Holy smokes Batman: My electric bill is how much? Where some can get help

Need help with a high air conditioning bill lately?

Social service agencies and charities are getting calls where the needy are facing high air conditioning bills or other problems relating to keeping cool.

Southwest Florida is facing temperatures in the mid 90s while 11 cities statewide broke heat records over the Memorial Day weekend.

More: Moorhead Manor seniors getting new manufactured homes from local nonprofit

Heat waves kill more people in the U.S. than hurricanes, tornadoes and floods combined, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly, 1,220 people in the U.S. die every year from heat-related illnesses that are completely preventable, the CDC says.

Jaclynn Faffer, president and chief executive officer of Baker Senior Center Naples, said older adults are coming to the non-profit organization for assistance.

The heat index is calculated based on air temperature and relative humidity.

One client recently getting recertified for food assistance through the state and for Medicaid for herself and two grandchildren she is raising (one grandchild is disabled), shared her challenge paying her electric bill.

More: Gardening: Heat stress and stroke; know the signs

“She mentioned that her electric bill was very high because the primary air-conditioning unit is out and they are using small window units which are not doing the trick,” Faffer said. “We contacted Collier County Human Community and Human Services and linked the client to the electric assistance program directly.”

She may be eligible for financial assistance to repair the central air or to improve or replace the inferior window units, Faffer said.

Temperatures are in the 90s in Southwest Florida and South Florida

If a senior calls the Baker senior center an assessment can be done and can work with the senior to get assistance for repairs or pay for window units through a federal program, she said. The senior does not have to be a member to get help.

The Salvation Army is another source of help for qualifying clients.

“The main criteria being that they live in Collier in their residence for 3-plus months, have a hardship, and that they have not received utility assistance from the Salvation Army in the past 12 months," according to a statement.

More: No shade, no water, no breaks: DeSantis' new law threatens Florida outdoor worker health

Here’s a list where to get help

Agencies may have qualifying rules for income and how often help can be provided.

Salvation Army Fort Myers (239) 278-1551

Salvation Army Naples (239) 210-4009

Lee County Department of Human Services (239) 533-7900

Collier County Community and Human Services (239) 252-2273

Interfaith Charities of South Lee (239) 267-3510

St. Vincent de Paul Society Fort Myers (239) 693-0818

St. Vincent de Paul Society Naples (239) 775-1667

Catholic Charities Lee (239) 334-4007

Catholic Charities Collier (239) 793-0059

Area Agency on Aging (239) 652-6900

Baker Senior Center Naples (239) 325-4444

Collier Senior Center (239) 252-4541

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (850) 717-8450

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Is the hike in your electric bill for AC putting you in a bind? There's help