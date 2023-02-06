These small tweaks make a huge difference. (Photo: Amazon)

Some of our favorite things start off as a recommendation from a friend. Whether they swear by a skincare gem, a cleaning must-have or just something to make dinner prep a little less exhausting, we rely on those in the know to give us the scoop on what really works. Now, imagine you had access to the opinions of tens of thousands of friends from all different walks of life — if that many people rally behind something, there's no way it's a dud. We've read through scores of Amazon reviews to bring you 10 well-loved home must-haves. All under $20, they're a perfect way to solve life's little home problems — or fix issues you didn't even know you had.

Here are 10 Amazon shopper faves:

Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase $8 $12 Save $4 with coupon This silky pillowcase comes in a rainbow of colors, and it's gentler on your hair and skin than traditional cotton versions. $8 at Amazon

"I bought one set of these pillowcases and after a week of sleeping on them I knew I needed more," one shopper noted. "My skin has been much clearer and my hair is not as frizzy because of these pillowcases. They are easy to care for and don’t wrinkle too much. I highly recommend them for those reasons and the price and quality is great!"

Amazon TubShroom Tub Drain Protector $13 $20 Save $7 This device catches hair in your tub before it has a chance to go down the drain, which helps avoid clogs and expensive plumber visits. $13 at Amazon

“Great for household with three females with long hair and two men with chest and leg hair,” says a five-star reviewer. “We hate digging hair out of the drain after our showers, knowing tons got missed and will damage the pipes later down the line! This little charm is awesome, collects the hair around the bumps and is easily collected after each shower. Still kind of yucky to gather the hair, but I feel like it will save us money with a plumber in the future by keeping the hair from getting down the drain!”

Amazon LiBa Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner $12 $18 Save $6 This curtain — made of eco-friendly PEVA material — is designed to keep your shower fresh and mildew-free. A trio of magnets ensure it won't slip and slide. $12 at Amazon

"This is the best shower curtain liner I've ever purchased!" shared a shopper of the No. 1 bestseller. "The weight and thickness are great! Scum and dirt don't seem to stick to this liner like the ones I've had in the past. I'm using mine as a liner but it could be used as a shower curtain alone."

"This is a great frother for the price! I bought this to froth milk for my lattes and I love it. It is so easy to use and clean,” raved a shopper.

Amazon Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale $11 $14 Save $3 with coupon Whether you resolved to eat better this year or you're an avid home cook or baker, this scale is a must for any kitchen. It can accurately weigh up to 11 pounds, plus you can set your preferred units. $11 at Amazon

"This scale is accurate and easy to use," a shopper revealed. "I use it to portion my food sizes and I also use it to bake according to weight. This thing works and looks so good that my neighbor stole it from my kitchen. I reordered another for me. No more baking with the neighbor!"

Amazon Rabenda Grippers for Rugs If you're tired of constantly having to fix your rug, these grippers will keep it in place for good — on any kind of floor, too. Just affix to the corner of your carpet, and it'll prevent slipping, sliding and curling. $12 at Amazon

"Used on area rugs and runners, on tile floors, works great," a shopper noted. "Not constantly readjusting the rugs by doors and in entry and hallways anymore. Sticks really well, but at the same time, not difficult to pull up from tile, with minimal effort."

Amazon Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bags $20 $30 Save $10 These extra-large storage bags can fit up to 35 articles of clothing, six blankets or even a king size comforter. $20 at Amazon

"Love these storage bags/containers," a shopper shared. "They are versatile and hold a ton! Ended up ordering a second set because they were so handy. Great for blankets, beach towels, seasonal clothes and I even have one for winter emergency stuff to throw in the car for driving (bag with gear, blankets, etc). The handles make them super easy to move around and they're sturdy."

Amazon Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack $10 $13 Save $3 Place this drying rack over your sink so it doesn't take up space on your counter — it rolls right up when you're done using it. $10 at Amazon

"I LOVE this roll up drying rack!!" shared a 5-star shopper. "Takes up no space, items dry WAY faster thanks to airflow, super easy to clean and it makes me put the dried items away quicker since it covers half my sink."

Amazon RayTour Bed Sheet Holder Straps $11 $17 Save $6 Win the fight against stubborn fitted sheets with this holder. The straps secure to the corners of your sheets, making it impossible for them to roll up or slide around. $11 at Amazon

Says a satisfied sleeper: "I toss and turn a lot and my sheet stayed in place all night!!"

KIZEN Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $20 $30 Save $10 Say goodbye to overcooked meat that feels like you're chewing on shoe leather, and undercooked meat that's just unsafe and gross. $20 at Amazon

"An instant-read thermometer is a must for anyone grilling or cooking meat, poultry or fish," said one happy customer. "This is the secret to not overcooking! The best food thermometer I have ever owned. Would definitely recommend it to my friends or anyone looking to purchase a thermometer. Good value too!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

