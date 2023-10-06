Holly Willoughby: Man arrested over alleged kidnap plot

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby at the 2022 NTA Awards

A man has been arrested in connection with a suspected plot to kidnap the television presenter Holly Willoughby.

The unnamed 36-year-old was arrested on Wednesday "as part of an ongoing investigation", said Essex Police.

The Sun reported that police had found "sinister messages" threatening to kidnap and "seriously harm" the star.

Willoughby did not appear on Thursday's edition of ITV show This Morning. She was said to be under police protection at her home on Thursday night.

It is unclear how police became aware of the alleged plot, but The Sun reported that digital devices and a mobile phone were seized during the arrest.

In a statement, Essex Police told the BBC: "A 36 year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap as part of an ongoing investigation.

"The arrest was made on Wednesday 4 October. He is currently in custody."

They did not confirm whether Willoughby had been the target of the alleged plot.

The incident comes after a turbulent few months for Willoughby, 42, who has presented This Morning since 2009.

A year ago, the presenter was accused of "jumping" the queue for the Queen's lying-in-state, prompting a social media backlash.

Willoughby and her then co-presenter Philip Schofield denied the accusations, saying they had been at Westminster Hall to film a special report.

Then, in May, Schofield resigned amid rumours of increasingly strained relations between the pair.

He later admitted to having an affair with a much younger colleague, then lying about it to his colleagues.

Amid the fallout, Willoughby said she would remain as a presenter, but took a break from the programme to let the dust settle.

Upon her return, she issued an on-air statement saying she felt "shaken, troubled and let down" by what had happened.

Then, over the summer, a "large number" of current and former ITV employees were said to have contacted MPs over claims of "toxic working cultures, bullying, discrimination and harassment" on ITV daytime shows - including This Morning.

The BBC has approached Willoughby's agent and publicist for a comment on the alleged kidnap plot, but has yet to receive a response.