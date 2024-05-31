Holland in Photos: Live at The Park Theatre
HOLLAND — As publication dates change at The Sentinel, we're using our Friday edition to showcase the locals who make our reporting possible.
"Holland In Photos," a series shot by freelance photographer Adam Vander Kooy, highlights the extra-ordinary happenings of your neighbors.
This week, Vander Kooy visited Park Theatre during a regular Open Mic Night. The event takes place every Tuesday.
If you have submissions for "Holland In Photos" — everything from wedding pictures to home renovations to a family picnic in the park — please send them to clybrink@hollandsentinel.com for consideration. Photos must be high-resolution in JPG format, with names and ages of those featured.
— Cassandra Lybrink is the local editor of The Holland Sentinel. Contact her at clybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @CassLybrink.
This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland in Photos: Live at The Park Theatre