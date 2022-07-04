The Home Depot July 4th sale is on fire! Save up to 50% on grills, lawn mowers, power tools and more

Get all the gear you need on major sale right now. (Photo: The Home Depot)

We’re calling it: the Home Depot 4th of July sale has some of the most impressive savings we’ve seen all year. If ever there was a time to upgrade your home inside and out, it’s right now.

We found a dazzling display of July 4th deals — Weber grills, Whirlpool dishwashers, Dewalt power tools, Ryobi lawn mowers — all backed up by lots of five-star reviews and up to 50% off. There’s also patio furniture, fire pits, live plants and pretty much everything else you need to freshen up your outdoor spaces this summer.

We’re kicking off the festivities with these top 12 deals from the Home Depot July 4th sale — they’re undeniably the stars of the show.

Weber Spirit II 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill

Upgrade your cookouts with this Weber grill. (Photo: The Home Depot)

Our eyes lit up when we saw $90 off this best-selling Weber gas grill with enameled cast-iron cooking grates, porcelain-ed Flavorizer bars and a thermometer that connects to the iGrill app on your phone. Seriously, we’re drooling. “I’ve had every type of grill out there and use this more than any of them combined,” wrote one of almost 10,000 five-star reviewers.

$549 $639 at The Home Depot

Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill in Bronze

This Traeger grill uses wood pellets and is beloved for its smoking abilities. (Photo: The Home Depot)

Have you gotten on the Traeger bandwagon yet? This brand is beloved for its ability to infuse meats with hardwood-fired flavor and cook them to juicy perfection. You can also smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue on this multitasker. “This is hands-down the best smoker/grill you’ll ever find. I’ve had mine since 2010, about 12 years now, and we use weekly if not daily,” wrote a fan. Save $150 right now.

$500 $650 at The Home Depot

DeWalt 20-Volt Cordless Drill/Driver, Charger and Bag

This Dewalt drill/driver is one of The Home Depot's most popular. (Photo: The Home Depot)

We were shocked to discover his top-rated Dewalt drill/driver on sale for less than $100! It’s 25% more compact than previous models but packs 13% more power — and by all accounts, the battery lasts a long time — so it’s the perfect go-to tool for any project. “Good weight, easy to handle, very good power — a very nifty little drill,” wrote one customer.

$99 $159 at The Home Depot

Ryobi Electric Lawn Mower

Get your grass gorgeous with this Ryobi lawn mower. (Photo: The Home Depot)

We can all agree that a healthy, vibrant lawn is crucial for curb appeal and backyard bliss. This Ryobi lawn mower gets the job done right and it’s lightweight, so it’s easy to handle. It has a generous 20-inch cutting width, and it’s $61 off. “ It flew right through the lawn,” one customer wrote.

$169 $230 at The Home Depot

Whirlpool Tall Tub Dishwasher

Get your dishes sparkling clean in this Whirlpool dishwasher. (Photo: The Home Depot)

Treat yourself to a quiet, efficient dishwasher by Whirlpool and save $181 in the process. This stainless beauty is a smart appliance with a soil sensor, cycle memory and an array of cycle options including a short one-hour wash for everyday. “Really good-looking dishwasher,” wrote a shopper. “Quiet and…easy to use!”

$498 $679 at The Home Depot

Merwry LED Indoor White Ceiling Fan with Light

Stay cool this summer and save money. (Photo: The Home Depot)

Cool off with this modern ceiling fan with an integrated LED light kit. It's easy to install and a whole lot more affordable than using air conditioning to constantly cool off a large room. Save 20 percent this holiday weekend. "Quiet and easy to install, even for a beginner such as myself," wrote a shopper.

$100 $125 at The Home Depot

Hampton Bay Piedmont 30 in. Steel Fire Pit

This fire pit is a two-in-one! (Photo: The Home Depot)

This gorgeous steel fire pit is a heater and a grill, thanks to a mesh cover and a rotating cooking grate! Did somebody say s’mores? Score more than 3% off this game changer. “Style. Function. Quality. Need I say more?” wrote one reviewer.

$79 $115 at The Home Depot

Xizzi Megon Holly Gray 5-Piece Wicker Patio Set

Upgrade your outdoor space with new patio furniture. (Photo: The Home Depot)

Want to redo your outdoor living situation? Go all in with this five-piece patio furniture set, which features all-weather rattan, rust-resistant metal and fabric that resists all the elements and won’t fade. The set comes with a sofa, chair and ottoman, and it’s a scene-stealer. Save more than $300 and choose from four colors. “It took me almost a year to finally find what I was looking for, I totally recommend this set,” wrote a happy customer.

$934 $1239 at The Home Depot

Google Nest Mini Smart Home Speaker

Control your home using just your voice, thanks to Google Nest. (Photo: The Home Depot)

Save 40% on this coveted Google Nest Mini and get all the voice-controlled smart-home connectivity your heart desires for just $30. You’ll be surprised what big sound this tiny unit can deliver. And, yes, it works with Google Assistant. Choose one of four colors. One fan called it “very user-friendly.”

$30 $49 at The Home Depot

Hollywood Hibiscus Yellow and Red Annual Hibiscus Plant

These tropical hibiscus flowers have captivating blooms. (Photo: The Home Depot)

Give your garden glitz and glamour with these gold-and-burgundy stunners. An annual hibiscus plant is an instant flowerbed update, and this two-gallon container full is almost 40% off. One shopper wrote, “The plant arrived in great health and with several buds ready to bloom!”

$25 $40 at The Home Depot

