool feels very balanced in my hands and feels solid yet compact and has a good weight. It is very powerful and easily drive screws into a variety of materials easily and efficiently.... Another great addition to my tool collection and well worth the up-front cost for a high-quality tool."

Milwaukee M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless Jig Saw with M12 2.0Ah Battery $99 $149 Save $50 Home Depot

Dewalt 20-Volt MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0Ah and 4.0Ah Starter Kit $199 $234 Save $35 Home Depot

Makita Cordless 6-Piece Kit $299 $419 Save $120 Home Depot

Best Kitchen Deals

Said a die-hard fan, "I love my Gotham Steel. Easy to use, attractive and almost no cleaning required." Another says, "I recommend these pots to everyone. I absolutely love these pots. Easy to clean and no oil needed."

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Qt. 10-Speed White Stand Mixer with Tilt-Head $280 $330 Save $50 Home Depot

Emerald 4.2 Qt. Black Air Fryer with Rapid Air Technology $41 $59 Save $18 Home Depot

KitchenAid 9-Speed Onyx Black Hand Mixer $85 $110 Save $25 Home Depot

Best Large Appliance Deals

This navy Samsung front-load washer, a sweet 40% off right now, offers a sleek flat-panel design (it's one of the coolest washers we've ever seen!). A super-speedy wash cycle cleans your duds in only 28 minutes. It'll learn your cleaning habits and recommend cycles based on your preferences. Pair it with the matching dryer, either stacked or side-by-side; that's 40% off too.

Electrolux Front Load Perfect Steam Electric Dryer $998 $1,249 Save $251 Home Depot

Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerator $1,598 $2,199 Save $601 Home Depot

Frigidaire Stainless Steel Front Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher $398 $559 Save $161 Home Depot

Best Home Decor Deals

This classic arched mirror has such a simple and classic design, it will easily match with any space's decor, from the great room to the garage. You can choose between black, silver or gold trim, and shoppers say it’s super easy to hang. “My husband hung the mirror easily with the hardware that came with the mirror. It was packed very well and has a clean, modern look,” one of them testified.

Noble House Light Gray Fully Upholstered Fabric Queen Bed Set $379 $469 Save $89 Home Depot

Best Small Electronic Deals

Home Depot Roku Streaming Stick 4K Media Streaming Device $40 $50 Save $10 A Roku! On sale at HOME DEPOT! We told you this place was nuts! Save 40% and turn any TV into a smart TV with this handy device. $40 at Home Depot

Along with being compatible with Siri, Alexa and Hey Google, this Roku stick is the ultimate streaming companion. “Love this so much. I get so much to watch for free and stuff my antenna can't get in. I just turn on Roku to live TV, and voila, it's great. If you go beyond Roku, things do cost money for subscriptions, but keep searching; there are a lot of free good movies,” wrote one happy shopper.

Tzumi Soundmates PRO $30 $40 Save $10 Home Depot

Best Houseware Deals

Home Depot StyleWell 6-Piece HygroCotton Bath Towel Set $23 $40 Save $17 Hygro cotton is spun from a quasi-hollow yarn that makes it extra comfy. What more do you need to know...other than that these towels are over 30% off? $23 at Home Depot

Designed to get softer after every wash, this six-piece towel set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths. There are 13 colors to choose from and they are all machine-washable for easy cleaning. “I love these towels! They are soft and absorbent, and larger than the average towel! Great value for the money,” said one five-star reviewer. This winter, get hygge with Hygro!

Home Decorator's Collection Decorative Poppy Basket $59 $79 Save $20 Home Depot

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.