This Home Has the “Cozy Feeling of a Full Bookcase” Without the Busy Look

Adrienne Breaux
pale gray living room with gray sofa, built in bookshelves, black and neutral accents
White hallway with art looking into living room
hallway area with gallery wall and vintage drawers
Living room with gray sofa and wall of white built in bookshelves
Living room with gray sofa with dog and wall of white built in bookshelves
white living room with gray and neutral toned furniture with fireplace and dog
white living room with gray and neutral toned furniture with fireplace
white fireplace and boucle accent chair with throw
<span>The table is vintage from Chairish and the chairs are from eBay and reupholstered. The light is from France and Sons and the art is by Michael McGuire.<br> Credit: <a href="https://www.adamkanemacchia.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adam Macchia;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Adam Macchia</a></span> <span class="copyright">Credit: <a href="https://www.adamkanemacchia.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adam Macchia;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Adam Macchia</a></span>
white dining room with view into kitchen
tray on table with glasses, napkins, flowers
white kitchen with marble countertop and backsplash
kitchen with marble counter and backsplash with white and dark brown cabinets
BEdroom with gray panel accent wall, desk area, 4 poster black bed frame
Large wood desk with large windows and fresh flowers
bed with gray wood panel wall behind, black frame, and camel leather pillows
white and gray tiled bathroom viewed from the hallway

“We found our Greenwich Village apartment the best way possible: by accident,” begins Dan Mazzarini, the founder and creative director of BHDM Design and ARCHIVE. “Long story short, we walked into this building and asked if they had any rental units, and while they didn’t, they had one unit for sale … and the rest is history.”

white living room with gray and neutral toned furniture with fireplace

Mazzarini says the best part of this apartment unit is the views and the light from the windows: “[W]e get beautiful dappled light, and views of the Empire State Building. It’s a very bright apartment, which we love.” Mazzarini says he loves the character of old buildings, and this apartment built in the 1920s is full of charm, including the “original wood-burning fireplace, which we kept.”

hallway area with gallery wall and vintage drawers

Of course, the sale wasn’t the end of this home’s story; Mazzarini and his partner, Andy Grover, the co-founder of Tend, took on a year-long renovation of the space, which Mazzarini describes as a real “before.”

“[T]he space needed major structural and system updates. Plumbing, electrical, lights, kitchen, bath, floors, closets … really everything. My goal (as designer) was to add character back into the space. I used trim details and doors that felt like the character of the building (if a little updated … ).”

bed with gray wood panel wall behind, black frame, and camel leather pillows

“From a plan perspective, we demoed a wall that made a second bedroom, to make a more open living and dining area: one bedroom was plenty for two guys and one dog,” he continues. “The result is a better, bigger living space — just how we like to live.”

Resources

White hallway with art looking into living room

ENTRY

  • Console — Chairish

  • Lamp — Aero

  • Art — Paris Flea Market, Richard Phibbs, Robin Rice Gallery

pale gray living room with gray sofa, built in bookshelves, black and neutral accents

LIVING ROOM

  • Rug — Misha Carpets

  • Sofa — Custom

  • Large Side Table — Vintage

  • Metal Side Table — Vintage West Elm

  • Chairs — Chairish

  • Side Table at Chairs — Vintage Beall and Bell

  • Floor Lamp — Visual Comfort

  • Small Art — Cody Barber

  • Baskets — Michael McGuire

  • Bookshelf Picture Art — Xiamo Miao

  • Round Table — Vintage

  • Lamp — Harrods

  • Black Pottery — Andy Bissonette

  • Walls — Benjamin Moore “Intense White”

  • Trim — Benjamin Moore “Chantilly Lace”

DINING ROOM

  • Table — Vintage Chairish

  • Chairs — eBay and Reupholstered

  • Light — France and Sons

  • Art — Michael McGuire

  • Column — Josh Greene for Dowel

  • Bust — Chairish

white kitchen with marble countertop and backsplash

KITCHEN

  • Lamp — Thomas O’Brien

BEdroom with gray panel accent wall, desk area, 4 poster black bed frame

BEDROOM

  • Side Table — Beall and Bell

  • Grasscloth Wallcovering — Innovations

white and gray tiled bathroom viewed from the hallway

BATHROOM

  • Tile — Waterworks

Thanks, Dan and Andy!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

