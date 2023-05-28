I'm an interior designer, and these are Home Depot's best Memorial Day sales — save up to 60%

Look what Home Depot can do for you — save on home decor and more, now through Monday!

Home Depot is waaaay more than just tools and hardware. In fact, it's one of the design industry's best-kept secrets when it comes to home decor. I know — it's a head scratcher. But as an interior designer, I promise, it's true! If you know where to look, Home Depot is a treasure trove of style. Now is the perfect moment to do a home-refresh. The retailer has just dropped its Memorial Day sales, and the savings are epic—up to 60%. And I'm here to show you some amazing options. Picture a rustic console table, down from $899 to just $369. Or a chic-and-sleek ceramic lamp on sale for just $60, down from $92! That light bulb going off yet? (You can grab those here too.) Check out the pieces I've curated below, and solve a few style (and storage!) problems while saving a bundle.

Get organized

Home Depot Hampton Gray Hall Tree $489 $899 Save $410 Save 46% on a hall tree that will solve all your clutter issues at the front door. This piece has it all: extra shelves for even more shoes, small drawers for keys and gloves, a comfy cushion for putting on boots, and a mirror, so you can check your makeup before you leave the house. $489 at Home Depot

Home Depot Fields 67 in. Weathered Brown Standard Rectangle Wood Console Table $369 $899 Save $530 Make a dramatic entrance with a console table. That wall in your hall is screaming for an accent. Hang a mirror above it and add a catchall dish for your keys. Natural-grained mango wood, black hardware and nail heads give this piece rustic charm. Save 59%! $369 at Home Depot

Home Depot Ivory Round Water Hyacinth Decorative Basket with Handles (Set of 2) $53 $89 Save $36 You can never have enough storage, and these baskets help keep you tidy and organized. From shoes to throws to toys, store the clutter in these pretty baskets. Tuck the pair under your entry console or add to the foyer to collect hats and scarves. $53 at Home Depot

Lounge in luxury

Home Depot Classic Wood Spindle Upholstered Accent Chair in Biscuit Beige $299 $499 Save $200 Popular everywhere from coastal cottages to modern farmhouses, a spool-turned chair makes a statement wherever it resides. This one comes in a rich wood tone with neutral cushions to blend with your current decor. And at 28 inches wide, it also fits in narrow corners. And right now you can save 40%. $299 at Home Depot

Home Depot Slope Arm Chenille Luxury Modern Style L-Shaped Corner Sofa with Tufted Back in Beige $630 $1,086 Save $455 Save 42% on a sectional and update your living room or den. Tufting with a channeled trim and sloped arms make this sofa elegant enough for a formal living room. It's 98 inches wide by 78 inches deep, which makes it easy to fit in smaller rooms. $630 at Home Depot

Home Depot Tan Herringbone Woven Textured 18 in Square Decorative Throw Pillow $32 $40 Save $8 Dress up a chair, the sofa or your bed with throw pillows for a finished look. This neutral-toned number is chunky and textural for the tactile contrast your simple sofa needs. Grab to and save 20% on each! $32 at Home Depot

Home Depot White Crackle Ceramic Table Lamp with Natural Wood $60 $92 Save $32 Shed some light on your space with this neutral toned lamp that fits any room or decor. Add it to your nightstand or end table to add a much needed layer of light (relying on overheads is a design no-no). The warm wood contrasts nicely with the ceramic's crackle finish. Available in natural or mahogany finish. Save 35%. $60 at Home Depot

Sleep soundly

Home Depot SureCool 14in. Medium Gel Memory Foam Tight Top Queen Mattress $399 $613 Save $214 Let's start with bedroom basics — a new mattress. This best seller is a no-brainer. First, it's 14 inches for extra depth and comfort. The memory foam allows for breathability and keeps you cool. Plus it comes with a 10-year warranty, so with all that and a 35% discount, you can't go wrong. $399 at Home Depot

Home Depot Chennai Whitewash Queen Bed $999 $1,999 Save $1,000 A stunner, this Moroccan-style bed will wow your family and guests. Complete with headboard, slats and front and center rails, this whitewashed mango-wood bed is carved so intricately, it will shine in your bedroom. Save 50% on the queen size. Also available in King. $999 at Home Depot

Home Depot Marsden Patina Wood Finish 3-Drawer Cane Chest of Drawers $399 $599 Save $200 Hello, Beautiful! I'm swooning over this dresser with its rattan facing and rich wood tones. Three large drawers provide ample storage in this petite piece that fits most spaces. Add to your bedroom or entry for extra storage. Also available in Black and Ivory (prices may vary), but you'll save 33% on the Patina finish (my fave). $399 at Home Depot

