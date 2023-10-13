Holiday photos: Here’s how to take better family photos with little kids

It’s that time of year again where you’re probably thinking about scheduling a family holiday photo. Family photos serve as timeless keepsakes, preserving cherished memories and moments for generations to come. However, capturing those picture-perfect moments can be a challenge, particularly when babies, toddlers and all the kids are involved. Let’s face it, even some adults make the process much harder than it needs to be!

But it doesn’t have to be such a struggle. We’ve compiled five professional tips for achieving better holiday family photos with young children. From selecting the right location to embracing candid moments, these ideas will transform your family photography sessions into memorable experiences. Here’s how to take better family photos.

5 tips for awesome holiday family photos

Selecting the perfect location: The backdrop of your family photos influences the overall look and feel of your images. You’ll want to think about a location that complements your vision but also caters to your little one’s comfort and curiosity. Opt for familiar and kid-friendly places like a nearby park, your own backyard or even within the cozy confines of your home. Familiar environments can provide a sense of security for children, allowing them to relax. One thing to keep in mind is planning for distractions (or distracted kiddos).

Decide on poses: Will your photos feature only the kids? Will it be the whole family? Once you have a sense of who will be featured, you can find inspiration for poses and outfits. Think: matching pajamas! Take notes of anything you don’t want to forget.

Timing is key: The timing of your family photoshoot can significantly impact the mood and behavior of your little subjects. Try scheduling the session at a time when everyone is fed and rested. Avoid scheduling late afternoon sessions when fatigue and crankiness are more likely to set in. You’ll want to maximize the chances of capturing joy (and cooperation!) with a time that works best for your family.

Embrace candid moments: The magic of family photography lies in candid moments that capture genuine emotions. Rather than relying solely on posed shots, encourage unscripted, spontaneous moments during the photoshoot. Encourage everyone to be themselves—if your family loves playing games together, play a game together. You’ll get more authentic images and it’s a chance to let personalities shine through.

Keep it simple and have fun: One way to really capture the moment is by take photos during unscripted moments. After you’ve gotten all the inspo poses out of the way. It’s time to let loose and have fun. You might introduce props, tell funny stories (for authentic smiles) or simply hang out together and revel in the merry joy of the season.

The holidays are a family-filled wholesome season and when if you get all of that on an adorable holiday card then, that becomes a tangible memory for everyone. Times where your family is together, having fun, making memories and capturing moments is what it’s all about. Our hope is that you can use these ideas to capture the essence of love and togetherness with your holiday family photos.