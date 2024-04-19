Holland in Photos: Way Cup Café and Joe2Go
HOLLAND — Over the past few weeks, we've used our new Monday edition to showcase the locals who make our reporting possible.
To accommodate shifting deadlines, we'll move our new "Holland in Photos" product to Fridays, where freelance photographer Adam Vander Kooy will highlight the extra-ordinary happenings of your neighbors and local businesses.
This week, Vander Kooy spent time at Way Cup Café (501 W. 17th St.) and Joe2Go (166 E. Lakewood Boulevard) in Holland.
If you have submissions for "Holland In Photos" — everything from wedding pictures to home renovations to a family picnic in the park — please send them to clybrink@hollandsentinel.com for consideration. Photos must be high-resolution in JPG format, with names and ages of those featured.
