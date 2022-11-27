We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Home Depot for the holidays? You bet — KitchenAid, Ring and more, up to 50% off for Cyber Monday

Jessica Becker and Rebecca Carhart
·8 min read
Home Depot for the holidays? You bet. The Cyber Monday deals are real! (Photos: Home Depot)
Home Depot for the holidays? You bet. The Cyber Monday deals are real! (Photos: Home Depot)

Maybe Home Depot isn't the first retailer you think of for Cyber Monday shopping...but perhaps it should be. Right now, the site is filled with wild discounts across categories, which is likely due to the fact that many companies have overstock of “home goods, gardening and furniture that they may have not gotten rid of during Labor Day weekend sales,” says Kristen Gall, Retail and Shopping Expert for Rakuten. Giving us the perfect opportunity to snag decor, tools, tech and kitchen gear for way less. Gift shopping? We found a Milwaukee drill set down to $99 (it's $100 off). Freshening up your holiday decor? How about an epic 6.5-foot Christmas tree reduced to 50 bucks? You can even save $90 on a patio heater (remember when it was impossible to find one at any price?). Get these treasures (and more, below) in your cart now, before they sell out!

Best Home Depot Cyber Monday Deals

  • KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Qt. 10-Speed White Stand Mixer with Tilt-Head

    $280$330Save $50
    Home Depot

  • Emerald 4.2 Qt. Black Air Fryer with Rapid Air Technology

    $42$59Save $18
    Home Depot

  • Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill in Bronze

    $500$650Save $150
    Home Depot

  • Home Accents Holiday 6.5 ft Festive Pine Christmas Tree

    $50$70Save $20
    Home Depot

  • Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Compact Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Impact Driver Kit

    $99$199Save $100
    Home Depot

  • 46,000 BTU Bronze Rapid Induction Patio Heater with Large Flame Glass Tube

    $359$449Save $90
    Home Depot

  • Samsung Samsung Bespoke Front Load Washer. 4.6 cu ft

    $778$1,299Save $521
    The Home Depot

  • Home Decorator's Collection Medium Arched Black Classic Accent Mirror

    $100$179Save $79
    Home Depot

  • JBL Black GO3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

    $30$50Save $20
    Home Depot

Holiday decorations — up to 50% off

Home Depot

Home Accents Holiday 6.5 ft Festive Pine Christmas Tree

$50$70Save $20
Need a new tree? Kick off the season right with 250 color-changing LED lights — they have 3 functions that give you a variety of ways to display holiday spirit. Easy assembly and a size that fits most rooms.
$50 at Home Depot

Says a thrilled reviewer, "For the price, this tree is amazing! After some fluffing, it looks full and any holes can be easily covered with ornaments. I was worried the quality would match the price, but am very pleasantly surprised." Another raves, "Only took 10 minutes to set up and the tree looks great! Can’t beat it for the price. It has 3 different light options and you can also change the light intensity. Definitely recommend!"

Home Depot

Costa Farms 1 Pt. Fresh Red Poinsettia with Red Pot Cover (Live 12-Pack)

$66$90Save $24
There's nothing like fresh flowers and with this darling dozen you can decorate your outdoor entry, line the mantel or scatter Poinsettias throughout the house for holiday color. Grab a second set to give as gifts to neighbors and coworkers — or drop them off at a nearby nursing home, spreading holiday cheer.
$66 at Home Depot

Says a happy elf, "These are really lovely, healthy, deep red poinsettias... They each come in a one pint plastic pot, covered in an attractive red foil. They arrived very healthy, with two or three large blooms on each. They will make great table toppers at a holiday party, or you can do as we do, including them as part of an outdoor holiday display. Kept watered, they are lasting a good long time and I'm sure they will continue to look great throughout the holiday season."

  • Costway 9 ft. Pre-Lit Christmas Decoration Set Artificial Christmas Garland Wreath and Entrance Trees

    $112$129Save $17
    Home Depot

  • Veikous Outdoor Lighted Christmas Decoration Reindeer Family Yard Decor with Warm LED Lights

    $180$219Save $39
    Home Depot

  • Nearly Natural Lighted Pine Artificial Wreath with Berries and Pine Cones

    $51$79Save $28
    Home Depot

Outdoor — up to $200 off patio sets and more

Home Depot

Snow Joe 7 in. Impact Reducing Steel Ice Chopper with Shock Absorbing Handle

$19$24Save $5
The impending chill has its drawbacks, but this tool will make removing ice an easy task. With a shock-absorbing handle, this lightweight ice chopper is designed to fit comfortably in your hands so you can break, crack and scrape away that dangerous ice with little effort.
$19 at Home Depot

Says a mystified five star reviewer, "This item is fantastic! So much better than the OLD ones we used to use years ago....no need for chopping, push the blade in the ice to break it up and then slide it under and it removes MAGICALLY! HA HA! Not really, but it does work wonderfully with no strain at all."

Home Depot

Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill in Bronze

$500$650Save $150
Fueled by all-natural hardwood pellets and operated with a digital controller, this beauty has easy to clean porcelain grill grates with 572 square inches of grilling area. BBQ turkey anyone?
$500 at Home Depot

Says a true believer, "This is hands down the best smoker/grill you’ll ever find. I’ve had mine since 2010, about 12 years now, and we use weekly if not daily. We have smoked turkeys, ham, pork loins, pork chops, briskets, steaks, deer steaks/roast to elk on it. You name it and we’ve grilled or smoked it on there. It does the work for you, no need to be a master. My wife uses it more than I do and she hated smoking meat before this. It’s worth every penny and more."

  • 46,000 BTU Bronze Rapid Induction Patio Heater with Large Flame Glass Tube

    $359$449Save $90
    Home Depot

  • Hampton Bay 4-Piece Steel Outdoor Patio Conversation Seating Set

    $781$976Save $195
    Home Depot

  • Snow Joe Cordless Electric Snow Blower Kit

    $329$378Save $49
    Home Depot

Up to 45% off Tools

Home Depot

Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Compact Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Impact Driver Kit

$99$199Save $100
This is the industry's fastest 18-Volt compact driver. It boasts excellent balance and control, and is ideal for overhead applications or work in tight spaces. This set comes with (1) 2.0 Ah battery, charger and tool bag.
$99 at Home Depot

Says a long time fan, "Another excellent tool from Milwaukee. I have been a fan of their tools for years and have their impact driver that I love, and it never disappoints This is an update to that tool. It is well constructed of the same high quality materials that I have come to expect. The tool feels very balanced in my hands and feels solid yet compact and has a good weight. It is very powerful and easily drive screws into a variety of materials easily and efficiently. The nose of the tool is a bit shorter that the original which I like because it allow me to fit it into some tighter sport for driving hard to reach screws. The battery last s a very long time with plenty of power and I have yet to run out of power on a job. Another great addition to my tool collection and well worth the upfront cost for a high quality tool."

Home Depot

Husky Ready-to-Assemble 24-Gauge Steel Freestanding Garage Cabinet in Black

$299$399Save $100
Time to get organized. In the basement, the garage, anywhere that needs some heavy duty storage, Husky has you covered with this lockable 3' wide x 6' high locking cabinet. The door has a magnetic closures, and inside there's a peg board.
$299 at Home Depot

Says a rave reviewer, "Easy assembly and sturdy construction makes this a great value. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a good storage cabinet. It also looks great in my garage."

  • Milwaukee M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless Jig Saw with M12 2.0Ah Battery

    $99$149Save $50
    Home Depot

  • Dewalt 20-Volt MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0Ah and 4.0Ah Starter Kit

    $199$234Save $35
    Home Depot

  • v Makita Cordless 6-Piece Kit

    $299$419Save $120
    Home Depot

Kitchenware — Up to 30% off

Home Depot

Emerald 4.2 Qt. Black Air Fryer with Rapid Air Technology

$41$59Save $18
With 4-liter capacity for cooking, this counter top air fryer makes healthy cooking easy, no oil necessary. Make crispy fries or wings, side dishes for the whole family or a quick meal for one. Simple to operate. It even comes with recipes!
$41 at Home Depot

Says a convert, "Wow, I'm really blown away by this amazing fryer. With a large 4 liter capacity and so many easy to use specs and parts, this fryer is meant for everybody. From the master chef to a hobby cooker it will definitely satisfy your taste buds. It's not just a fryer, it can bake, grill, and roast as well. I love the non-stick interior and the removable frying grill. It's an all around 5 stars from me!!"

Home Depot

Gotham Steel 20-Piece Aluminum Ti-Ceramic Nonstick Cookware and Bakeware Set in Graphite

$200$230Save $30
The award-winning coating makes this 20-piece dishwasher-safe set a breeze to clean.
$200 at Home Depot

Says a die-hard fan, "I love my Gotham Steel. Easy to use, attractive and almost no cleaning required." Another says, "I recommend these pots to everyone. I absolutely love these pots. Easy to clean and no oil needed."

  • KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Qt. 10-Speed White Stand Mixer with Tilt-Head

    $280$330Save $50
    Home Depot

  • Henckels Solution 15-Piece Knife Block Set HD Exclusive

    $100$170Save $70
    Home Depot

  • Cuisinart Custom 14-Cup 2-Speed Food Processor with Pulse Control

    $212$250Save $38
    Home Depot

Large Appliances — Up to 30% off

The Home Depot

Samsung Samsung Bespoke Front Load Washer. 4.6 cu ft

$778$1,299Save $521
Laundry day just got more stylish — and way more efficient.
$778 at The Home Depot

This navy Samsung front-load washer, a sweet 40% off right now, offers a sleek flat-panel design (it's one of the coolest washers we've ever seen!). A super-speedy wash cycle cleans your duds in only 28 minutes. It'll learn your cleaning habits and recommend cycles based on your preferences. Pair it with the matching dryer either stacked or side-by-side; that's 40% off too.

The Home Depot

GE 30 in. 5.0 cu. ft. Gas Range in Stainless Steel with Griddle

$648$949Save $301
Save over $300 right now on this bestselling range with over 16,000 reviews and a 94% rating.
$648 at The Home Depot

The powerful beast (it offers 15,000 BTUs) comes with an integrated non-stick griddle that's roomy enough to fit six grilled cheeses at once The heavy duty grates can go right in the dishwasher. "I love the way this range looks in my kitchen - it has such a sharp look with the way the burners and knobs are designed. Looks as great as it functions," raved one shopper.

  • Electrolux Front Load Perfect Steam Electric Dryer

    $998$1,249Save $251
    Home Depot

  • Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerator

    $1,498$2,199Save $701
    Home Depot

  • Frigidaire Stainless Steel Front Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher

    $398$559Save $161
    Home Depot

Home Decor — Up to 60% off

Home Depot

Home Decorator's Collection Medium Arched Black Classic Accent Mirror

$100$179Save $79
Make any room look bigger with this sleek length arched mirror.
$100 at Home Depot

This classic arched mirror has such a simple and classic design it will easily match any room’s aesthetic. You can choose between black, silver or gold trim and shoppers say it’s super easy to hang. “My husband hung the mirror easily with the hardware that came with the mirror. It was packed very well and has a clean, modern look,” raved one.

Home Depot

Harper & Bright 3-Piece Sofa Loveseat Chair Set

$947$1,400Save $453
A three-piece set of living room furniture for less than $1,000? Unheard of!
$947 at Home Depot

If you’re in need of a new living room set but don’t want to spend a ton of money, check out this three-piece set that’s over $450 off right now. Along with an 80-inch couch, you’ll also get a matching love seat and chair. Each piece is made with a super soft linen material and boats cushions filled with high resilience foam that is super comfortable to sit on.

  • Vera Wang Lapin Faux Fur Throw

    $67$95Save $28
    Home Depot

  • Noble House Light Gray Fully Upholstered Fabric Queen Bed Set

    $305$469Save $164
    Home Depot

  • Powell Company Krause Rustic Umber Dining Table

    $488$616Save $128
    Home Depot

Small Electronics - up to 30% off

Home Depot

JBL Black GO3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$30$50Save $20
Listen to your favorite music or podcasts everywhere you go with this portable Bluetooth speaker. It provides five hours of listening time on a single charge and is waterproof, dustproof and small enough to fit in the palm of your hand.
$30 at Home Depot

One customer wrote: “I got a few different speakers and this is by far the best for sound and ease of use. Really nice. Love the ease of use and the texture on it that helps you keep ahold of it when packing it. But it has a little loop that makes hanging it a breeze. This little thing packs a whole lot of umph and puts out decent bass. I really like it and think it's far better than similar-priced mini speakers.”

Home Depot

Roku Streaming Stick 4K Media Streaming Device

$25$50Save $25
Turn any TV into a smart TV with this handy device.
$25 at Home Depot

Along with being compatible with Siri, Alexa and Hey Google, this Roku stick is the the ultimate streaming companion. “Love this so much I get so much to watch free and what my antenna can't get in I just turn on Roku to live TV and voila it's great. If you go beyond Roku things do cost money for subscriptions but keep searching there are a lot of free good movies,” wrote one happy shopper.

  • Google Wifi Mesh Router

    $70$100Save $30
    Home Depot

Luggage — up to 65% off

Home Depot

Elite Luggage Sunshine 3-Piece Black Hardside Spinner Luggage Set

$155$206Save $52
Nothing says seasoned traveler than a stylish matching set of luggage. Snag this three-piece set at a 25% discount!
$155 at Home Depot

In addition to ergonomic telescoping handles and 360 degree spinner wheels, the suitcases in this three-piece set all feature a durable ABS hardshell that will keep all your belongings safe and secure. Each piece is fully lined and has a built-in three-dial combination lock for added protection.

Home Depot

Darth Vader Embossed 29 in. Black Spinner Suitcase

$117$180Save $63
Star Wars fans will love to travel with this fun Darth Vader embossed spinner suitcase.
$117 at Home Depot

This hardshell suitcase is dent-proof, so you never have to worry about it getting damaged in-flight. The multi-directional spinner wheels make it easy to navigate through crowded airports, while the inner compression straps help you fit more stuff inside. Even better, it comes with a five-year warranty.

  • Hikolayae Catalina Waves Nested Hardside Luggage Set

    $138$275Save $138
    Home Depot

  • U.S. Traveler Forza Navy Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage Set

    $61$76Save $15
    Home Depot

  • Verage 14 in. Black Spinner Carry On Underseat Luggage with USB Port

    $131$175Save $44
    Home Depot

Housewares — Up to 40% off

Home Depot

StyleWell 6-Piece HygroCotton Bath Towel Set

$28$40Save $12
Hundreds of shoppers love how soft and absorbent this hygro cotton towel set is.
$28 at Home Depot

Designed to get softer after every wash, this six-piece towel set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths. There are 13 colors to choose from and they are all machine-washable for easy cleaning. “I love these towels! They are soft and absorbent, and larger than the average towel! Great value for the money,” said one five-star reviewer.

Home Depot

Isotonic Memory Foam Side Sleeper Pillow

$48$53Save $5
Hot sleepers swear by this memory foam pillow that has temperature regulating technology.
$48 at Home Depot

This innovative side sleeper pillow is designed to move heat away from the body to keep you from overheating throughout the night. It features a soft machine-washable cotton cover and is filled with a plush memory foam material that comfortably cradles your neck and head. Many shoppers have called it the best pillow they’ve ever used, with one adding it feels “like sleeping on a cloud.”

  • Laura Ashley Amberley 7-Piece Charcoal Gray Cotton King Bonus Comforter Set

    $161$247Save $87
    Home Depot

  • Home Decorator's Collection Decorative Poppy Basket

    $47$79Save $32
    Home Depot

  • Home Decorator's Collection Dinnerware Set

    $71$120Save $49
    Home Depot

