The Holidays Can Be Heartbreaking For Those Dealing With Pregnancy Loss and Infertility

How to support a loved one during what may not be the most wonderful time of year for everyone.

Westend61 / Getty Images

Fact checked by Sarah Scott

I should be six months pregnant this Christmas. But, I had a miscarriage back in August. So, I’m not. It’s tough because I’d pictured what this season would look like with a baby on the way—all the excitement, the joy, anticipation, the discomfort. Instead, I’m just sad. Really sad—especially since I just got my period, so, there’s no new surprise Christmas miracle on the way.

The holidays are tough for a lot of people who are dealing with pregnancy loss and challenges conceiving. This time of year can be especially isolating when those around us are seemingly joyful, happily shopping, baking, and reveling at festive get-togethers from mid-December through the New Year.

“The holiday season may actually be for everyone, but it is catered and rooted primarily towards children,” says Chandra C. Shenoy, MD, an assistant professor and obstetrics and gynecology Physician at Mayo Clinic, and co-author of Mayo Clinic Guide to Fertility and Conception, 2nd Edition: Expertise from Leading Fertility Specialists for Maximizing Reproductive Health and Growing Your Family. “The lights, the toys, the joy, the presents are geared towards brightening the world of the newest generation. For those who yearn for children, the holiday season is a constant reminder of something that isn’t there.”

Tonya Canaday, a nurse coordinator from Utah Fertility Center, a partner of IHDLab adds, “The end of another year can underscore the passage of time without achieving the desired pregnancy, intensifying feelings of sadness and frustration​​.”

How to Handle Uncomfortable Family Conversations

Also intensifying feelings of sadness and frustration​​? In many cases, family members, who may have the best of intentions—or may not even be aware of what you’re going through—but may tend to say the wrong thing, especially at this time of year.

Elizabeth Grill, PsyD, a counseling psychologist and medical researcher at Weill Cornell and board member of RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, shares some of the comments you may have already suffered through at holiday gatherings, but are definitely not helpful:

“Cheer up, it’s the happiest time of year!”

“I noticed you’re not drinking any wine—does that mean you have good news to share?”

“Is this the year you make me a grandma?”

“My friend’s neighbor’s boss got pregnant after ten IVF cycles and three miscarriages. You MUST talk to her and consult her doctor!”

“Maybe you’ve been too stressed out to get pregnant and should take some time off during the holiday season to relax and go on vacation.”

If you’re cringing along with me, well, at least I’m not alone! But as Dr. Shenoy says, if you’re dealing with infertility, you should feel empowered to “be truthful about how family members’ statements or questions are making you feel.”

Meanwhile, how about family members who say nothing at all? Sometimes silence can feel even more offensive—as if a person you feel close to doesn’t even care about your struggles.

“Silence can be challenging, but it's often due to others' uncertainty about what to say,” Dr. Canaday explains.

How to Cope With Feelings of Loss During the Holidays

Dr. Canaday's advice is to take the lead if you want to chat about what’s going on in your life.

“It’s the best strategy to provide direction to others and find the support you need. If you want someone to be more engaged and connected to you around your infertility or pregnancy loss, tell them!” Dr. Grill says. “Chances are they are feeling awkward and helpless, and don’t know the right things to say and do, and will feel relieved with some direction.”

With that in mind, she says, “It’s OK to ask a friend to text you daily, or to tell a relative that you would love a phone call weekly to update them on what you are going through. Give them permission to check on you, ask questions, and reassure them that if it’s too much, you will tell them and come up with a new or different way to engage.”

It’s also OK if you don’t want to engage, and asking a family member to respect your wishes to keep the matter private for now is also your right.

“Do your best to set personal boundaries, anticipate questions that you will be asked, and have some well-rehearsed answers ready to go,” Dr. Grill says. “Choose family and friends wisely, be aware of who you can honor your boundaries and support you, and stay away from those who cannot respect your self-protective line in the sand.”

While no one at your holiday dinner table can make your pain go away, Dr. Grill says there are some things family and close friends can do to offer support during this difficult time. Her best advice for anyone who knows a person dealing with infertility during what’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year is simply, “Start by asking, ‘I know you are going through a tough time. How can I support you?’”

Of course, it’s hard to know what you need sometimes, and that’s alright, too. “Think about what you would want if you were struggling with the same issues and perhaps throw those out as suggestions before you try them,” Dr. Grill advises anyone looking to offer support to a family member or friend.

In the end, and I’m trying really hard to do this myself, Dr. Canaday says you shouldn’t be too hard on yourself if nothing hits quite right this time of year. “It's OK to feel sad or frustrated,” she says.

Here are some of her ideas for making the season a bit brighter, even if you feel more morose than merry:

Seek support from friends, family, or support groups who understand your experience.

Engage in self-care activities that bring you comfort and joy.

Consider creating new traditions that feel right for you during this tim​​e.

Focus on aspects of the holiday that bring you happiness and fulfillment outside of family and children, such as volunteering, or engaging in your favorite hobbies.

Dr. Shenoy also shares some very poignant advice: “Know that you have choices about how you would like to engage with the holiday season.”

And guess what? If you make the wrong decision and regret it, you should feel empowered to leave a gathering early or inform the host you can’t make it, even at the last minute. For now, prioritizing your emotional well-being is the most important thing.

In that vein, last night, I almost decided not to go to a holiday party because it all felt so… overwhelming. Luckily my husband convinced me to join him, and it ended up being nice to get my mind off of things, even if it was just for a few moments.

At one point, I looked around the room and wondered how many other people were dealing with similar sadness this season. The truth is, as Dr. Shenoy points out when you open up to others, “You might be surprised to find that you aren’t the only one who is going through struggles—or that an older generation may have hidden struggles from their past.”

I didn’t open up to anyone at the party. And I don’t even know if I want to talk about how I’m feeling when I get together with my family in a few short days—I’m all over the place with that. My feelings are pretty raw, but I still have hope that better times could lie ahead, whether I ever get pregnant again or not.

Maybe by next holiday season, I’ll be more clear on what I need to feel supported. Perhaps I can help someone else going through infertility. For now, I’m just praying for peace in my life, and yours, whether it’s this season, next season—or some holiday season down the road, when decorating the tree, cooking a holiday meal, and counting down to the New Year is less heartbreaking than happy.



For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.