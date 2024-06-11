What are HOAs? Should you live in one? What to know about the rules.

In South Carolina, HOAs are a hot topic of discussion among homeowners.

Although homeowners may dread forking over those hefty monthly dues, homeowners associations ensure community guidelines are adhered to. They also maintain the neighborhood's appearance.

The number of HOA governed homes is increasing in the U.S., and it is only a matter of time before you, or someone you know, considers moving into one.

What does living in a neighborhood run by an HOA entail? And is it worth leaving the freedom of a private property for? Here's what to know.

What is an HOA?

Per USA TODAY, a homeowners association is a private organization that governs properties within a particular community or subdivision. Covenants, conditions, and restrictions (CC&Rs) will vary according to association and state. Under an HOA, rules are established to govern the use of common areas. It will also hold homeowners accountable for the upkeep of their home and landscaping (some HOAs may cover lawn maintenance). If you move into a neighborhood that has an HOA, membership is not optional ― it is mandatory. This means you will need to pay annual and monthly dues for administrative expenses and common area maintenance. Fees range from $200-$300 a month while others may be higher. Board members are selected by residents to manage the HOA and enforce community covenants.

What kinds of HOAs are there?

USA TODAY lists these types of HOAs:

∎ Homeowners associations: The most common neighborhood organization governing a community of houses. Board members are elected by residents to regulate the HOA and enforce rules.

∎ Condo associations: An HOA governing a condominium community. Members maintain the interior of their homes while the HOA maintains common areas and infrastructure (hallways, recreation areas, pipes, sidewalks, etc.).

∎ Civic association: A more laid-back organization where the community guidelines are unenforceable and membership dues are optional.

∎ Housing cooperatives (co-ops): Residents will purchase shares from the housing cooperation that owns the building. Residents living in the building will pay a monthly fee that goes towards common areas and property maintenance. Co-op board members vote on policies and enforce rules.

∎ Master associations: Typically present in larger developments with several complexes and subdivisions. Smaller HOAs may run within developments.

What common rules do HOAs enforce?

∎ Property modification restrictions.

∎ Rules regarding home and yard appearance.

∎ Restrictions on noise levels and outdoor activities.

∎ Pet regulations.

∎ Parking and vehicle storage guidelines.

∎ Commercial activity restrictions.

∎ Renting regulations and restrictions.

What amenities does an HOA cover?

∎ Clubhouse

∎ Coworking space

∎ Exercise equipment

∎ Pet exercise areas

∎ Picnic pavilions

∎ Playgrounds

∎ Outdoor patios

∎ Swimming pools

∎ Tennis courts

∎ Walking trails

∎ Upscale HOAs may offer equestrian facilities and golf course access

