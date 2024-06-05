Hold the passport! Fizzlestix in Perry Twp. takes diners on Tour of Fries

PERRY TWP. − Fizzlestix Kitchen and Bar, located at 3242 Lincoln Way E in Perry Township, redefines the humble potato with 16 imaginative twists on french fries.

I was finally able to coordinate my schedule with my son, Raymond, and his friend, Spencer, so we could indulge in a gastronomic adventure and each order unique hand-cut french fries.

It was a perfect Ohio day, sun shining and not too hot, so we chose to sit outside on the patio. Our server, Heidi, was welcoming and friendly. She has only been working at Fizzlestix since October, but was happy to offer suggestions.

Fizzle Fries are available to order individually ($3.99), but we each chose the flight, or "Tour of Fries." Diners can choose three ($9.99) from 16 creative options. We were ready to embark on this crispy, potato-focused expedition.

Raymond chose the reuben fries (pastrami, sauerkraut and thousand island), animal style fries (animal gravy, bacon and topped with a fried egg) minus the bacon, and Mexican street fries (Mexican street corn, chipotle mayo). He thoroughly enjoyed the reuben fries, which he said had just the right amount of ingredients to complement the fries, with the Mexican street fries taking a close second.

He disliked the Animal Style Fries, mentioning that the animal gravy was pretty bland. Perhaps the bacon would have made a difference.

Spencer chose the New Jersey disco fries (gravy and mozzarella cheese). Not familiar with disco fries? Being from New Jersey, I’ll share the history. A creative adaptation of Canadian poutine (french fries topped with cheese curds and gravy), the Tick Tock Diner in Clifton, New Jersey, began serving tipsy club goers the gravy-and-cheese-coated fries in the 1940s. The fry combo really became popular in the mid-1990s, as 2 a.m. partygoers fresh out of the disco and ready for some drunk munchies would order the disco fries, giving them just enough substance so they could make it to work later in the morning.

He also ordered bacon mac n cheese fries (you guessed it − macaroni and cheese with bacon) and garlic cheese fries (cheese sauce and garlic aioli). His top chose was the bacon mac n cheese fries, with the garlic cheese fries a close second. (Sorry, New Jersey.)

When it was my turn to order I decided on the nacho fries (cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, avocado crema), the buffalo chicken ranch fries, and the BBQ pulled pork fries (pulled pork, red onions and more BBQ sauce).

I thoroughly enjoyed my nacho fries as well as the spicy flavors of the buffalo chicken ranch fries (although there was very little chicken to be found). The BBQ pulled pork fries were good but paled compared to the others.

In general, Fizzlestix Kitchen and Bar is a creative change-of-pace local spot if you’re in the Perry Township area. The large goblet cocktails (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) are served over dry ice for an eerie effect and are crawling with a variety of gummy bear candies or gummy bear worms. Kids of all ages love them.

Burgers are on the menu, as well as weekly specials, such as $1 off burgers on Thursday and an $8.99 burger feature. The restaurant also offers a Tour of Burgers so you can choose from a blazin’ burger, sasquatch, pierogi burger and more.

Appetizers are creative, as well, including bacon wrapped pickles (pickles stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon and topped with barbecue sauce, $9.99) or Philly steak egg rolls (sirloin steak, peppers, onions and cheese hand rolled in won ton wrappers, $9.99).

Gluten free options (substitute gluten free buns or corn tortillas) are offered, and pizza and ribs are on the menu. There is something to please everyone.

As I collected the bill, I asked Heidi what were the most popular Fizzle Fries? It was no surprise that one was the loaded fries (cheese and bacon), but the truffle fries (hot truffle aioli, garlic aioli and parmesan) surprised me. I made a mental note to try them next time.

Reach Bev at bshaffer@gmail.com or 330-580-8318.

If you go

WHAT – Fizzlestix Kitchen and Bar

WHERE – 3242 Lincoln Way E in Perry Township

PHONE – 330-481-4141

WHEN – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

