'Hocus Pocus 2' is on its way. From a 'bewitchingly delicious' cookbook to Sanderson-themed cereal, here's how foodies are preparing for the return.

It's just a bunch of Hocus Pocus. Nearly 30 years after the initial release of the Disney film, this beloved Halloween movie has a fan base that's still going strong — and waiting in anticipation for the release of the sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, almost three decades after the original release.

If you're one of the few who hasn't seen the classic film, Oberon Copeland, Utah-based owner of Very Informed, explains the basics. "The film follows the story of three witches who are resurrected after 300 years and set out to wreak havoc on the town of Salem," Copeland tells Yahoo Life. "What makes Hocus Pocus so special is its ability to appeal to viewers of all ages: While children enjoy the movie's humor and spooky elements, adults can appreciate the clever references to classic literature and film."

While some may believe it to be just a kids' holiday flick, film fans go as far as to say that Hocus Pocus, which stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters, is the most important part of the Halloween season.

"In so many ways and for many lovers of the spooky season like myself, Hocus Pocus is the reason for the season," says Bobbi Miller, a film and media expert, and the content creator behind @theafternoonspecial.

"From the story to the casting to the music to its massive quotability, it's impressive that it manages to only get more popular with every Halloween," Miller adds. "It's one of those movies that I put on when I need a bit of a spooky season pick up because it's just so fun."

Another fun part of Hocus Pocus fandom are the foods, snacks and cocktails fans create to enjoy each year when they sit down to watch the cult classic. Bridget Thoreson even created an entire cookbook based around recipes inspired by the film.

"I've been a huge fan of the movie since I was a kid, as has my editor," says Thoreson, who wrote The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook: Bewitchingly Delicious Recipes for Fans of the Halloween Classic. "We thought there must be other people out there who love the movie as much as we do, and we were right — there are millions."

In her witchy cookbook, Thoreson creates everything from Baked Witch Casserole, a shepherd's pie-like take on dinner, described as fuel for those who find themselves "in a battle of wits against three witches," and the Black Flame Cocktail, a beverage made with black rum that pays tribute to the bewitched luminary that started it all.

As the sequel, which begins streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 30, looms, even breakfast foods have gotten in on the fun. Kellogg's is joining in, celebrating the release of a follow-up film about the sisters Sanderson that's way past due.

Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company shares that combining the well-loved movie with a cereal of its own was the perfect way to build the excitement for this fun moment with fans of the original.

"Kellogg is always looking for opportunities to tap into culture and connect with our fans in fun ways like this spellbinding partnership with the infamous Hocus Pocus characters," says Garcia. "That's why we've continued to launch new spooktacular product innovations tied to fan-favorite Halloween moments … we've got endless ways for fans to get into the Halloween spirit."

The brand new Hocus Pocus 2 cereal showcases Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson riding their broom in font of a full moon on a bright purple box. A cauldron filled with cereal holds tiny stars — each colored for a sister and flavored with berry.

I recently had a chance to taste this breakfast treat, and found it to be lightly sweet and more enjoyable than I expected. With its perfect sweetness, the cereal would be great for kids (and adults) looking to enjoy a bowl as they gear up for the second coming of the sisters themselves.

As for the movie, one can only hope it's as sweet as the original. It's rare that sequels live up to the hype, and in this case, there are many years of anticipation on the line.

Miller says her hopes are high, "I have good faith in the new reboot," she says. "I feel like it will capture the essence of what we love about the original film."

