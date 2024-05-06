Holy guacamole: Texas store's display of avocados breaks world record

May 6 (UPI) -- A grocery store in Texas broke a Guinness World Record by gathering more than 311,000 avocados into a single display.

The El Rio Grande Latin Market in Dallas celebrated the Cinco de Mayo by amassing 86,764 pounds of avocados into the world's largest fruit display.

The display was examined by a Guinness World Records adjudicator and confirmed to be the largest in the world.

The display was set up on Friday and kept in place over the weekend so Cinco de Mayo revelers could visit the record-breaking avocado collection and pose for photos.