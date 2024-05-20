Holland Christian students release fish they've raised from eggs

DOUGLAS — After months of raising them at school, a group of students from Holland Christian released nearly 100 adolescent salmon into the Kalamazoo River on Thursday.

Fourth-graders in Kirsten Ream’s Forest School Class, housed at Pine Ridge Elementary, have been participating in the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' “Salmon in the Classroom." Salmon eggs arrived at the school in November.

Kirsten Ream's fourth graders from Holland Christian's Forest School begin to release baby salmon into the Kalamazoo River on May 16, 2024.

They capped off the program Thursday by releasing 95 salmon into the Kalamazoo River at Shultz Park in Douglas. The original plan was to release the salmon in Lake Macatawa from Dunton Park, but that changed when word broke of a fish virus in the lake.

Through the program, students raise salmon from eggs to adolescence, eventually releasing them into approved waterways under oversight from the DNR. Ream’s class was able to participate after receiving a $3,000 donation from Big Red Classic.

Big Red Classic is an annual fishing tournament that raises money to support community causes. The organization has also made donations to Outdoor Discovery Center and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Holland.

Students from Holland Christian's Forest School release salmon they've raised in the classroom into the Kalamazoo River on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Ream purchased the necessary supplies, including a 75-gallon tank, heater and water purifier, over the summer with help from V.I. Pets. In November, 100 Chinook King salmon eggs arrived at the school from Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan.

Over the last several months, third, fourth and fifth grade students from Forest School and Pine Ridge and Unified students from Holland Christian High School have helped raise the salmon. They’ve taken turns cleaning the aquarium and feeding and caring for the salmon as they grew.

Fourth-graders from Holland Christian's Forest School pose for a photo before releasing salmon into the Kalamazoo River on May 16, 2024.

"I have learned that having a live specimen ... causes the kids to engage/care so much more about it," Ream wrote in a press release. "I have loved hearing the kids ask curious questions and want to dive deep in learning more about the salmon as we care for them."

The school and students are looking forward to participating in the program again next year.

