This Home Has the “Cozy Feeling of a Full Bookcase” Without the Busy Look

The couple's style starts as soon as you walk in the front door. "In all the apartments Andy and I have shared together, our entries have been hung salon style with art we’ve collected through the years, and here is no exception," Mazzarini writes. Credit: Adam Macchia Credit: Adam Macchia

"I reconfigured the entry to have two concealed closets with an opening to the dining room in between. The walls were hung ceiling to floor with art repurposed and added to." Credit: Adam Macchia Credit: Adam Macchia

"I personally dislike seeing coats out. Try organizing and containing winter wear and bookbags with low-budget, off-the-shelf cabinet options," Mazzarini advises. "You can find great options at Target or Walmart and dress them up with your own hardware for an elevated look." Credit: Adam Macchia Credit: Adam Macchia

Mazzarini says one of his proudest DIY projects is for "fellow book lovers – I generally love the cozy feeling of a full bookcase, but sometimes the visual clutter can feel overwhelming. We wrapped our books in craft paper for a neutral base to style against without feeling inhibited." Credit: Adam Macchia Credit: Adam Macchia

"While we grow our collection, we ordered a handful of pre-wrapped books from Books by the Foot to fill in the gaps," he continues. "Also — steal this look — I love hanging art over top of a book case. I like the layer, and that it allows you a little wiggle room in not needing to fill every shelf to the max." Credit: Adam Macchia Credit: Adam Macchia

Mazzarini says they designed their apartment as a "light and bright box, but with traditional details that match the original character of the building. I’d generally call my style 'updated traditional,' which, to me, is a more simplified approach to traditional design." Credit: Adam Macchia Credit: Adam Macchia

The fireplace in the living room is one of Mazzarini's favorite elements. "It was the only elements from the existing apartment that we chose to keep during the gut renovation, so it has always felt very special to us!" Credit: Adam Macchia Credit: Adam Macchia

There are a few unique elements hidden in their home. "In the living room, we installed a cabinet beside the fireplace that conceals a TV lift, so the screen can be hidden when we’re not using it," he continues. Credit: Adam Macchia Credit: Adam Macchia



Credit: The table is vintage from Chairish and the chairs are from eBay and reupholstered. The light is from France and Sons and the art is by Michael McGuire.Credit: Adam Macchia Credit: Adam Macchia

The column is by Josh Greene for Dowel and the bust was found on Chairish. Credit: Adam Macchia Credit: Adam Macchia

Mazzarini shares a home secret: "get a signature home scent, and always have it. We love candles from Diptyque and Hotel Costes." Credit: Adam Macchia Credit: Adam Macchia

"I love the kitchen design," Mazzarini says of his favorite element. "The high-gloss Mahogany cabinets are a really unique touch that I still swoon over every day." Credit: Adam Macchia Credit: Adam Macchia

"Although it’s a smaller space, the kitchen was designed to really incorporate all of the essentials — kind of like a luxe hotel suite." Credit: Adam Macchia Credit: Adam Macchia

Mazzarini explains that although they "inherited all original everything… it was not in great shape. Still, we wanted to keep anything that could be salvaged, like the mantel and the cove ceiling plaster." Credit: Adam Macchia Credit: Adam Macchia

"Working through a gut renovation was a big hurdle — especially in the middle of a pandemic. Materials were a challenge, and the construction took a while, but we persevered." Credit: Adam Macchia Credit: Adam Macchia

The side table is from Beall and Bell and the grasscloth wallcovering is from Innovations. Credit: Adam Macchia Credit: Adam Macchia

“We found our Greenwich Village apartment the best way possible: by accident,” begins Dan Mazzarini, the founder and creative director of BHDM Design and ARCHIVE. “Long story short, we walked into this building and asked if they had any rental units, and while they didn’t, they had one unit for sale … and the rest is history.”

Mazzarini says the best part of this apartment unit is the views and the light from the windows: “[W]e get beautiful dappled light, and views of the Empire State Building. It’s a very bright apartment, which we love.” Mazzarini says he loves the character of old buildings, and this apartment built in the 1920s is full of charm, including the “original wood-burning fireplace, which we kept.”

Of course, the sale wasn’t the end of this home’s story; Mazzarini and his partner, Andy Grover, the co-founder of Tend, took on a year-long renovation of the space, which Mazzarini describes as a real “before.”

“[T]he space needed major structural and system updates. Plumbing, electrical, lights, kitchen, bath, floors, closets … really everything. My goal (as designer) was to add character back into the space. I used trim details and doors that felt like the character of the building (if a little updated … ).”

“From a plan perspective, we demoed a wall that made a second bedroom, to make a more open living and dining area: one bedroom was plenty for two guys and one dog,” he continues. “The result is a better, bigger living space — just how we like to live.”

Thanks, Dan and Andy!

