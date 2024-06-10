Home built by late Royals manager Whitey Herzog’s is up for sale. Here are photos

A small piece of Kansas City baseball history could be yours.

A home in Independence that was built by former Royals manager Whitey Herzog is on the market. Herzog, who died on April 15, managed the Royals when they won their first three division titles from 1976-78.

ReeceNichols is selling the house, which is located at 3613 S. Forest Ave. It’s a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home that is 3,136 square feet. It’s being sold for $325,000. The listing shows Herzog as the builder.

There are some nice baseball touches in the home, including a bar with the Royals logo and a staircase with baseball bats.

A staircase inside Whitey Herzog’s former house is made of baseball bats.

“He used those when he built the house and they’ve got players names engraved on them,” said Melonie Kimble, a senior sales associate for ReeceNichols. “And they’ve got photos down there and there’s a sign in the garage that says ‘the White Rat,’ which is the nickname he went by. So they (the current owners) found some memorabilia there in the house when they bought it. ... But he built it. Apparently he was a bricklayer in his offseason ... and he did a couple of different houses on that street.”

Kimble said Herzog bought the property in 1960 when he was playing for the Kansas City A’s. Herzog sold the house in 1989

Here are more photos of the home.

