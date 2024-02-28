Hoda and Jenna react to Reba McEntire, John Legend shouting them out on 'The Voice'

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are flattered that they were both name-checked during the Season 25 premiere of “The Voice.”

While chatting on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Feb. 27, the two hosts reacted to a shoutout from "Voice" coaches Reba McEntire and John Legend the previous night while they fought over contestant Tae Lewis.

Lewis performed a striking cover of Keith Urban's "Somebody Like You," which led to both McEntire and Legend turning their chairs for a chance to recruit Lewis to their team.

As the two coaches went back and forth trying to win over Lewis, Legend asked the contestant, "But what choice would get you on the TODAY show?"

"I'm great friends with Hoda," McEntire responded.

“Hoda and Jenna would be talking about you,” Legend argued.

"Jenna and I are just like this," McEntire said while crossing two fingers to show how close they are.

After watching a clip of the moment, Hoda and Jenna both held up two wrapped fingers and agreed that the two are close with Legend and McEntire.

"We are!" Jenna said.

Lewis ultimately chose McEntire and became the first artist to join the country legend's team.

"Here's the deal: Had he gone with John, we would still be talking about him," Jenna pointed out.

"We talk about the finest singers on this show," Hoda replied. "We talk about a lot of that stuff. But how cute was that?"

Both Hoda and Jenna had seen the moment the night before as well. Jenna said Hoda sent it to her right before she went to bed.

"I got it because my sister-in-law, Colleen, taped it off the TV, sent it to my mom and our group texts, and then I got it before I went to bed," Hoda explained.

"It was a good way to go to sleep," Jenna replied.

Though Legend teased McEntire with the TODAY reference on "The Voice" season premiere, he admires what she brings to the NBC singing competition.

“People grew up just loving her personality and who she is. And, so, she has an edge with just about anybody that comes up here on our stage. So she’s always going to be a threat,” Legend said about McEntire in a recent video the show posted.

Though this is only her second season as a coach on the show, McEntire has already taken the position of the mediator among her other coaches. But don’t think she won’t fight for the contestants she wants.

“She’s keeping the show in order because you know me and John be arguing,” coach Chance the Rapper said Feb. 26 on TODAY. “So, she’s just there to keep us in control.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com