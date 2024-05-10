Hollywood penthouse condo sells for $24 million: See inside the luxury space
A California penthouse condo has sold for $24 million in what could be a record price for the area, according to an online real estate listing.
According to californialistings.com, the sale unit in West Hollywood marks the most ever paid in a Los Angeles condo complex.
The website that boasts the state's "best real estate agents and their listings" describes the 6,451 square-foot condo having four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and "14-foot ceilings with full-height wood paneling."
"Expansive views and a dramatic wraparound terrace" come with the full-service building with a "semi-private elevator, as well as a separate entrance and service corridor for staff members," the website reads.
Monthly homeowner association fee is more than $11,000
Actor Matt Damon is among those who live in the building, according to the listing.
A hefty monthly $11,295 homeowner association fee is attached to the penthouse unit.
