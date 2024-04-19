Holland in Photos: Way Cup Café and Joe2Go

HOLLAND — Over the past few weeks, we've used our new Monday edition to showcase the locals who make our reporting possible.

To accommodate shifting deadlines, we'll move our new "Holland in Photos" product to Fridays, where freelance photographer Adam Vander Kooy will highlight the extra-ordinary happenings of your neighbors and local businesses.

This week, Vander Kooy spent time at Way Cup Café (501 W. 17th St.) and Joe2Go (166 E. Lakewood Boulevard) in Holland.

Joe2Go has been open for over 20 years. It's much more than a coffee shop.

Lisa Homik, owner of Joe2Go, and Don Goodemoot, an employee of seven years, pose for a photo Tuesday, April 16.

Kortny Wisniewski finishes two sweet chicken caesar salads on Tuesday, April 16.

Gazelle Allen, baker at Way Cup Café, makes fresh blueberry muffins from scratch on Tuesday, April 16.

Carol Witteveen opened Way Cup Café in 2004.

Way Cup Café is currently under renovation, but will soon have an art gallery with paintings, pictures and more.

If you have submissions for "Holland In Photos" — everything from wedding pictures to home renovations to a family picnic in the park — please send them to clybrink@hollandsentinel.com for consideration. Photos must be high-resolution in JPG format, with names and ages of those featured.

— Cassandra Lybrink is the local editor of The Holland Sentinel. Contact her at clybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @CassLybrink.

