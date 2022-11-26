35+ holiday decorating winners — still on sale for Black Friday, from $6

It's nearly time to deck the halls. Grab everything you need — on sale — right here. (Photos: Amazon, Walmart)

Somewhere deep in your memory is a list of items you meant to replace or add for the holiday season. Well, awaken those details, please, because pre-Black Friday sales are here to fill in the blanks. And they are stellar! We pulled together the best bargains so you can speed-shop for solutions. Need a new tree? Save upwards of $100. Clever ornament storage? Save 30%. From sweet home accessories to oversized outdoor decor, it's all here, and all on sale. So before you're pulled into the kitchen with Turkey Day tasks, take a scroll — then enter the season feeling calm, organized, and absolutely brimming with good cheer.

The Tree

Target Wondershop™ 7.5' Unlit Full Virginia Pine Artificial Christmas Tree $90 $200 Save $110 If you're looking for a classic, this faux pine will be right up your alley. Add your own bevy of lights and ornaments to adorn this 7.5 foot tree. Nice and full at 52 inches wide, it comes with a stand — handy touch! $90 at Target

National Tree Company National Tree Company Artificial Full Dunhill Fir, 7.5 Feet $192 $330 Save $138 This lifelike tree arrives with a stand and is easy to put together. Just fluff and voila, you have a tree little birds and squirrels would mistake for the real thing. This one stands at 7.5' tall, but it's available in alternate sizes. $192 at Amazon

Home Depot Home Accents Holiday 6.5 ft Festive Pine Christmas Tree $50 $70 Save $20 Need a new tree? Get one in time for Thanksgiving weekend, so you can kick off the season right. It features 250 color-changing LED lights with three functions to give you a variety of ways to display the holiday spirit. Easy assembly and a size that fits most rooms. $50 at Home Depot

CTEEGC Cteegc 64 PC Shatterproof Christmas Ornaments $16 $20 Save $4 These one-inch mini ornaments will fill in the gaps in your decor that need color and sparkle. And you get 64 for only $16 right now! Add to the mantle, table scape or tree. They're shatterproof, so no more shards of glass when you decorate each year. These are meant to last. $16 at Walmart

Wintergreen Lighting Wintergreen Lighting White LED String Lights (25 Count) $19 $25 Save $6 These LED lights stay cool on your tree, so they're safer than regular bulbs. And the cut crystal–like bulbs add extra sparkle! You can connect up to 90 sets safely on one outlet, making these great outdoor bulbs to adorn the whole house. $19 at Walmart

Target Northlight Glitter Snowflake Christmas Ornament Set, 24-Pack $11 $13 Save $3 These shatterproof ornaments add sparkle to your tree, windows or anywhere you want to evoke wintry season vibes. Coated in sparkling pale blue glitter, it's perfectly acceptable to be this snowflake! Hanging strings included. $11 at Target

QVC Honey-Can-Do 120-Cube Ornament Storage Box $43 $63 Save $20 Now that you have all of these new baubles, where do you store them? In the safe and organized comfort of this ornament storage box. The clear front allows you to view what's inside while protecting precious seasonal treasures. $43 at QVC

Whole-House Decor

Eddie Bauer Eddie Bauer Eddie Bauer - Reversible Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket $23 $40 Save $17 Cozy up by the fireplace in this luxe throw from Eddie Bauer. Faux shearling fleece on one side adds an extra snuggly feel, while the charming plaid evokes images of a farmhouse country Christmas. Add to a sofa, chair or bed. Makes a great gift! $23 at Amazon

Yankee Candle Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Original Large Jar $15 $20 Save $4 When Yankee Candles go on sale, we pounce. This enchanting forest blend features aromatic balsam, cedarwood and juniper berry. After you've spent the 110–150 hours of burn time, the heavy-duty glass jar is recyclable, though it's a great one to repurpose, since it comes with a tightly fitted lid. $15 at Walmart

Lenox Lenox Balsam Lane Serving Platter $45 $70 Save $25 Classic Lenox for the win: Impress your guests with this beautiful 16-inch porcelain platter with painted trees and 24K gold accents. Microwave- and dishwasher-safe, this platter will show off your favorite appetizers, desserts or holiday meal. $45 at Amazon

Michael's Ashland 12" Mosaic Menorah $16 $40 Save $24 Enjoy 50% off this beautiful mosaic menorah, inlaid with the traditional blue tones of the holiday. Crafted of aluminum, it's sure to brighten your table for years to come. $16 at Michael's

GenSwin GenSwin Battery Operated Flameless Real Wax Candle Trio $30 $40 Save $10 Save over 40% on this trio of beautiful flameless candles that depict a charming woods theme with wintry deer. A six-hour timer allows you to light these faux finds on your mantel or tabletop and forget 'em. $30 at Amazon

Juegoal Juegoal Set of 2 11" Lighted Christmas Gnome Santas $19 $21 Save $2 Check out these adorable little gnomes. Their bellies illuminate, and so will your guests' smiles when they see these cuties. The pair sits perfectly atop mantels, tables or anywhere you need cheer. Not bad for $8.50 a pop. $19 at Amazon

Jelomax Jelomax Christmas Throw Pillow Covers $9 $12 Save $3 Convert your throw pillows into holiday decor with these festive 18" covers (or grab some new inserts and add them to your current decor). The neutral gray tones will blend with any color palette. Machine washable. $9 at Amazon

EFIVS ARTS Efivs Arts 8 Pack Holly Christmas Berries Stems $6 $16 Save $10 For a touch of nature, add some deep red berry stems to your favorite vase, tabletop or mantle. These faux finds look like the real deal and add a fun pop of color. The 12-inch wire is bendable so you can adorn presents, wreaths and other crafts too. $6 at Amazon

Ambesonne Ambesonne Winter Shower Curtain $17 $20 Save $3 Extend the winter wonderland to your bathroom with this uniquely stunning snow-covered forest scene shower curtain. No liner needed; this water-resistant high quality poly fabric dries fast. Machine washable. $17 at Amazon

Dream Loom Dream Loom Bottle Brush Mini Christmas Trees, Set of 4 $13 $14 Save $1 Decorate table-scapes and mantels or plant these these bottle-brush mini trees around the presents. This set of four range from 4 to 10 inches high. Use the on-page coupon to get the full discount. $13 at Amazon

D-FantiX D-FantiX Gnome Toilet Seat Cover and Rug Set $27 $38 Save $11 This gnome bathroom set is sure to make them laugh like a bowl full of jelly. You'll get a toilet lid cover and one for the seat! Enjoy a coordinating tank cover, tissue box cozy and rug for jolly fun. $27 at Amazon

Hausse Hausse Hausse Christmas Ceramic Tree Night Light $24 $30 Save $6 Bring some vintage charm into your home with this hand-painted ceramic tree that's illuminated with 30 colored lights. Use as a children's nightlight or give any spot a festive glow. Takes a standard seven-watt bulb. $24 at Amazon

Outdoor decorations

Grandin Road Grandin Road Tis The Season Hooked Door Mat $70 $129 Save $59 This welcoming mat reminds us it's time to celebrate the holidays. Adorned in mistletoe, its durable polypropylene is suitable for indoors and out and tough enough to handle lots of feet tromping across your threshold. $70 at Grandin Road

LMAMANWU Lmamanwu 8 FT Christmas Inflatable Santa Claus $36 $80 Save $44 Ho, ho, ho and save 50%! Extra tall at eight feet, this Santa will stand out in your garden, brining a smile to everyone's face. Durable poly inflates to create this larger than life Santa. Illuminated with LEDs and a blower that lasts up to 5,000 hours. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount. $36 at Amazon

Grandin Road Grandin Road Pre-Lit JOY Cordless Greenery $70 $149 Save $79 This beautiful faux evergreen display is sure to bring "JOY" to all who see it. Hang on the wall, doorway or in the front window. Each letter has 30 warm LEDs on a timer that illuminate via battery power (sold separately). $70 at Grandin Road

WATERGLIDE Waterglide Outdoor Meteor Shower Lights $10 $16 Save $6 Eye-catching, these stunning icicle lights flow like a mystical meteor shower. Over 16 feet in length, this string light looks beautiful adorning a roof line or favorite tree. Connect up to five sets — there are eight 12" Icicles per strand. $10 at Amazon

Best Choice Products Best Choice Products 48in Pre-Lit Outdoor Christmas Wreath $140 $219 Save $79 This durable outdoor wreath will light up the night. At four feet wide, it's perfect for that spot over the garage door, on the gate or on that empty wall of your house. Its140 LEDs will last for years. $140 at Walmart

Joiedomi Joiedomi 5ft 3D Cotton LED Snowman $90 $100 Save $10 Meet the outdoor snowman that's sure to chase away the winter blues this season. Made with natural cotton, its 170 LEDs will keep Frosty aglow well past New Year's, warming the hearts of all who pass by. Click the on-page coupon for the 10% discount. $90 at Amazon

Topchances Topchances LED Moving White Snowflake Spotlight $28 $33 Save $5 Let it snow! This water-resistant projector will cast falling snowflakes across your home, no matter the weather, with an LED light that'll last 60,000 hours. A 16-foot cord and ground stake make outdoor use a cinch. $28 at Walmart

ProductWorks ProductWorks Rudolph Bumble and Holiday Tree Pre Lit Decoration $65 $98 Save $33 The lovable abominable snowman from the 1960's classic 'Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer' cartoon is back, and ready to grace your front lawn. Illuminated with white lights. $65 at Walmart

QVC Wicker Park 24" Unlit Berry & Pinecone Wreath $29 $59 Save $30 This wreath will keep the festivity alive all winter long, with its fresh white berries evoking winter in general, rather than just the holidays. Make it your front door staple or hang above the fireplace for some evergreenery that shalt not wilt. $29 at QVC

COCOMOON Cocomoon Inflatable Oversized Christmas Ornament $29 $50 Save $21 Super-size it this Christmas with this 25-inch ornament, available in a variety of colors and sizes. Suitable for indoors or out, it comes with hanger plug, ground stake and suction cups. And it thankfully deflates for storage. $29 at Amazon

