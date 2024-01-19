This Home Has the “Cozy Feeling of a Full Bookcase” Without the Busy Look
Adrienne Breaux
·6 min read
“We found our Greenwich Village apartment the best way possible: by accident,” begins Dan Mazzarini, the founder and creative director of BHDM Design and ARCHIVE. “Long story short, we walked into this building and asked if they had any rental units, and while they didn’t, they had one unit for sale … and the rest is history.”
Mazzarini says the best part of this apartment unit is the views and the light from the windows: “[W]e get beautiful dappled light, and views of the Empire State Building. It’s a very bright apartment, which we love.” Mazzarini says he loves the character of old buildings, and this apartment built in the 1920s is full of charm, including the “original wood-burning fireplace, which we kept.”
Of course, the sale wasn’t the end of this home’s story; Mazzarini and his partner, Andy Grover, the co-founder of Tend, took on a year-long renovation of the space, which Mazzarini describes as a real “before.”
“[T]he space needed major structural and system updates. Plumbing, electrical, lights, kitchen, bath, floors, closets … really everything. My goal (as designer) was to add character back into the space. I used trim details and doors that felt like the character of the building (if a little updated … ).”
“From a plan perspective, we demoed a wall that made a second bedroom, to make a more open living and dining area: one bedroom was plenty for two guys and one dog,” he continues. “The result is a better, bigger living space — just how we like to live.”
Thanks, Dan and Andy!
This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.