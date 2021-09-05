The Home Depot's best Labor Day savings: Furniture, kitchenware, decor and more

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Home Depot's Labor Day event has all the pretty, cozy, sturdy stuff you need for your home — up to 30 percent off. (Photo: The Home Depot)

Headed to The Home Depot? Then you’re probably doing yard work or repainting the foyer. But while you’re there, you might want to pick up a new bedroom set, a cushy armchair or some fancy flatware, too. Because the secret’s out: your favorite DIY superstore is branching out into chic, affordable home decor in a major way — especially with the upcoming re-launch of its HD Home line.

Intrigued? Then you’re gonna love The Home Depot’s massive Labor Day sale, where you can score up to 30 percent off furniture, mattresses, decor and kitchenware from household names like Beautyrest and Cuisinart. If the official end of summer wasn’t already putting you in the nesting spirit, then these discounts definitely will. But you'd better hurry: the early bird gets the worm!

We handpicked the Home Depot's absolute dreamiest decor deals for Labor Day 2021.

This hybrid memory foam mattress by Lucid is great for "awesome nights of uninterrupted sleep." (Photo: The Home Depot)

Looking forward to the best sleep of your life this year? Give your bed a makeover by taking advantage of some of The Home Depot’s best Labor Day sales, like 43 percent off this cooling gel and memory foam mattress that’s infused with aloe vera. The medium-firm Lucid Comfort Collection 10-inch Full Gel and Aloe Vera Hybrid Memory Foam Mattress is a hybrid, so it has coils too — perfect for indecisive sleepers who want to jump aboard the memory foam train.

One fan wrote: “Soft and comfortable yet firm and supportive. No pain in my back or shoulders or hip in the morning anymore. Great mattress, great price!”

More Mattress, Topper, Pad and Protector sales:

Story continues

This midcentury modern beauty is "strong and sturdy, made completely out of real wood." (Photo: The Home Depot)

Enhance your sleep environment even further by upgrading your bedroom decor at The Home Depot’s dreamy Labor Day event. Plenty of sweet furniture pieces are on sale. This Flynn Mid Century Modern 7-Drawer Dresser is timelessly chic, with its classic lines and solid Mahogany construction. Right now, you save more than $200.

“It’s heavy, good quality wood,” noted one shopper, and another called it, “strong and sturdy.”

More Bedroom Furniture sales:

Save 40 percent on this customer favorite, which has all the pieces you need to dress up your bed. (Photo: The Home Depot)

Time for a linen closet update! The Home Depot is your source for soft and sturdy bathroom towels and cozy bedding sets that are also easy on the eyes, and the Labor Day discounts are the cherry on top. The Larkspur Stone Gray and Khaki Cotton King Comforter Set, a Home Depot exclusive, is a perfect example: at 40 percent off, it's less than $100 for five pieces including a comforter, two shams and two square decorative pillows.

"Love this set! It’s super comfortable and so cute," attested one happy customer. "Held up great being washed so far. Seems like it will last a long time."

More Bedding & Bath Linen sales:

Want more out of your furniture? This one provides everyday pain relief —and it's $1,100 off! (Photo: The Home Depot)

The Home Depot is a one-stop shop for all your furniture needs, from seating to tables to storage. The store's Labor Day event has taken some of its most chic offerings and slashed prices drastically. Our favorite of the bunch has to be this overstuffed, pain-relieving massage chair, the Titan Pro Series Black Faux Leather Reclining Massage Chair, which is on sale for a whopping 40 percent off right now — you save $1,100!

"I'm a truck driver and often have back pain due to long hours of sitting. This is am amazing product that allows me to relax at home. My back pain is slowly going away and I didn't have to spend money and time on a professional masseuse," wrote one comfy customer.

More Interior Furniture sales:

This Aria air fryer oven is an all-in-one multicooker, and it's on sale! (Photo: The Home Depot)

Give that crusty old toaster oven the heave-ho, and tell that cruddy blender it's no longer in the mix. The Home Depot's Labor Day sales on small kitchen appliances are enough to make you want to renew your wedding vows just for the registry! One of the most coveted products included in this savings event is the Aria All-in-1 Premium 30 Qt. Stainless Steel Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven, which comes with a recipe book and is 25 percent off.

This versatile cooker saves time and energy, and helps you eat healthy on the daily — it uses just a fraction of the oil of traditional fryers and can bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and grill, too. "It is quiet and works beautifully!" wrote a fan.

More Small Kitchen Appliance sales:

Save 40 percent on service for four. (Photo: The Home Depot)

Setting the table is just more fun when you adore your dinnerware, flatware and glassware. That's why The Home Depot's Labor Day sales on select tableware are so appetizing. We particularly love scoring 40 percent off this earthy, everyday stoneware set, which comes with 16 pieces, or service for four: dinner plates, bread plates, salad bowls and coffee mugs.

"Let me tell you it is GORGEOUS!" gushed one shopper of Home Decorators Collection Pierce 16-Piece Charcoal and Shadow Gray Contrast Stoneware Dinnerware. "We were going for a mid-century modern vibe in our home and this stoneware delivered. I feel like this dishes belong in a hip restaurant."

More Tableware sales:

Score half off this top-rated luggage trio, made of sturdy hard-side polypropylene. (Photo: The Home Depot)

Travel on the brain? Better dust off the old suitcases. Or better yet, invest in brand new baggage instead. The Home Depot has a slew of luggage sets on sale for up to 50 percent off for Labor Day, like this top-rated Rockland Linear 3-Piece Red Hardside Spinner Luggage Set. It's half off in black, purple or red, and built to last, thanks to high-quality polypropylene.

Each of the three suitcases has double spinner wheels for easy maneuvering as well as an ergonomic handle.

More Luggage sales:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.