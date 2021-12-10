Holiday shipping deadlines are tighter than ever! Here's what you need to know to get gifts on time

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

The clock is counting down on holiday deliveries — don't miss your window! (Photo: Getty)

If you’re determined to do all your holiday shopping online this year, you’d better hustle! Shoppers have gotten their earliest start ever in 2021 — and if there’s anything the supply chain crisis has taught us, it’s that you never know.

Shipping your own gifts? Delivery services like FedEx, UPS and even USPS are doing their best to prepare for a record-breaking year.

“We're forecasting we will deliver 100 million more shipments in this holiday season than we did in 2019.” FedEx spokesperson Jack Sammons told Yahoo Life. He said FedEx is working closely with merchants to ensure timely deliveries.

UPS spokesperson Jim Mayer told Yahoo Life, “we have been preparing for peak season all year long.” To that end, UPS has hired 100,000 additional seasonal employees and will be able to process 130,000 more packages per hour than last year. They’re on it!

Here are the official shipping deadline schedules of FedEx, UPS and USPS:

December 9: FedEx Ground Economy and Freight Economy

December 15: FedEx Ground and Freight Priority

December 21: FedEx Express Saver and 3-Day Freight

December 22: FedEx 2-Day, 2-Day a.m., 2-Day Freight,

December 23: FedEx 1-Day Freight, FedEx Extra Hours, FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, FedEx First Overnight

December 20: Normal pickup and delivery service; Ground shipping, check ups.com/ctc for details

December 21: Three-Day Select

December 22: Second-Day Air

December 23: Next-Day Air

December 15: USPS retail ground service

December 17: First-class mail service

December 18: Priority mail service

December 23: Priority Mail Express service

Many (not all) of your favorite retailers have also released their holiday cut-off dates, and they promise to do their best to deliver. Use the shipping deadlines below as a rule of thumb for getting your stuff by Christmas Eve, and sprinkle on a day or two of padding so you don’t have to pray for a Christmas (delivery) miracle.

Story continues

Amazon

Amazon has gift guides for everyone. (Photo: Amazon)

“Whether they choose to shop now or later, we will deliver to customers right up through December 24," said an Amazon representative to Yahoo Life.

While Amazon has not released an official shipping cut-off schedule yet, you can find all the ins and outs Amazon holiday shipping, delivery, pickups, and returns by clicking here.

Amazon Prime members can shop millions items and get free One-Day delivery with no minimum purchase, or same-day delivery, or even "Need it Now" deliveries in as fast as five hours, depending on location, product and other restrictions.

Not yet a Prime member? It’s a $199 membership per year plus $12.99 a month to reap the retailer’s infamous rewards, which include same-day delivery, depending on location.

If you want to skip the online madness, Amazon also has "Amazon Counters" throughout a network of designated pickup locations, including grocery stores, gas stations and shopping malls.

Shop Amazon's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

For holiday shopping, it’s best to sign up for a Walmart+ account and enjoy free next-day and two-day shipping on Walmart orders with no purchase minimum. Shop by December 22 to ensure delivery by Christmas.

For non-members, Walmart offers free two-day delivery on millions of items with a minimum purchase of $35. Walmart also offers a next-day option for select zip codes. If you order at least five business days in advance, you can take a gamble on standard shipping.

Otherwise, many products are available for in-store or curbside pickup, or delivery from your local store. For 2021, Walmart is extending store delivery hours by two hours. Customers can place orders until 6pm and receive deliveries until 10pm. As always, you can pay $7.95 - $9.95 for a one-time delivery and an additional $10 fee to get your order in two hours or less with Express delivery.

Shop Walmart's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

Place your an order of at least $35 — or use your Target RedCard for no purchase minimum — by December 18 to get free two-day shipping on eligible items in time for the holidays. Target expects a surge in holiday orders and warns that most packages will deliver within 1 to 2 days of the estimated delivery date.

You can also order gifts and pick them up the same day at your local Target, or enjoy free same-day delivery of your Target order via Shipt. First-time customers get $20 off their order of $50 or more by entering code HOLIDAY20 at checkout.

Shop Target's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

QVC's holiday picks are as great as ever. (Photo: QVC)

QVC has an “under the tree guarantee” (that’ll be enough rhyming for us today, thank you), which means that until Dec. 19 at 11:59am EST, just use your QCard (QVC’s credit card), PayPal or major credit card to order any on-air item that appears on any QVC show, plus thousands of additional items from QVC.com and QVC apps, and the company guarantees delivery before Christmas at no extra charge (not including shipping and handling or taxes, of course).

For standard delivery on all products, including perishable foods, order by Dec. 14 at 11:59pm EST; for select items, you have until Dec. 19 at midnight.

Physical gift cards are still available through expedited shipping only (that’s an extra charge); order by Dec. 13 at 11:59pm EST.

E-gift cards are available until Dec. 24 at 11:59 pm EST, a.k.a. the moment before Christmas, for all you last-minute shoppers.

QVC is also offering Easy Pay installments on almost everything

Shop QVC's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

HSN is making it easy for you by labeling its products “Guaranteed by Christmas,” and offering first-time customers $20 off their order when they enter code HSN2021 at checkout.

For guaranteed delivery at no extra charge, order by Dec. 16 at the very latest.

You can also order by Dec. 20 and upgrade to Express Shipping (for a fee) to get your gifts on time. Bear in mind that all orders are processed in 24 hours and delivered within three business days via UPS.

The absolute latest you can order for guaranteed holiday delivery is Dec. 21 at 11:59pm EST, but you’ll have to upgrade to Super Express Shipping for an additional fee.

HSN is offering its Flex Pay installment program on just about anything.

Shop HSN's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

Nordstrom's beauty picks are holiday gold. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Nordstrom hasn’t announced its holiday cutoff dates yet, but the brand acknowledges that this year is a particularly challenging one for deliveries of online orders. The retailer recommends entering your zip code once you put an item in your shopping cart; that way you’ll see an estimated delivery date in your area.

As a general guideline, Nordstrom offers free shipping on all standard shipping orders — they take three to eight days for delivery. You can also opt for expedited shipping options: two business days (for a $21 fee) or next business day (for $20 fee).

Shop Nordstrom's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

The brand hasn’t released its holiday shipping deadlines yet, but a spokesperson encourages everyone to shop as early as possible. The quirky company offers four shipping options — Economy (eight to nine business days) all the way to Express (one to two business days), so it’s safe to say your absolute last day to order would be December 22 if you want to pay that $18 Express shipping fee.

For last-minute shoppers and anyone wary of shipping deadlines, Uncommon Goods launched Uncommon Experiences earlier this year. “Uncommon Experiences go beyond physical gifting by offering fun and unique classes that are taught virtually in real-time by passionate experts...Ranging from crafting and cooking to mixology and astrology, there’s an Experience for every recipient,” say a rep. The newly added gifting option allows shoppers to download and print the Experience confirmation.

Shop Uncommon Goods' gift ideas and holiday specials here.

If you place your order according to Kohl’s shipping deadline schedule, the store promises to ensure that your gifts will arrive by Christmas Eve. Standard delivery is no longer guaranteed, but here are the dates for Kohl’s other shipping options:

December 19 at 1pm CST: Two-day

December 20 at 1pm CST: One-day

You can also get instant delivery of a Kohl’s e-gift card if you order by 10pm CST on Christmas Day.

Kohl’s also offers store pickup and curbside pickup in about 100 stores nationwide. Orders placed with Store Pickup or Curbside Pickup are ready within an hour.

Until December 23, order online and select “Fast Store Pickup” for your order to be ready within one hour.

And this one’s for all you super-last-minute shoppers: Until December 24 (Christmas Eve), order online by 5pm local time and select “Fast Store Pickup” for your order to be ready by 6pm, when stores close.

Shop Kohl's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

Shop the coziest gifts. (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

Bed Bath & Beyond has temporarily extended its delivery time frames to accommodate the unexpected this year. They've launched same-day delivery service for an additional $5 to $10 per order. The store has not released its holiday cut-off dates yet, but here are their regular delivery rules:

Get free Standard Shipping within three to six business days on any online purchase of $19 excluding gift cards and store pick up items. For Expedited Delivery, it's two to three business days, and for Express delivery, it's one to two business days. Your last day based on these deadlines would be December 22, but shop early anyway.

For some orders, Bed Bath & Beyond offers Same-Day delivery for a $10 fee.You can also choose the brand’s contactless curbside pickup option.

Shop Bed Bath & Beyond's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

To get your online order delivered by Christmas Eve, you have three options:

For standard shipping (a $6 fee), place your order by Dec. 16. For express shipping (a $17 fee), place your order by Dec. 22 at 1pm EST. For next-day shipping ( a $22 fee), place your order no later than 1pm EST Dec. 21.

Old Navy offers in-store pickup and contactless curbside pickup, too, all the way up to Dec. 24. Order by 2 pm EST and pick up your stuff in two hours or less.

Shop Old Navy's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

Shop Macy's gift guide. (Photo: Macy's)

Macy’s has a holiday shipping schedule we can work with!

For Standard Shipping Free on qualifying merchandise or Premium Shipping, order by December 22 at 5pm EST.

For Express Shipping, it’s December 23 at 5pm EST.

You can also get Same-Day Delivery in select areas if you order by Christmas Eve, December 24, at 10am local time.

Same-day in-store and free curbside pickup is also available on Christmas Eve until 3pm local time.

Your order deadline for physical gift cards is December 15 at 11:59pm EST, but for e-gift cards, you’ve got until Christmas Eve at 1pm EST.

Get free shipping — no minimum — when you shop at Macy's with your Macy's credit card.

Shop Macy's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

Place your order by Dec. 19 at 11:59pm PST to make sure your gifts arrive in time for Christmas Eve. The company offers free shipping (and returns), as well as contactless, same-day pickup curbside or at the door of your nearest store.

Shop Lululemon's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

Best Buy has their holiday shipping deadline schedule on lock.

Order by December 19 at 11:59pm PST to have your order of at least $35 shipped by Christmas Eve with free shipping.

You can also pick up your order in-store within two hours of placing it.

Shop Best Buy's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

An array of holiday favorites. (Photo: Bloomingdale's)

Bloomingdale’s has not announced its official holiday cutoff dates, but according to their regular shipping policy, here how you should order to (hopefully) get your stuff by Christmas Eve:

Order by December 13 and your order will ship Standard in up tp five business days, by December 23.

Order by December 19 before 5pm EST for Premium Delivery, which costs an additional $12.

Order by December 21 before 5pm EST for Express Delivery at an additional $20.

Shop Bloomingdale's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

Order by December 15 at 11:59 PT with Standard shipping and Dick’s guarantees Christmas Eve delivery — otherwise your order is free! offers standard shipping (delivery can take up to 10 business days, so order by Dec. 13). Otherwise opt for one of these:

Expedited Shipping: Orders received and cleared credit authorization before 11:59 PM PT on December 19

Express Shipping: Orders received and cleared credit authorization before 11:59 PM PT on December 20

Most Dick’s locations offer same-day store pickup, including contactless curbside pickup. They also offer same-day delivery through Instacart.

Shop Dick's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

For most Cabela items, order by December 15th for standard shipping (it’s free for orders of $50 or more), but make sure to look at your estimated delivery date before checking out.

You can try playing it safe by opting for Express (two-day), which is also free for $50 orders, or One-Day Delivery, which is an extra $25. But Cabela’s notes that high volumes of orders may delay its regular shipping times, so they can’t make any guarantees.

Shop Cabela's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

Apple has delivery deadlines for all its products. (Photo: Apple)

If you want to gift a Macbook or iPhone this season, get cracking! Actually, Apple’s holiday shipping deadlines vary by product, and the deadlines are all over the map. Thankfully, Apple has the cutoffs neatly listed by product here.

And they’ve listed everything: iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, Macbook Airs and more. The latest deadlines are December 22, mainly for iPhones and Apple Watches..

With Apple, you get free, no-contact delivery or you can choose two-hour courier delivery for a $5 fee.

Shop Apple's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

The Home Depot hasn't announced its cut-off dates yet. To ensure delivery by Christmas, follow their regular shipping rules. They offer free two-day delivery on thousands of items — your order must be $45 or more. Always check the delivery time for the individual item, as this date is subject to change depending on demand and delivery location.

Note that Home Depot offers free curbside and free in-store pickup in as quick as a few hours.

Shop The Home Depot's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

General orders will arrive in time for Christmas if you order by Dec. 22 at noon and choose free shipping — or Dec. 23 at noon and choose express shipping. Holiday wreaths and centerpieces should be ordered by Dec. 21 for free shipping and Dec. 22 for expedited shipping.

Shop L.L. Bean's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

Send a delicious gift to their door. (Photo: Harry & David)

Order by December 18 for Standard shipping, December 21 for 3-day Express shipping, December 22 for 2-day Express shipping or December 23 for Overnight Express shipping. Fees apply, of course — from about $6 to $25. See the breakdown here.

Shop Harry & David's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

These are Everlane's recommended cut-off dates, but a spokesperson told Yahoo Life that they are not guaranteed.

December 10: recommended last date to order with Standard shipping

December 14 at 8:59pm PT to Dec 21 8:59pm PT - recommend switching to express shipping

Shop Everlane's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

The online shopping cutoff at Ulta is December 14 at 11:59pm CT if you want standard shipping — which is free on orders over $35 — in time for Christmas.

Shop by December 20 at noon CST for Expedited shipping (A $10 fee)

Shop by December 21 at noon CST Premium shipping (a $17 fee)

Shop Ulta's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

Hey, gorgeous! Score a holiday deal. (Photo: Sephora)

Sephora has a couple of great options for holiday shoppers. A representative told Yahoo Life that Same-Day Delivery is the best solution for last-minute purchases and the most likely way to receive gifts all the way through December 24. It's best to play it safe with at least a day of padding.

You can also order your Sephora products online by choosing the "Buy Online & Pick Up" option, then pick them up in store by a sign that says "Online Order Pickup."

Shop Sephora's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

The destination for one-of-a-kind gifts has knocked up to 50 percent off almost everything for the holidays. They also acknowledge that the supply chain crisis is likely to affect its deliveries, so Shutterfly encourages you to shop by these cut-off dates:

Shop by December 16 for Economy Shipping

Shop by December 17 for Standard Shipping

Shop by December 18 for Expedited Shipping

Shop by December 19 for Rush Shipping

Shop by December 20 for Super Rush Shipping

The timing cut-off for each date is 7pm EST.

Shop Shutterfly's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

In order to receive your gift by Christmas, order by December 13 at 10am PST for No-Rush Shipping. Or order by December 15 at 8:30am PST for Standared Shipping.

If you prefer to pay for expedited shipping, you can push that deadline a bit depending on what option you choose. Order by December 21 at 8:00am PST for Expedited Shipping or December 22 at 8:00am PST for Express Shipping.

Or get a Nike e-gift card emailed to you within two hours.

Shop Nike's gift ideas and holiday specials here.

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.