Holland in Photos: Live at The Park Theatre

HOLLAND — As publication dates change at The Sentinel, we're using our Friday edition to showcase the locals who make our reporting possible.

"Holland In Photos," a series shot by freelance photographer Adam Vander Kooy, highlights the extra-ordinary happenings of your neighbors.

This week, Vander Kooy visited Park Theatre during a regular Open Mic Night. The event takes place every Tuesday.

The building that now houses Park Theatre opened its doors in 1886 as a woodworking mill and feed store.

Money Soup, a jazz/funk band, performs at Park Theatre’s Open Mic Night on May 28, 2024, in Holland.

Jeff Armstrong, a musician who specialize in beach vibe tunes, plays at Park Theatre’s Open Mic Night on May 28, 2024 in Holland.

Jair Driesenga hypes up the crowd at Park Theatre’s Open Mic Night on May 28, 2024 in Holland.

A visitor gets a wristband for Park Theatre's Open Mic Night on May 28, 2024, in Holland.

Chad Elhart, operations and marketing manager at Park Theatre, describes his typical day working for a nonprofit on March 26, 2024.

