The Home Depot's best Labor Day savings: Furniture, kitchenware, decor and more
Headed to The Home Depot? Then you’re probably doing yard work or repainting the foyer. But while you’re there, you might want to pick up a new bedroom set, a cushy armchair or some fancy flatware, too. Because the secret’s out: your favorite DIY superstore is branching out into chic, affordable home decor in a major way — especially with the upcoming re-launch of its HD Home line.
Intrigued? Then you’re gonna love The Home Depot’s massive Labor Day sale, where you can score up to 30 percent off furniture, mattresses, decor and kitchenware from household names like Beautyrest and Cuisinart. If the official end of summer wasn’t already putting you in the nesting spirit, then these discounts definitely will. But you'd better hurry: the early bird gets the worm!
We handpicked the Home Depot's absolute dreamiest decor deals for Labor Day 2021.
Up to 40 percent off Select Mattresses, Toppers, Pads & Protectors
Looking forward to the best sleep of your life this year? Give your bed a makeover by taking advantage of some of The Home Depot’s best Labor Day sales, like 43 percent off this cooling gel and memory foam mattress that’s infused with aloe vera. The medium-firm Lucid Comfort Collection 10-inch Full Gel and Aloe Vera Hybrid Memory Foam Mattress is a hybrid, so it has coils too — perfect for indecisive sleepers who want to jump aboard the memory foam train.
One fan wrote: “Soft and comfortable yet firm and supportive. No pain in my back or shoulders or hip in the morning anymore. Great mattress, great price!”
More Mattress, Topper, Pad and Protector sales:
Sealy Response Performance 14 in. Queen Cushion Firm Euro Pillowtop Mattress Set with 9-inch High Profile Foundation, $598 (was $921), homedepot.com
Beautyrest 14-inch King Memory Foam Mattress with SurfaceCool Gel, $698 (was $1,073), homedepot.com
Sealy Posturepedic Plus 12 in. Ultra Firm Foam Tight Top Queen Mattress, $659 (was $1,099), homedepot.com
Flex 13-inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Pillow Top Hybrid Queen Mattress, $784 (was $1307), homedepot.com
StyleWell 3-inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Queen Mattress Topper, $90 (was $150), homedepot.com
Becky Cameron Premium Queen Bed Bug and Spill Proof Zippered Microfiber Mattress Protector, $28 (was $50), homedepot.com
Up to 40 percent off Select Bedroom Furniture
Enhance your sleep environment even further by upgrading your bedroom decor at The Home Depot’s dreamy Labor Day event. Plenty of sweet furniture pieces are on sale. This Flynn Mid Century Modern 7-Drawer Dresser is timelessly chic, with its classic lines and solid Mahogany construction. Right now, you save more than $200.
“It’s heavy, good quality wood,” noted one shopper, and another called it, “strong and sturdy.”
More Bedroom Furniture sales:
Abrams Walnut Finish 3 Drawer Chest of Drawers, $249.50 (was $499), homedepot.com
Dorstead Patina Finish King Bed with Shutter Back, $219.50 (was $439), homedepot.com
Marlo Grey Linen King Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $363 (was $453), homedepot.com
Ottilie Brown Button Tufted Storage Bench, $189 (was $236), homedepot.com
Amerlin White Wood Vanity Desk, $107 (was $179), homedepot.com
Up to 25 percent off Select Bedding & Bath Linens
Time for a linen closet update! The Home Depot is your source for soft and sturdy bathroom towels and cozy bedding sets that are also easy on the eyes, and the Labor Day discounts are the cherry on top. The Larkspur Stone Gray and Khaki Cotton King Comforter Set, a Home Depot exclusive, is a perfect example: at 40 percent off, it's less than $100 for five pieces including a comforter, two shams and two square decorative pillows.
"Love this set! It’s super comfortable and so cute," attested one happy customer. "Held up great being washed so far. Seems like it will last a long time."
More Bedding & Bath Linen sales:
The Company Store Alberta Medium Warmth White King Euro Down Comforter, $316 (was $459), homedepot.com
Home Decorators Collection 500 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Sateen 4-Piece Queen Sheet Set in White, $67 (was $90), homedepot.com
StyeWell Memory Foam Oversized Pillow, $22 (was $30), homedepot.com
Home Decorators Collection Turkish Cotton Ultra Soft Bath Towel in Charcoal, $13 (was $18), homedepot.com
6-Piece Hygrocotton Towel Set in Stone Gray, $20 (was $25), homedepot.com
StyleWell Stone Gray 25 in. x 40 in. Non-Skid Cotton Bath Rug (Set of 2), $27 (was $36), homedepot.com
Up to 35 percent off Select Interior Furniture
The Home Depot is a one-stop shop for all your furniture needs, from seating to tables to storage. The store's Labor Day event has taken some of its most chic offerings and slashed prices drastically. Our favorite of the bunch has to be this overstuffed, pain-relieving massage chair, the Titan Pro Series Black Faux Leather Reclining Massage Chair, which is on sale for a whopping 40 percent off right now — you save $1,100!
"I'm a truck driver and often have back pain due to long hours of sitting. This is am amazing product that allows me to relax at home. My back pain is slowly going away and I didn't have to spend money and time on a professional masseuse," wrote one comfy customer.
More Interior Furniture sales:
StyleWell Gunmetal Dining Chair, Set of Two, $117 (was $146), homedepot.com
StyleWell Gatefield Chrome Kitchen Cart with Natural Wood Top, $70 (was $100), homedepot.com
Home Styles Distressed Oak Pantry, $461 (was $820), homedepot.com
Lifestyle Solutions Dark Grey Ashford Collection Armchair, $136 (was $166), homedepot.com
Noble House Ansonia 84.5 in. Cloud Grey Solid Fabric 3 Seat Tuxedo Sofa, $500 (was $636), homedepot.com
Up to 20 percent off Select Small Kitchen Appliances
Give that crusty old toaster oven the heave-ho, and tell that cruddy blender it's no longer in the mix. The Home Depot's Labor Day sales on small kitchen appliances are enough to make you want to renew your wedding vows just for the registry! One of the most coveted products included in this savings event is the Aria All-in-1 Premium 30 Qt. Stainless Steel Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven, which comes with a recipe book and is 25 percent off.
This versatile cooker saves time and energy, and helps you eat healthy on the daily — it uses just a fraction of the oil of traditional fryers and can bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and grill, too. "It is quiet and works beautifully!" wrote a fan.
More Small Kitchen Appliance sales:
1600 W Red Rotisserie Oven and 12.7 Qt. Electric Air Fryer, $117 (was $200), homedepot.com
BlendTecClassic 570 90 oz. 3-Speed, Pulse and 2-programmed buttons Black Blender, $200 (was $279), homedepot.com
Cuisinart CookFresh 5.3 Qt. Stainless Steel Food Steamer and Rice Cooker, $120 (was $160), homedepot.com
GE 12- Cup Stainless Steel Drip Coffee Maker with Glass Carafe, $69 (was $79), homedepot.com
GE 1500W 4-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster with 7 Shade Settings, $59 (was $69), homedepot.com
Up to 20 percent off Select Tableware
Setting the table is just more fun when you adore your dinnerware, flatware and glassware. That's why The Home Depot's Labor Day sales on select tableware are so appetizing. We particularly love scoring 40 percent off this earthy, everyday stoneware set, which comes with 16 pieces, or service for four: dinner plates, bread plates, salad bowls and coffee mugs.
"Let me tell you it is GORGEOUS!" gushed one shopper of Home Decorators Collection Pierce 16-Piece Charcoal and Shadow Gray Contrast Stoneware Dinnerware. "We were going for a mid-century modern vibe in our home and this stoneware delivered. I feel like this dishes belong in a hip restaurant."
More Tableware sales:
Leyla 8-Piece Hand-Decorated Mix & Match Bowl Set (Service for 8), $25 (was $50), homedepot.com
Home Decorators Collection Genoa 18.5 oz. Lead-Free Crystal Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 4), $16 (was $22), homedepot.com
Godinger Salem 77-Piece 18/0 Stainless Steel Flatware Set, $108 (was $180), homedepot.com
Godinger Jax 14 oz. Blue Crystal Highball Glasses (Set of 4), $19.50 (was $30), homedepot.com
Piedmont 22 oz. Reactive Glaze Ivory Stoneware Mug Set (Service for 4), $15 (was $24), homedepot.com
Up to 50 percent off select Luggage
Travel on the brain? Better dust off the old suitcases. Or better yet, invest in brand new baggage instead. The Home Depot has a slew of luggage sets on sale for up to 50 percent off for Labor Day, like this top-rated Rockland Linear 3-Piece Red Hardside Spinner Luggage Set. It's half off in black, purple or red, and built to last, thanks to high-quality polypropylene.
Each of the three suitcases has double spinner wheels for easy maneuvering as well as an ergonomic handle.
More Luggage sales:
Rockland Sonic 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set, Charcoal, $165 (was $330), homedepot.com
Champs Vintage 29 in., 20 in. Black Hardside Luggage Set with Spinner Wheels (2-Piece), $206 (was $375), homedepot.com
Mcklein Element, Pebble Grain Calfskin Leather Laptop and Tablet Backpack, $115 (was $135), homedepot.com
Hikolayae Escape Luggage Spinner Set - Tiger Orange, $220 (was $280), homedepot.com
Champs Carrera 28 in.,24 in., 20 in. White Hardside Luggage Set with Spinner Wheels (3-Piece), $261 (was $475), homedepot.com
