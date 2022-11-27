Home Depot for the holidays? You bet — KitchenAid, Ring and more, up to 50% off for Cyber Monday
Maybe Home Depot isn't the first retailer you think of for Cyber Monday shopping...but perhaps it should be. Right now, the site is filled with wild discounts across categories, which is likely due to the fact that many companies have overstock of “home goods, gardening and furniture that they may have not gotten rid of during Labor Day weekend sales,” says Kristen Gall, Retail and Shopping Expert for Rakuten. Giving us the perfect opportunity to snag decor, tools, tech and kitchen gear for way less. Gift shopping? We found a Milwaukee drill set down to $99 (it's $100 off). Freshening up your holiday decor? How about an epic 6.5-foot Christmas tree reduced to 50 bucks? You can even save $90 on a patio heater (remember when it was impossible to find one at any price?). Get these treasures (and more, below) in your cart now, before they sell out!
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Qt. 10-Speed White Stand Mixer with Tilt-Head$280$330Save $50
Emerald 4.2 Qt. Black Air Fryer with Rapid Air Technology$42$59Save $18
Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill in Bronze$500$650Save $150
Home Accents Holiday 6.5 ft Festive Pine Christmas Tree$50$70Save $20
Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Compact Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Impact Driver Kit$99$199Save $100
46,000 BTU Bronze Rapid Induction Patio Heater with Large Flame Glass Tube$359$449Save $90
Samsung Samsung Bespoke Front Load Washer. 4.6 cu ft$778$1,299Save $521
Home Decorator's Collection Medium Arched Black Classic Accent Mirror$100$179Save $79
JBL Black GO3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker$30$50Save $20
Holiday decorations — up to 50% off
Home Accents Holiday 6.5 ft Festive Pine Christmas Tree
Says a thrilled reviewer, "For the price, this tree is amazing! After some fluffing, it looks full and any holes can be easily covered with ornaments. I was worried the quality would match the price, but am very pleasantly surprised." Another raves, "Only took 10 minutes to set up and the tree looks great! Can’t beat it for the price. It has 3 different light options and you can also change the light intensity. Definitely recommend!"
Costa Farms 1 Pt. Fresh Red Poinsettia with Red Pot Cover (Live 12-Pack)
Says a happy elf, "These are really lovely, healthy, deep red poinsettias... They each come in a one pint plastic pot, covered in an attractive red foil. They arrived very healthy, with two or three large blooms on each. They will make great table toppers at a holiday party, or you can do as we do, including them as part of an outdoor holiday display. Kept watered, they are lasting a good long time and I'm sure they will continue to look great throughout the holiday season."
Costway 9 ft. Pre-Lit Christmas Decoration Set Artificial Christmas Garland Wreath and Entrance Trees$112$129Save $17
Veikous Outdoor Lighted Christmas Decoration Reindeer Family Yard Decor with Warm LED Lights$180$219Save $39
Nearly Natural Lighted Pine Artificial Wreath with Berries and Pine Cones$51$79Save $28
Outdoor — up to $200 off patio sets and more
Snow Joe 7 in. Impact Reducing Steel Ice Chopper with Shock Absorbing Handle
Says a mystified five star reviewer, "This item is fantastic! So much better than the OLD ones we used to use years ago....no need for chopping, push the blade in the ice to break it up and then slide it under and it removes MAGICALLY! HA HA! Not really, but it does work wonderfully with no strain at all."
Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill in Bronze
Says a true believer, "This is hands down the best smoker/grill you’ll ever find. I’ve had mine since 2010, about 12 years now, and we use weekly if not daily. We have smoked turkeys, ham, pork loins, pork chops, briskets, steaks, deer steaks/roast to elk on it. You name it and we’ve grilled or smoked it on there. It does the work for you, no need to be a master. My wife uses it more than I do and she hated smoking meat before this. It’s worth every penny and more."
46,000 BTU Bronze Rapid Induction Patio Heater with Large Flame Glass Tube$359$449Save $90
Hampton Bay 4-Piece Steel Outdoor Patio Conversation Seating Set$781$976Save $195
Snow Joe Cordless Electric Snow Blower Kit$329$378Save $49
Up to 45% off Tools
Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Compact Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Impact Driver Kit
Says a long time fan, "Another excellent tool from Milwaukee. I have been a fan of their tools for years and have their impact driver that I love, and it never disappoints This is an update to that tool. It is well constructed of the same high quality materials that I have come to expect. The tool feels very balanced in my hands and feels solid yet compact and has a good weight. It is very powerful and easily drive screws into a variety of materials easily and efficiently. The nose of the tool is a bit shorter that the original which I like because it allow me to fit it into some tighter sport for driving hard to reach screws. The battery last s a very long time with plenty of power and I have yet to run out of power on a job. Another great addition to my tool collection and well worth the upfront cost for a high quality tool."
Husky Ready-to-Assemble 24-Gauge Steel Freestanding Garage Cabinet in Black
Says a rave reviewer, "Easy assembly and sturdy construction makes this a great value. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a good storage cabinet. It also looks great in my garage."
Milwaukee M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless Jig Saw with M12 2.0Ah Battery$99$149Save $50
Dewalt 20-Volt MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0Ah and 4.0Ah Starter Kit$199$234Save $35
v Makita Cordless 6-Piece Kit$299$419Save $120
Kitchenware — Up to 30% off
Emerald 4.2 Qt. Black Air Fryer with Rapid Air Technology
Says a convert, "Wow, I'm really blown away by this amazing fryer. With a large 4 liter capacity and so many easy to use specs and parts, this fryer is meant for everybody. From the master chef to a hobby cooker it will definitely satisfy your taste buds. It's not just a fryer, it can bake, grill, and roast as well. I love the non-stick interior and the removable frying grill. It's an all around 5 stars from me!!"
Gotham Steel 20-Piece Aluminum Ti-Ceramic Nonstick Cookware and Bakeware Set in Graphite
Says a die-hard fan, "I love my Gotham Steel. Easy to use, attractive and almost no cleaning required." Another says, "I recommend these pots to everyone. I absolutely love these pots. Easy to clean and no oil needed."
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Qt. 10-Speed White Stand Mixer with Tilt-Head$280$330Save $50
Henckels Solution 15-Piece Knife Block Set HD Exclusive$100$170Save $70
Cuisinart Custom 14-Cup 2-Speed Food Processor with Pulse Control$212$250Save $38
Large Appliances — Up to 30% off
Samsung Samsung Bespoke Front Load Washer. 4.6 cu ft
This navy Samsung front-load washer, a sweet 40% off right now, offers a sleek flat-panel design (it's one of the coolest washers we've ever seen!). A super-speedy wash cycle cleans your duds in only 28 minutes. It'll learn your cleaning habits and recommend cycles based on your preferences. Pair it with the matching dryer either stacked or side-by-side; that's 40% off too.
GE 30 in. 5.0 cu. ft. Gas Range in Stainless Steel with Griddle
The powerful beast (it offers 15,000 BTUs) comes with an integrated non-stick griddle that's roomy enough to fit six grilled cheeses at once The heavy duty grates can go right in the dishwasher. "I love the way this range looks in my kitchen - it has such a sharp look with the way the burners and knobs are designed. Looks as great as it functions," raved one shopper.
Electrolux Front Load Perfect Steam Electric Dryer$998$1,249Save $251
Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerator$1,498$2,199Save $701
Frigidaire Stainless Steel Front Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher$398$559Save $161
Home Decor — Up to 60% off
Home Decorator's Collection Medium Arched Black Classic Accent Mirror
This classic arched mirror has such a simple and classic design it will easily match any room’s aesthetic. You can choose between black, silver or gold trim and shoppers say it’s super easy to hang. “My husband hung the mirror easily with the hardware that came with the mirror. It was packed very well and has a clean, modern look,” raved one.
Harper & Bright 3-Piece Sofa Loveseat Chair Set
If you’re in need of a new living room set but don’t want to spend a ton of money, check out this three-piece set that’s over $450 off right now. Along with an 80-inch couch, you’ll also get a matching love seat and chair. Each piece is made with a super soft linen material and boats cushions filled with high resilience foam that is super comfortable to sit on.
Vera Wang Lapin Faux Fur Throw$67$95Save $28
Noble House Light Gray Fully Upholstered Fabric Queen Bed Set$305$469Save $164
Powell Company Krause Rustic Umber Dining Table$488$616Save $128
Small Electronics - up to 30% off
JBL Black GO3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
One customer wrote: “I got a few different speakers and this is by far the best for sound and ease of use. Really nice. Love the ease of use and the texture on it that helps you keep ahold of it when packing it. But it has a little loop that makes hanging it a breeze. This little thing packs a whole lot of umph and puts out decent bass. I really like it and think it's far better than similar-priced mini speakers.”
Roku Streaming Stick 4K Media Streaming Device
Along with being compatible with Siri, Alexa and Hey Google, this Roku stick is the the ultimate streaming companion. “Love this so much I get so much to watch free and what my antenna can't get in I just turn on Roku to live TV and voila it's great. If you go beyond Roku things do cost money for subscriptions but keep searching there are a lot of free good movies,” wrote one happy shopper.
Ring Spotlight Cam$250$340Save $90
Google Wifi Mesh Router$70$100Save $30
Tzumi Soundmates PRO$30$40Save $10
Luggage — up to 65% off
Elite Luggage Sunshine 3-Piece Black Hardside Spinner Luggage Set
In addition to ergonomic telescoping handles and 360 degree spinner wheels, the suitcases in this three-piece set all feature a durable ABS hardshell that will keep all your belongings safe and secure. Each piece is fully lined and has a built-in three-dial combination lock for added protection.
Darth Vader Embossed 29 in. Black Spinner Suitcase
This hardshell suitcase is dent-proof, so you never have to worry about it getting damaged in-flight. The multi-directional spinner wheels make it easy to navigate through crowded airports, while the inner compression straps help you fit more stuff inside. Even better, it comes with a five-year warranty.
Hikolayae Catalina Waves Nested Hardside Luggage Set$138$275Save $138
U.S. Traveler Forza Navy Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage Set$61$76Save $15
Verage 14 in. Black Spinner Carry On Underseat Luggage with USB Port$131$175Save $44
Housewares — Up to 40% off
StyleWell 6-Piece HygroCotton Bath Towel Set
Designed to get softer after every wash, this six-piece towel set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths. There are 13 colors to choose from and they are all machine-washable for easy cleaning. “I love these towels! They are soft and absorbent, and larger than the average towel! Great value for the money,” said one five-star reviewer.
Isotonic Memory Foam Side Sleeper Pillow
This innovative side sleeper pillow is designed to move heat away from the body to keep you from overheating throughout the night. It features a soft machine-washable cotton cover and is filled with a plush memory foam material that comfortably cradles your neck and head. Many shoppers have called it the best pillow they’ve ever used, with one adding it feels “like sleeping on a cloud.”
Laura Ashley Amberley 7-Piece Charcoal Gray Cotton King Bonus Comforter Set$161$247Save $87
Home Decorator's Collection Decorative Poppy Basket$47$79Save $32
Home Decorator's Collection Dinnerware Set$71$120Save $49
