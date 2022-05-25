We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Home Depot Memorial Day Sale is here, and it's packed with deals to get summer started right! (Photo: The Home Depot)

Got backyard barbecues and summer projects on the brain? Stock up stat at The Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale — it includes discounts up to 50% on power tools, gas grills, lawn and garden products, major appliances and just about everything else a savvy homeowner needs to kick off the season.

This Memorial Day event is bursting with some of The Home Depot’s lowest prices of the season, including a professional-grade Hoover carpet cleaner for $70 off and a DeWalt drill/driver with thousands of five-star ratings for just $99 (down from $159). These are some serious sales, and of course we scouted the absolute best.

Gas grill to grab:

Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner

We're all fired up about this grill sale! (Photo: The Home Depot)

Ready to redo your cookout setup for Memorial Day 2022? Why not celebrate the unofficial start of summer with a brand new gas grill? This stainless steel sizzler has four burners and more than 600 square inches of cooking space — and it heats up to a flaming 12,000 BTUs. Save a red-hot 50 bucks on this bestseller that “does everything one costing twice as much would do.”

$299 $349 at The Home Depot

Top power tool pick:

DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max Cordless Brushless Compact Drill/Driver

Ready to start your summer projects? (Photo: The Home Depot)

Set yourself up for summer-project success with The Home Depot’s hands-down best power tool deal of the season: this DeWalt drill/driver with almost 4,000 five-star reviews. One fan writes “Good weight, easy to handle, very good power” of this “very nifty little drill” that’s almost 40% off for Memorial Day. The lightweight, 20-volt device comes with two 20-Volt MAX lithium-ion 1.3 Ah battery packs, a 20-Volt MAX charger and a tool bag for just $99.

$99 $159 at The Home Depot

Floor-cleaning icon:

Hoover Professional Series SmartWash Carpet Cleaner

Hoover is a trusted name in floor cleaners. (Photo: The Home Depot)

Talk about a household name that stands the test of time! Our readers go bananas for a great Hoover vacuum, and this one fits the bill. It’s actually a smart device that deep cleans carpets automatically using motion sensors, power brushes, auto-dry technology — it even knows how much cleaning solution to dispense. It’s safe to call this machine indispensable — and it’s $70 off, ringing in at less than $200!

$199 $269 at The Home Depot

Story continues

Lawn and garden essential:

Luxeo Hampton White Outdoor Patio Plastic Adirondack Chair

A backyard classic, revised. (Photo: The Home Depot)

Save 30% on one of the most iconic lawn chairs there is: the beloved Adirondack chair. This one is totally weatherproof. Why? Because it only looks like a classic wood chair, but it’s made of all-weather recycled materials with a water-resistant finish! Spot-clean it easily with soap and water. “Very good quality, comfortable, looks great, easy to assemble,” wrote a shopper. Score it for $66 off!

$154 $220 at The Home Depot

Comfy cool sleep secret — for 50% off:

Gel Plush Memory Foam King Mattress Topper

This cooling gel-infused mattress pad is great for sweaty sleepers and those with neck and back pain. (Photo: The Home Depot)

If you’re a hot sleeper or tend to wake up with cricks and aches, gel memory foam could be a godsend for you. The good news is you don’t even have to invest in a full mattress replacement — just place this gel mattress topper right on your current one. It’s a whopping 50% off at The Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale! Cooling gel increases airflow for ventilation, relieves pressure points and conforms to your body. And did we mention it’s half price??

$105 $210 at The Home Depot

Outdoor cleanup tool:

Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Handheld Blower

Get your lawn and garden in tip top shape. (The Home Depot)

“I love Milwaukee tools, but this one blew me away!” says a fan. Behold one of The Home Depot’s absolute best Memorial Day sales: it’s a bestselling leaf blower that’s a whopping 43% off! Stand back because this monster goes full throttle in just one second and clears debris from 15 feet away. It’s also about four pounds lighter than its peers. You save $130!

$169 $299 at The Home Depot

Must-have major appliance:

Maytag High-Efficiency Top Load Washing Machine

Major appliances, like this bestselling Maytag washer, are on massive sale for Memorial Day. (Photo: The Home Depot)

May is Maytag month over at The Home Depot, and the mega-store is celebrating with a Memorial Day discount on one of the legendary brand’s top-rated washers. It’s top-loading, so no bending is required, and it holds more than 4 cubic feet of clothes and linens. It has 11 wash cycles for your lightest to your dirtiest jobs. Best of all, you save $221 on this baby right now.

$628 $849 at The Home Depot

…And a stellar small appliance:

Kalorik Maxx 26 qt. Stainless Steel Air Fryer Oven

Grab this popular air fryer for $50 off. (Photo: The Home Depot)

Need a new air fryer — or want to finally give this multitasking appliance a whirl? Kalorik is a solid brand to stick to, and this extra-large model is $50 off for Memorial Day. Yes, it fries using far less oil than a traditional fryer. You already know air fryers are the healthy alternative. But this machine can also bake, toast, roast, grill, braise, dehydrate and broil. It’s big enough to cook a whole chicken!

$180 $230 at The Home Depot

Refreshing post-shower pick:

StyleWell HygroCotton Bath Towel Set in White

Refresh your bathroom stash for summer with fluffy, highly absorbent cotton bath towels. (Photo: The Home Depot)

How do you make it through a hot, sticky summer? Lots of cool showers, of course — and a set of towels made of Hygro cotton, which gets softer with each wash. The highly absorbent material contains no toxins and even leaves less lint in the dryer. Why aren’t all towels made so smart? These come in sets of six, 12 or 18 and are up to 30% off at The Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale!

Starting at $34 for six (was $48) at The Home Depot

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.