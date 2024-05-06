Holland's Dutch Village kicks off 2024 with new entrance, petting barn

HOLLAND — It's a new season at Nelis' Dutch Village; and there's plenty to see.

The business began operating locally in 1952. Joe Nelis and his team were busy this off-season, prepping the park for Tulip Time and the summer tourism season.

Improvements include a new entrance area — equipped with larger public restrooms — and a new animal barn.

The entrance and restroom area was much-needed after the business installed a new parking lot. To finish that project, they had to take down the main bathrooms, constructed in the 1960s.

Also returning is the business' iconic windmill, removed in 2017 when the Queen’s Inn came down.

Dutch Dancers bow after a performance at Nelis’ Dutch Village on April 30.

Visitors ride Tractor Time, the newest attraction at Nelis’ Dutch Village on April 30.

Dave Van Kampea, a Holland native, demonstrates how wooden clogs or klompen are made on April 30.

The Nelis family has been growing tulips in the Holland area for over 100 years.

Ariel Talsma uses a marble table to cool down Dutch hot fudge on April 30.

Joe Nelis poses as tulips start to blossom on April 30.

Nelis' Dutch Village has about 30,000 tulips in bloom in Holland Township.

There are about 30,000 tulips in bloom to enjoy at the Dutch Village, along with a carousel, a new tractor ride for children, a swing ride, petal cars, a petting farm and shops.

For more information, visit dutchvillage.com.

